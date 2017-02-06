Aligarh, Feb 5 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today directed his tirade against ruling Samajwadi Party government in the state and accused it of not doing anything substantial to improve industrial conditions of the state even as he slammed Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for working out an alliance with the Congress party.see more.. 05 Feb 2017 | 7:24 PM
Chennai, Feb 5 (UNI) Hours after the AIADMK MLAs elected Party General Secretary V K Sasikala as their Legislature Party leader, incumbent Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has sent in his resignation letter to Tamil Nadu Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao, paving the way for her swearing-in as his successor.see more.. 05 Feb 2017 | 9:28 PM
Kanpur, Feb 5 (UNI) Replying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s yesterday's comment on Samajwadi Party and Congress using word ‘SCAM’, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi defined SCAM in their own words.see more.. 05 Feb 2017 | 11:01 PM
Vijayawada, Feb 5 (UNI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made interesting comments against US President Donald Trump stating that his election as President led to agitations and jolted the country.see more.. 05 Feb 2017 | 8:46 PM
Chennai, Feb 5 (UNI) AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala is all set to become the third woman Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after she was elected as the Leader of the Legislature Party by the MLAs today.see more.. 05 Feb 2017 | 6:52 PM
New Delhi, Feb 5 (UNI) Uncertainty on account of significant external political developments, global interest rate behaviour and capital flows pose potential downsides for the Indian Economy in the next fiscal year, the Finance Ministry has predicted.see more.. 05 Feb 2017 | 4:01 PM
New Delhi, Feb 5 (UNI) As a part of Swachh Bharat Mission, the Government has provided Rs 1,155 crore in the current fiscal towards fitment of bio-toilets in coaches.see more.. 05 Feb 2017 | 1:08 PM