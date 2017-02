Top News

Akhilesh responsible for killing of people in Lucknow and Meerut: Piyush Goyal Lucknow, Feb 3 (UNI) Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal today said that jungle raj prevails in Uttar Pradesh and it is reflected in the way two innocent people were shot dead in Lucknow and Meerut. see more.. Tweet