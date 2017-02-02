Top News

Govt working in strategic manner to address development of Railways: Prabhu New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today said the government is working in a strategic manner to address all aspects of development in the Railways. see more.. Tweet

Aim of Budget to provide more money, resources in rural areas; make economy clean: Jaitley New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said that the aim of the General Budget 2017-18 was to carry forward the good work being done in the last 3 years with a motto to provide more money and resources in rural areas and make the economy clean. see more.. Tweet

BCCI row: SC declines to modify order New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) The Supreme Court today refused to modify its order to send three delegates to represent the Indian Cricket board in the ICC event to be held later this month in Dubai. see more.. Tweet

Budget disappointing & visionless, will not spur growth but stifle it: Cong New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) Terming the Union Budget for 2017-18, presented by Finance Minister Arun jaitley in the Lok Sabha today, as ‘disappointing’ and ‘visionless’, the Congress today said that it would stifle growth in the country rather than spur it. see more.. Tweet