Top News

Prime Minister uses 'Aligarh lock' analogy to castigate Akhilesh regime Aligarh, Feb 5 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today directed his tirade against ruling Samajwadi Party government in the state and accused it of not doing anything substantial to improve industrial conditions of the state even as he slammed Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for working out an alliance with the Congress party.

TN CM Panneerselvam quits citing 'personal reasons', sends resignation letter to Governor Chennai, Feb 5 (UNI) Hours after the AIADMK MLAs elected Party General Secretary V K Sasikala as their Legislature Party leader, incumbent Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has sent in his resignation letter to Tamil Nadu Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao, paving the way for her swearing-in as his successor.

Rahul and Akhilesh assert new definition of SCAM Kanpur, Feb 5 (UNI) Replying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yesterday's comment on Samajwadi Party and Congress using word 'SCAM', SP president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi defined SCAM in their own words.

Naidu makes interesting comment against US President Trump Vijayawada, Feb 5 (UNI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made interesting comments against US President Donald Trump stating that his election as President led to agitations and jolted the country.

OPS quits, Sasikala elected AIADMK LP leader, all set to become TN CM Chennai, Feb 5 (UNI) AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala is all set to become the third woman Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after she was elected as the Leader of the Legislature Party by the MLAs today.