  27 dead as Hirakhand Express derails in Vizag
  • TV PROGRAMME DD INDIA
  • TV PROGRAMME DD URDU
  • TV PROGRAMME DD SPORTS
  • TV PROGRAMME DD NEWS
  • TV PROGRAMME DD NATIONAL
  Third day's play abandoned due to rain in New Zealand
  Iraqi general's tour suggests tough fight ahead in west Mosul
  Newlywed Monalisa gets evicted from Bigg Boss house
  • Newlywed Monalisa gets evicted from Bigg Boss house
  Segregate commercial & technical losses in electricity supply: Parl panel
  China party paper says no "provocation" can stop its military drills
  Car bomb explodes in central Tripoli, near Italy embassy - security official
  Mexico's president to meet with Trump amid populist pressure at home
25 killed as Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Exp train derailed in AP

VIZIANAGARAM (Andhra Pradesh) , Jan 22 (UNI) In a major accident, at least 25 passengers were killed and over 50 injured after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed at Komarada mandal in the district late last night.

   22 Jan 2017 | 7:46 AM
After 4 months of confinement Pakistan hands over Indian soldier

After 4 months of confinement Pakistan hands over Indian soldier

New Delhi, Jan 21 (UNI) After keeping him almost four months in custody, Pakistan today handed over Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chohan to Indian authorities this afternoon at Wagah-Attari border post.

   21 Jan 2017 | 5:03 PM
'Jallikattu events to be held in TN, CM to flag off'

'Jallikattu events to be held in TN, CM to flag off'

Madurai, Jan 21 (UNI) Tamil Nadu is all set to host ‘Jallikattu’ events after Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, promulgated an ordinance for the conduct of the traditional bull taming events banned by the Supreme Court.

   21 Jan 2017 | 6:33 PM
SP-Congress alliance in UP collapses before taking off

SP-Congress alliance in UP collapses before taking off

Lucknow, Jan 21(UNI) The Samajwadi Party-Congress pre-poll alliance which was promising to alter the political equations for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh by consolidating the Muslim vote bank, has collapsed before it could even take off.

   21 Jan 2017 | 8:53 PM
Bihar creates history against liquor ban and addictions: Nitish

Bihar creates history against liquor ban and addictions: Nitish

Patna, Jan 21 (UNI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said more than three crore people joined hands for "human chain" today in favour of liquor ban and de-addictions, thereby creating a history.

   21 Jan 2017 | 8:58 PM
Rajnath Singh reviews situation in Manipur

Rajnath Singh reviews situation in Manipur

New Delhi, Jan 21 (UNI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today chaired an Inter-Ministerial meeting to review the supply of essential commodities in Manipur which has been facing situation of unrest for last three months due to agitation by Nagas.

   21 Jan 2017 | 7:04 PM
Will challenge EC's latest order in court: Kejriwal

Will challenge EC's latest order in court: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 21 (UNI) Terming the ruling of the Election Commission against him as 'completely wrong', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said he would challenge the EC's latest order in court.

   21 Jan 2017 | 6:28 PM

Newlywed Monalisa gets evicted from Bigg Boss house

Iraqi general's tour suggests tough fight ahead in west Mosul

22 Jan 2017 | 9:51 AM

* Jails and torture chambers * Fight in West Mosul expected to be tougher * Documents illustrated Islamic State's planning By Michael Georgy MOSUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) Residents of east Mosul held up their children and took selfies with Iraqi counter-terrorism commander Lieutenant General Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi after his men cleared Islamic State fighters from their neighbourhoods.

China party paper says no "provocation" can stop its military drills

Car bomb explodes in central Tripoli, near Italy embassy - security official

Trump plans to meet with UK's May, Mexico's Pena Nieto -White House

In challenge to Trump, women protesters swarm streets across US

White House accuses media of playing down inauguration crowds

27 dead as Hirakhand Express derails in Vizag

22 Jan 2017 | 10:02 AM

Visakhapatnam, Jan 22 (UNI) Twenty-seven passengers were killed and over 35 injured, when nine bogies of Jagdalpur–Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailed near Kuneru Railway Station in Komarada mandal of Vizianagaram district, at around 2330 hrs, late last Night.

25 killed as Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Exp train derailed in AP

J&K Info Deptt Director heads for UN assignment

Fire breaks out at Trade Fair in Jammu

Kapus reservations Satyagraha need permission: SP

Displaced Kashmiri Pandits take out 'Akhir Kab Tak' ratha yatra in Jammu

Segregate commercial & technical losses in electricity supply: Parl panel

22 Jan 2017 | 8:32 AM

New Delhi, Jan 22 (UNI) With a view to addressing the need for elimination of pilferage or theft of the electricity, the Parliamentary Panel on Energy has again asked the government to segregate commercial as well as technical losses of all the discoms and agencies, after the committee doesn’t find its recommendations in contravention to the action taken by the Power Ministry.

KKNPP Unit 2 attains full capacity of 1,000 MWe

Unichem Labs Q3 net profit rises by 26.33 percent

Metal prices mixed

Wholesale prices of Oils, Sugar, Commodities in APMC Market

Cotton Price down

Start-up coalition formed

Start-up coalition formed

18 Jan 2017 | 6:05 PM

Mumbai, Jan 18 (UNI) The TiE-NASSCOM, Indian Angel Network and Indian Venture Capital Association today announced that they have joined hands to form a start-up coalition to draw attention to difficulties faced by the Indian start-ups and to assist the government in streamlining the entire process.

VC funding in Healthcare IT/Digital health crosses USD 5B in 2016

Renowned dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant launches dance practice app 'Natyarambha'

AccorHotels opens first ibis in Kochi

FreeCharge, Faasos enter pact to offer e-wallet payment solution

Digital payment: ICICI Bank launches 'Eazypay' app for retailers

Mobile phone industry fully recovered from 'minor' demonetization effect, back on growth track - Samsung

Mobile phone industry fully recovered from 'minor' demonetization effect, back on growth track - Samsung

19 Jan 2017 | 5:46 PM

Ahmedabad, Jan 19 (UNI) Samsung, the largest Smartphone selling company in India, today said that the mobile phone industry in the country had fully recovered from the 'minor' effects of demonetisation and the company was showing growth trends in sales in January.

Samsung brings new smartphone Galaxy C9 Pro

Vodafone to offer 4 times more data to its 4G customers

Vodafone launches SuperNet 4G services in Punjab

Samsung Elec to disclose Note 7 probe results on Jan 23 -Yonhap

Govt launches 'SEZ India' app for strong e-Governance drive

