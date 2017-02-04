Saturday, Feb 4st 2017 | Time 09:46 Hrs(IST)
  • Goa elections: Parrikar, Parsekar, Velingkar, Monserrate cast their votes
  • Trump's pick for Army secretary drops out -Military Times
  • Polling begins in Goa for Assembly elections
  • Probe ordered into ships collision, clean up operation to be completed in couple of days
  • US not weighing Middle East troop hikes over Iran concerns-Mattis
  • Badals fight winds of change in Punjab
  • Japan says it hopes Mattis visit strengthens regional security
Air strikes kill 12 fighters in Syria's Idlib - monitor

BEIRUT, Feb 3 (Reuters) Air strikes killed at least 12 Islamist rebel fighters in Idlib province in northwestern Syria today, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

   04 Feb 2017 | 12:01 AM
Akhilesh responsible for killing of people in Lucknow and Meerut: Piyush Goyal

Lucknow, Feb 3 (UNI) Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal today said that jungle raj prevails in Uttar Pradesh and it is reflected in the way two innocent people were shot dead in Lucknow and Meerut.

   03 Feb 2017 | 11:48 PM
More surgical strikes possible: Rajnath Singh warns Islamabad

New Delhi, Feb 3 (UNI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that India could not rule out more surgical strikes in Pakistan-controlled territory.

   03 Feb 2017 | 9:53 PM
Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2017 introduced in LS

New Delhi, Feb 3 (UNI) Government today introduced the Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2017 in the Lok Sabha, withdrawing the 2016 version.

   03 Feb 2017 | 1:57 PM
Ex-CBI Director Joginder Singh dies

New Delhi, Feb 3 (UNI) Former CBI Director Joginder Singh passed away today after prolonged illness, family sources said here.

   03 Feb 2017 | 8:40 PM
Udyanotsav: Mughal Gardens to showcase flowers named after Prez, his wife

New Delhi, Feb 3(UNI) The Udyanotsav-2017 will offer a very special gift to the visitors of Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens in the form of special roses named after President Pranab Mukherjee and his late wife Suvra Mukherjee.

   03 Feb 2017 | 9:17 PM
Madras HC refuses to detain ships involved in collision

Chennai, Feb 3 (UNI) The Madras High Court today refused to detain the two ships, which were involved in a collision resulting in oil spill into the sea, off Kamarajar Port at Ennore on January 28.

   03 Feb 2017 | 5:11 PM

ED files prosecution against two Axis bank officials and others

Manipur blockade likely to be lifted soon

Trump's pick for Army secretary drops out -Military Times

04 Feb 2017 | 8:56 AM

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) Vincent Viola, an Army veteran and founder of a high-speed trading firm nominated by US President Donald Trump to be secretary of the Army, withdrew his name from consideration, citing his inability to get around Defense Department rules concerning his family businesses, the Military Times reported.

US not weighing Middle East troop hikes over Iran concerns-Mattis

Japan says it hopes Mattis visit strengthens regional security

Seattle judge blocks Trump immigration order

Trump to meet with airline CEOs on Thursday -White House

France's Le Pen kicks off election campaign at Lyon rally

Probe ordered into ships collision, clean up operation to be completed in couple of days

04 Feb 2017 | 8:38 AM

Chennai, Feb 4 (UNI) The Directorate General of Shipping has instituted a statutory inquiry into the January 28 collision between two ships off the Kamarajar Port near the northern suburb of Ennore, even as the massive clean up operation to remove oil slick was one with the Coast Guard ships and helicopters were continuously monitoring the situation by conducting regular sorties.

Badals fight winds of change in Punjab

Haryana Assy session from February 27

J&K will be developed as best skiing destination in the world: Nirmal Singh

War of words continues between rival candidates

Akhilesh responsible for killing of people in Lucknow and Meerut: Piyush Goyal

Akhilesh responsible for killing of people in Lucknow and Meerut: Piyush Goyal

03 Feb 2017 | 11:48 PM

Lucknow, Feb 3 (UNI) Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal today said that jungle raj prevails in Uttar Pradesh and it is reflected in the way two innocent people were shot dead in Lucknow and Meerut.

Crorepatis rule roost in UP polls

Voters of UP will not forget Mulayam; SP-Cong both sinking ship: Naidu

Stage set for Assembly polls in Goa tomorrow

Panaji seat more prestigious for Panajikars: Parrikar

EC asks pol parties, candidates to get their ads certified by it before publication

Mevolife launches fitness app

29 Jan 2017 | 2:26 PM

Mumbai, Jan 29 (UNI) MevoLife - a fitness system that boosts your health and lifestyle - announced the launch of its merchandise and fitness app - MevoLife by Lauren Gottlieb, Bollywood actress, dance and fitness Diva.

Start-up coalition formed

VC funding in Healthcare IT/Digital health crosses USD 5B in 2016

Renowned dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant launches dance practice app ‘Natyarambha’

AccorHotels opens first ibis in Kochi

FreeCharge, Faasos enter pact to offer e-wallet payment solution

Storm clouds gather around LA24 call to Follow the Sun

03 Feb 2017 | 11:42 PM

By Steve Keating Undated, Feb 3 (REUTERS) Los Angeles submitted its final bid book to host the 2024 Summer Games to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) today as storm clouds gathered around the bid's call to 'Follow the Sun'.

Iran bans US wrestlers in retaliation to Trump's visa ban - TV

Lancers survive Warriors scare for a thrilling win

Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle

Aguero still vital to Man City, says Guardiola

J&K Sport Ministry adjusts two officials

DG Shipping probing ship collision off Chennai coast: Govt

03 Feb 2017 | 8:40 PM

New Delhi, Feb 3 (UNI) The Directorate General of Shipping has ordered an inquiry into the collision of two ships off Kamarajar harbor in Chennai and said that efforts were on war footing to remove the sludge that had spilled over the sea due to the accident.

All efforts being made to improve passenger amenities at Railways stations : Suresh Prabhu

MTNL debts have constantly increased over past 4-5 yrs: Govt

Jurisdiction to exempt teachers from poll duty lies with EC: Prasad

Pvt Members' Bill to declare countries encouraging terror as state sponsors of terrorism moved in RS

