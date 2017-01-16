Monday, Jan 16st 2017 | Time 23:12 Hrs(IST)
Top News
Akhilesh gets Samajwadi Party symbol 'Cycle'

Akhilesh gets Samajwadi Party symbol 'Cycle'

New Delhi, Jan 16 (UNI) In a major blow to veteran Samajwadi Party founder leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Election Commission today allotted 'Cycle' symbol to his rival camp headed by his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

   16 Jan 2017 | 7:34 PM
GST to be rolled out from July 1 instead of April 1: Jaitley

GST to be rolled out from July 1 instead of April 1: Jaitley

New Delhi, Jan 16 (UNI) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced that the date for effective implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been deferred to July 1, 2017, since the final draft and getting approval from the Legislative bodies is yet to be done.

   16 Jan 2017 | 7:39 PM
BJP is strongest contender in UP: Rajnath

BJP is strongest contender in UP: Rajnath

Raipur, Jan 16 (UNI) Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh today claimed that the BJP has emerged as the strongest contender in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh even as infighting continued in the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP).

   16 Jan 2017 | 9:03 PM
Akhilesh Govt against Muslims : Mulayam

Akhilesh Govt against Muslims : Mulayam

Lucknow, Jan 16(UNI) Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav today hit out at his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav by alleging his rival faction for being anti-Muslim.

   16 Jan 2017 | 7:34 PM
RBI raises ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 per day

RBI raises ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 per day

New Delhi/Mumbai, Jan 16 (UNI) In a major relief for ATM users, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today raised ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 per day from current Rs 4,500 with immediate effect and will be operative within the existing overall weekly limit.

   16 Jan 2017 | 5:38 PM
PM to inaugurate Second Raisina Dialogue tomorrow

PM to inaugurate Second Raisina Dialogue tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 16 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tomorrow inaugurate the second Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship geo-political conference, held annually.

   16 Jan 2017 | 4:59 PM
Willing to fight election from any seat in Punjab, under anybody's leadership : Sidhu

Willing to fight election from any seat in Punjab, under anybody's leadership : Sidhu

New Delhi, Jan 16 (UNI) Expressing his willingness to fight the coming Assembly elections in Punjab from any seat that the Congress high command offers him, former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu today said that his only agenda in the elections was to restore the state of Punjab, to its old prosperity.

   16 Jan 2017 | 2:03 PM

WorldRussian RadioReuters

16 Jan 2017 | 11:03 PM

Undated, Jan 16 (Reuters) US authorities have arrested the wife of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando gay nightclub last year, taking her into custody in connection with a massacre that intensified fears about "lone wolf" attacks against Americans, the US attorney general said today.

Business & Economy

Budget 2017-18 aimed at setting off streamlining expenditure: J&K FM

16 Jan 2017 | 9:48 PM

Jammu, Jan 16 (UNI) Welcoming the broader consensus reached in the House regarding various reformative initiatives flagged in the Budget 2017-18, Minister for Finance Dr Haseeb Drabu today said it marks the beginning of a progressive trend with the members in agreement that there has to be a tangible roadmap for the economic development of the state.

India won't stop at 100 GW for Solar: Goyal

IMF trims India’s growth rate to 6.6 pc from 7.6 pc for 2016-17

Infosys announces internal carbon price at $10.5 a ton

RIL net profit up by 4.13 pc in Q3

BSNL launches mobile TV service 'Ditto TV', limited fixed mobile telephony

Science & Technology

Retail therapy for jealous partners

Retail therapy for jealous partners

16 Jan 2017 | 6:48 PM

New Delhi, Jan 16 (UNI) Have you ever felt jealous about the attention your romantic partner was giving to someone else? Perhaps your significant other seems to be enjoying a conversation with someone a little too much, or a co-worker is flirting with your partner at a company holiday party.

Parents struggle with when to keep sick kids home from school

Seeing the quantum future, literally

Seeing the quantum future, literally

E-waste in East & Southeast Asia jumps 63 percent in 5 years

E-waste in East & Southeast Asia jumps 63 percent in 5 years

Startup World

Renowned dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant launches dance practice app 'Natyarambha'

Renowned dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant launches dance practice app ‘Natyarambha’

16 Jan 2017 | 7:58 PM

Hyderabad, Jan 16 (UNI) To enable classical dance students practice and hone their ‘adavus’ outside the classroom and provide teachers and gurus with a useful training tool, acclaimed dancer, scholar, speaker, writer and guru Ananda Shankar Jayant has conceptualised a unique web application ‘Natyarambha’ that serves as a personal Bharatnatyam coach.

AccorHotels opens first ibis in Kochi

FreeCharge, Faasos enter pact to offer e-wallet payment solution

Digital payment: ICICI Bank launches ‘Eazypay’ app for retailers

Dekkho raises 1.2 mn dollar in seed funding round

MyAdvo Raises Angel Round of Funding from LetsVenture

Electronics & Gizmos

Vodafone launches SuperNet 4G services in Punjab

Vodafone launches SuperNet 4G services in Punjab

16 Jan 2017 | 5:33 PM

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (UNI) Vodafone, a leading telecommunication services provider in the country, today launched its Vodafone SuperNet 4G services in Punjab with an assurance to its present and prospective customers of real time experience of high speed data downloading.

Samsung Elec to disclose Note 7 probe results on Jan 23 -Yonhap

Govt launches 'SEZ India' app for strong e-Governance drive

Govt launches 'SEZ India' app for strong e-Governance drive

Online purchase expected to cross 100 mn mark in 2017: Study

Bank Bazaar signs deal with PeopleStrong Alt for online HR solutions

Election

Nagaland BJP issues directive to ULB poll candidates

16 Jan 2017 | 9:27 PM

Kohima, Jan 16 (UNI) The Nagaland state BJP unit has issued a directive to all BJP candidates not to withdraw their candidature, instead asked the candidates to be committed to their goals of winning the elections to serve the people of their wards devotedly.

Akhilesh gets Samajwadi Party symbol 'Cycle'

Akhilesh Govt against Muslims : Mulayam

Goa Assembly polls: BJP announces second list

U'khand Cong leaders Yashpal Arya, Kedar Singh Rawat join BJP

Demonetisation drive hits tourism sector in Delhi, Goa: Minister

