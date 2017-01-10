Tuesday, Jan 10st 2017 | Time 03:54 Hrs(IST)
  • Trump son-in-law Kushner to take on senior White House advisory role
  • Ivory Coast's president dismisses heads of army, police, gendarmes
  • Mowatt inspires Leeds FA Cup comeback win
  • Canada's Trudeau to shuffle Cabinet Tuesday, drop foreign minister -reports
  • Italy reopening embassy in Libya two years after closure
  • Trump to make son-in-law Kushner a senior adviser -transition official
  • Ronaldo wins FIFA's player of the year award
  • Kardashian driver among 17 arrested in France over jewel heist
  • Senior Russian diplomat found dead in Athens apartment -Greek police
  • US Treasury adds 7 people to counter terrorism blacklist
  • Seven Egyptian police killed in Sinai bomb attack
  • US Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian vessels
  • Ex-premier Valls seen lagging in bid for French Socialist presidential ticket
  • Schumer urges delay in confirmation hearings, says reviews incomplete
Top News
Country needs to create 30 crore jobs: PM

Country needs to create 30 crore jobs: PM

Gandhinagar, Jan 9 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off a string of events here, opening the India International Exchange (India INX) at the GIFT City’s International Financial Centre (IFSC), laying the foundation stone of the country's first five star, three tower hotel over a railway station, complete with a helipad.

   09 Jan 2017 | 11:05 PM
Pranab seeks Pravasis to share expertise with Indians

Pranab seeks Pravasis to share expertise with Indians

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (UNI) President Pranab Mukherjee today urged upon the Indian diaspora to share their expertise and contribute to the Indian growth story.

   09 Jan 2017 | 7:42 PM
Mulayam denies split in SP, projects Akhilesh as CM face

Mulayam denies split in SP, projects Akhilesh as CM face

Lucknow, Jan 9 (UNI) Extending an olive branch to the warring faction, Samajwadi Patry patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tonight declared that Akhilesh Yadav would be the Chief Ministerial face of the party in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

   09 Jan 2017 | 10:52 PM
Demonetisation will have significant impact on GDP: Manmohan Singh

Demonetisation will have significant impact on GDP: Manmohan Singh

New Delhi, Jan 9 (UNI) Reiterating his view that the demonetization would adversely impact the country’s GDP, former Prime Minister and noted economists Manmohan Singh today said that the NDA government's decision would have a ‘significant’ impact on the GDP.

   09 Jan 2017 | 7:35 PM
Cong writes to EC, demands removal of PM's posters in poll-bound states

Cong writes to EC, demands removal of PM’s posters in poll-bound states

New Delhi, Jan 9 (UNI) The Congress today wrote to the Election Commission, demanding removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s posters from petrol pumps in election bound states, sources said.

   09 Jan 2017 | 8:01 PM
Assembly Polls: UP BJP to start candidate selection process tomorrow

Assembly Polls: UP BJP to start candidate selection process tomorrow

Lucknow, Jan 9 (UNI) The state unit of BJP will start its process to select candidates from tomorrow, for the seven-phase Assembly polls, scheduled to be held between February 11 and March 8.

   09 Jan 2017 | 10:30 PM
Terror activities, hawala transactions have come down: Jitendra Singh

Terror activities, hawala transactions have come down: Jitendra Singh

Visakhapatnam Jan 9 (UNI) Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region and Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh today said that terror activities and hawala transactions have come down by 60 and 50 per cent, respectively, post demonetisation of higher value notes.

   09 Jan 2017 | 11:22 PM

WorldRussian RadioReuters

Trump son-in-law Kushner to take on senior White House advisory role

10 Jan 2017 | 3:40 AM

Washington, Jan 9 (Reuters) President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will become a senior White House adviser and work on trade deals and the Middle East, transition officials said today, in a rare case of a close presidential family member taking on a major job.

Science & Technology

Bilingualism may save brain resources as you age

Bilingualism may save brain resources as you age

09 Jan 2017 | 5:30 PM

New Delhi, Jan 9 (UNI) To do a task, the brain recruits different networks, or the highways on which different types of information flows, depending on the task to be done and therefore, perhaps, bilingual people are great at saving brain power, Canadian researchers have found.

Alzheimer's drug stimulates natural repairing ability of teeth

Efficacy of cloud seeding to induce precipitation being studied

When body fights itself

Researchers design one of strongest, lightest materials known

Make provisions of Food Security Act universal: Swaminathan

AUTOWORLD

Automakers, suppliers team up to share costs of self-driving cars

Automakers, suppliers team up to share costs of self-driving cars

08 Jan 2017 | 11:55 AM

By Paul Lienert and Alexandria Sage LAS VEGAS, Jan 8 (Reuters) Automotive suppliers and automakers are expanding alliances to develop self-driving car technology that can serve multiple automakers, as the race to put such vehicles on the road separates companies that can go it alone from those that need help sharing the financial and technical burdens.

Tata Motors, Castrol announce global strategic partnership

Tata Motors introduces new Tata Xenon Yodha range of pick-ups

Nissan India December 2016 sales up 21 pc

Hyundai Motor says aims to sell 5.08 mln vehicles globally in 2017

Mathura Refinery prepares high speed diesel of BS 6 level before estimated time

Electronics & Gizmos

Online purchase expected to cross 100 mn mark in 2017: Study

Online purchase expected to cross 100 mn mark in 2017: Study

09 Jan 2017 | 4:53 PM

New Delhi, Jan 9 (UNI) About 69 million consumers purchased online in 2016 and the number is expected to cross 100 million by 2017 with the rise of digital natives, better infrastructure in terms of logistics, broadband and Internet-ready devices to fuel the demand in e-Commerce, according to a leading industry chamber study.

Bank Bazaar signs deal with PeopleStrong Alt for online HR solutions

Initial Samsung production target is 10 mln Galaxy S8 phones

Google reaffirms commitment to digitally empower SMBs in India

Tata Trusts, Google India partners with MobiKwik for Digital India

Airtel offers free data for 12 months

