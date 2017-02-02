New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today said the government is working in a strategic manner to address all aspects of development in the Railways.see more.. 01 Feb 2017 | 11:31 PM
New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today presented the General Budget for the financial year 2017-18 giving sops to middle class, tax benefits to industries and higher budgetary allocation for Agriculture and Rural Areas.see more.. 01 Feb 2017 | 4:15 PM
New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said that the aim of the General Budget 2017-18 was to carry forward the good work being done in the last 3 years with a motto to provide more money and resources in rural areas and make the economy clean.see more.. 01 Feb 2017 | 6:42 PM
New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) The Supreme Court today refused to modify its order to send three delegates to represent the Indian Cricket board in the ICC event to be held later this month in Dubai.see more.. 01 Feb 2017 | 7:33 PM
New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) Terming the Union Budget for 2017-18, presented by Finance Minister Arun jaitley in the Lok Sabha today, as ‘disappointing’ and ‘visionless’, the Congress today said that it would stifle growth in the country rather than spur it.see more.. 01 Feb 2017 | 7:35 PM
New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) In a step to bring transparency in political funding, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced that maximum amount of cash donation that can be received by political parties is Rs 2,000.see more.. 01 Feb 2017 | 1:56 PM
New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari today welcomed the thrust accorded by the Union Budget 2017-18, to multi modal transport planning and synergising investments in railways, roads, waterways and civil aviation.see more.. 01 Feb 2017 | 8:31 PM