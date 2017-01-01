Lucknow, Jan 1(UNI) Ahead of the crucial emergency national delegate meet called by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his political guru Ram Gopal Yadav here today, Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav has called for an urgent meeting of the party's parliamentary board here at his residence, this morning.see more.. 01 Jan 2017 | 12:39 PM
Lucknow, Jan 1(UNI) The ruling Samajwadi Party today split, when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was declared as the new national president of the party, replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav.see more.. 01 Jan 2017 | 12:19 PM
New Delhi, Jan 1 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people of the country a Happy New Year.see more.. 01 Jan 2017 | 12:43 PM
By Humeyra Pamuk and Nick Tattersall ISTANBUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) A lone gunman opened fire on New Year revellers at a packed nightclub on the shores of Istanbul's Bosphorus waterway today killing at least 39 people, including many foreigners, then fled the scene.see more.. 01 Jan 2017 | 4:09 PM
New Delhi, Jan 1 (UNI) India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against each others' facilities.see more.. 01 Jan 2017 | 2:19 PM
New Delhi, Jan 1 (UNI) New Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today started his innings, expressing confidence that the superseded officers will continue to work with him, in the interest of the Army.see more.. 01 Jan 2017 | 1:01 PM
Chennai, Jan 1 (UNI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today extended new year greetings to President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao.see more.. 01 Jan 2017 | 1:44 PM