Top News
India's military might & cultural heritage showcased on 68th Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 26 (UNI) India today celebrated its 68th Republic Day with a customary parade showcasing its military might, rich cultural heritage and its economic and social achievements.

   26 Jan 2017 | 5:30 PM
India, UAE must jointly fight scourges of terror, intolerance for peace in West, S Asia: Prez

New Delhi, Jan 26 (UNI) President Pranab Mukherjee today said India and the United Arab Emirates as responsible nations should continue collective efforts against the forces of extremism, terrorism and intolerance which attempt to weaken the very fabric of our societies.

   26 Jan 2017 | 5:19 PM
PM expresses grief over deaths of Army jawans in Kashmir avalanches

New Delhi, Jan 26 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed grief over the death of Army jawans in two separate avalanche incidents in Kashmir and said that he has directed the authorities for speedy search and rescue operation.

   26 Jan 2017 | 4:32 PM
PM greets people on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 26 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished people of the country on the occasion of the Republic day.

   26 Jan 2017 | 1:31 PM
Kadakin passes away; PM mourns death of 'great friend of India'

New Delhi, Jan 26 (UNI) One of the longest serving diplomats in India, Russian Ambassador Alexander Kadakin passed away here this morning after a brief illness.

   26 Jan 2017 | 4:40 PM
Mukhtar Ansari joins BSP; To contest in UP polls on BSP ticket from Mau Sadar

Lucknow, Jan 26 (UNI) Mafia don Mukhtar Ansari led Quami Ekta Dal today merged with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

   26 Jan 2017 | 6:01 PM
Chill returns to Delhi after rains

New Delhi, Jan 26 (UNI) After a brief spell of pleasant weather, chill today returned to the capital city after light to moderate rains hit the national capital this afternoon.

   26 Jan 2017 | 4:52 PM

States

Congress women wing burn effigy of Vinay Katiyar

26 Jan 2017 | 7:02 PM

Mumbai, Jan 26 (UNI) Showing their anger over the comments on the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, the women wing of party today burnt the effigy of Vinay Katiyar here today.

MP may get colder

Man electrocuted while erecting pole for flag hoisting

(REOPEN) DAY-MP-CM-FOOD TWO LAST BHOPAL

Guv hosts 'At Home'

R-Day: Indian Army presents sweets to Pak Army on LoC in Poonch

Entertainment

Kaabil: a slick revenge drama with stellar acts by Hrithik, Ronit

26 Jan 2017 | 3:18 PM

By Rajesh Ahuja New Delhi, Jan 26 (UNI) It is a film that sees the coming together of two master craftsmen - Rakesh Roshan, who is known for his emotionally charged films like 'Khoon Bhari Maang', 'Koyla', 'Karan Arjun' and the 'Krrish' series, and Sanjay Gupta, famous for his slick and stylish thrillers like 'Kaante', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' and 'Shootout at Wadala'.

Comical version of Shakespearean theatre to play in Theatre festival

Raees: A 'vintage' Shahrukh enthralls in a heady cocktail of Romance, drama and action

Malabar film fete to screen Sadgati to pay tribute to Om Puri

After shows from Turkey & Ukraine, Zindagi to launch South Korean drama ‘Descendants of the Sun’

Nicole Kidman says Oscar nominations get more exciting as she ages

Startup World

Start-up coalition formed

18 Jan 2017 | 6:05 PM

Mumbai, Jan 18 (UNI) The TiE-NASSCOM, Indian Angel Network and Indian Venture Capital Association today announced that they have joined hands to form a start-up coalition to draw attention to difficulties faced by the Indian start-ups and to assist the government in streamlining the entire process.

VC funding in Healthcare IT/Digital health crosses USD 5B in 2016

Renowned dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant launches dance practice app ‘Natyarambha’

AccorHotels opens first ibis in Kochi

FreeCharge, Faasos enter pact to offer e-wallet payment solution

Digital payment: ICICI Bank launches ‘Eazypay’ app for retailers

Electronics & Gizmos

Mobile phone industry fully recovered from 'minor' demonetization effect, back on growth track - Samsung

19 Jan 2017 | 5:46 PM

Ahmedabad, Jan 19 (UNI) Samsung, the largest Smartphone selling company in India, today said that the mobile phone industry in the country had fully recovered from the 'minor' effects of demonetisation and the company was showing growth trends in sales in January.

Samsung brings new smartphone Galaxy C9 Pro

Vodafone to offer 4 times more data to its 4G customers

Vodafone launches SuperNet 4G services in Punjab

Samsung Elec to disclose Note 7 probe results on Jan 23 -Yonhap

Govt launches 'SEZ India' app for strong e-Governance drive

Sports

'Tororosso' wins Bangalore Derby

26 Jan 2017 | 6:32 PM

Bengaluru, Jan 26 (UNI) Rank outsider 'Tororosso' ridden by Mumbai based Jockey Neeraj Rawal easily won the B N Gudiyappa Bangalore Derby (Gr-I), the attractive event of the Bangalore Winter Meeting 2016-17 races held here today.

Lopez to be named as Palermo's fourth coach of the season

Federer fights off Wawrinka to reach Australian Open final

Dortmund Ramos on loan to Granada, to join Chinese club

Egypt emerge from slow start as Nations Cup contenders

Serena storms, Venus rises to set up retro final

