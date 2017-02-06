Monday, Feb 6st 2017 | Time 05:40 Hrs(IST)
  • Technology firms to urge Trump to alter US travel ban -sources
  • Britain qualify after Canadian strikes umpire with ball
  • St Etienne inflict more damage on Lyon's fading title hopes
  • Australia forces foreign owners of 15 properties to sell
  • Scottish independence vote may be decided 'within weeks' -Sturgeon ally
  • Trump says Pence will lead voter fraud panel
  • National Australia Bank first quarter earnings fall 1 pct as costs rise
  • Aboubakar nets later winner as Cameroon lift Nations Cup
  • PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS ON TWITTER: 'CANNOT BELIEVE A JUDGE WOULD PUT OUR COUNTRY IN SUCH PERIL. IF SOMETHING HAPPENS, BLAME HIM AND COURT SYSTEM'
  • US coalition jets bomb Islamic State-held town near Euphrates Dam
  • Bulgaria's Socialists, preparing for general election, promise to boost economy
  • Leicester will go down if we don't improve quickly-Schmeichel
  • Romania scraps decree decriminalising graft as mass protests persist
  • France's Le Pen launches election bid with vow to fight globalisation
  • Germany's Gabriel reassured on US policy after Washington trip
Top News
Prime Minister uses 'Aligarh lock' analogy to castigate Akhilesh regime

Aligarh, Feb 5 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today directed his tirade against ruling Samajwadi Party government in the state and accused it of not doing anything substantial to improve industrial conditions of the state even as he slammed Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for working out an alliance with the Congress party.

   05 Feb 2017 | 7:24 PM
TN CM Panneerselvam quits citing 'personal reasons', sends resignation letter to Governor

Chennai, Feb 5 (UNI) Hours after the AIADMK MLAs elected Party General Secretary V K Sasikala as their Legislature Party leader, incumbent Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has sent in his resignation letter to Tamil Nadu Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao, paving the way for her swearing-in as his successor.

   05 Feb 2017 | 9:28 PM
Rahul and Akhilesh assert new definition of SCAM

Kanpur, Feb 5 (UNI) Replying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s yesterday's comment on Samajwadi Party and Congress using word ‘SCAM’, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi defined SCAM in their own words.

   05 Feb 2017 | 11:01 PM
Naidu makes interesting comment against US President Trump

Vijayawada, Feb 5 (UNI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made interesting comments against US President Donald Trump stating that his election as President led to agitations and jolted the country.

   05 Feb 2017 | 8:46 PM
OPS quits, Sasikala elected AIADMK LP leader, all set to become TN CM

Chennai, Feb 5 (UNI) AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala is all set to become the third woman Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after she was elected as the Leader of the Legislature Party by the MLAs today.

   05 Feb 2017 | 6:52 PM
Fin Min predicts mixed trends for Indian Economy for next fiscal

New Delhi, Feb 5 (UNI) Uncertainty on account of significant external political developments, global interest rate behaviour and capital flows pose potential downsides for the Indian Economy in the next fiscal year, the Finance Ministry has predicted.

   05 Feb 2017 | 4:01 PM
Railways get Rs 1,155 crore for fitment of bio-toilets in coaches

New Delhi, Feb 5 (UNI) As a part of Swachh Bharat Mission, the Government has provided Rs 1,155 crore in the current fiscal towards fitment of bio-toilets in coaches.

   05 Feb 2017 | 1:08 PM

India

UNI NEWS DIGEST AT 2000 HRS FOR FEBRUARY 5, 2017

05 Feb 2017 | 8:04 PM

Chennai : OPS quits, Sasikala elected AIADMK LP leader, all set to become TN CM (MS31) Panaji : Repolling at Margao Assembly constituency on Feb 7 (BY10) Aligarh : Prime Minister uses 'Aligarh lock' analogy to castigate Akhilesh regime (DR37) Panaji : Goa Assembly polls: 82.

Five AIIMS doctors suspended in connection with death of a nurse during treatment

Delhiites experience "1st leaner wintry Feb Sunday", max temp rises to 23.2 deg

HRD Ministry to set National Testing Agency to conduct various exams

Police arrests Afghan 'casanova'

Manoj Tiwari alleges callousness by Kejri in deaths of 11 inmates of 'Asha Kiran Homes'

Election

Prime Minister uses 'Aligarh lock' analogy to castigate Akhilesh regime

05 Feb 2017 | 7:24 PM

Aligarh, Feb 5 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today directed his tirade against ruling Samajwadi Party government in the state and accused it of not doing anything substantial to improve industrial conditions of the state even as he slammed Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for working out an alliance with the Congress party.

Over 75 pc polling in Punjab Assembly elections

UP is crime capital of India: Amit Shah

Goa registers record voter turnout of 83 percent; Punjab witnesses 70 per cent turnout

Record 83% turnout in Goa; 70 pc in Punjab; polls peaceful: EC

Kejriwal pays gratitude to people of Punjab for absolute support to AAP

Startup World

Aster unveils medicine centres

04 Feb 2017 | 3:28 PM

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (UNI) Aster DM Healthcare has unveiled two sports medicine centres in Kerala marking its foray into the burgeoning Sports Medicine services in the country.

Mevolife launches fitness app

Start-up coalition formed

VC funding in Healthcare IT/Digital health crosses USD 5B in 2016

Renowned dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant launches dance practice app ‘Natyarambha’

AccorHotels opens first ibis in Kochi

Parliament

DG Shipping probing ship collision off Chennai coast: Govt

03 Feb 2017 | 8:40 PM

New Delhi, Feb 3 (UNI) The Directorate General of Shipping has ordered an inquiry into the collision of two ships off Kamarajar harbor in Chennai and said that efforts were on war footing to remove the sludge that had spilled over the sea due to the accident.

All efforts being made to improve passenger amenities at Railways stations : Suresh Prabhu

MTNL debts have constantly increased over past 4-5 yrs: Govt

Jurisdiction to exempt teachers from poll duty lies with EC: Prasad

Pvt Members' Bill to declare countries encouraging terror as state sponsors of terrorism moved in RS

