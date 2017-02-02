Thursday, Feb 2st 2017 | Time 03:15 Hrs(IST)
Top News
Govt working in strategic manner to address development of Railways: Prabhu

Govt working in strategic manner to address development of Railways: Prabhu

New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today said the government is working in a strategic manner to address all aspects of development in the Railways.

   01 Feb 2017 | 11:31 PM
Tax relief for middle class, industries, major push to rural development in budget 2017-18

Tax relief for middle class, industries, major push to rural development in budget 2017-18

New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today presented the General Budget for the financial year 2017-18 giving sops to middle class, tax benefits to industries and higher budgetary allocation for Agriculture and Rural Areas.

   01 Feb 2017 | 4:15 PM
Aim of Budget to provide more money, resources in rural areas; make economy clean: Jaitley

Aim of Budget to provide more money, resources in rural areas; make economy clean: Jaitley

New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said that the aim of the General Budget 2017-18 was to carry forward the good work being done in the last 3 years with a motto to provide more money and resources in rural areas and make the economy clean.

   01 Feb 2017 | 6:42 PM
BCCI row: SC declines to modify order

BCCI row: SC declines to modify order

New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) The Supreme Court today refused to modify its order to send three delegates to represent the Indian Cricket board in the ICC event to be held later this month in Dubai.

   01 Feb 2017 | 7:33 PM
Budget disappointing & visionless, will not spur growth but stifle it: Cong

Budget disappointing & visionless, will not spur growth but stifle it: Cong

New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) Terming the Union Budget for 2017-18, presented by Finance Minister Arun jaitley in the Lok Sabha today, as ‘disappointing’ and ‘visionless’, the Congress today said that it would stifle growth in the country rather than spur it.

   01 Feb 2017 | 7:35 PM
Donations above Rs 2,000 to political parties to be made through cheques, digital mode: FM

Donations above Rs 2,000 to political parties to be made through cheques, digital mode: FM

New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) In a step to bring transparency in political funding, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced that maximum amount of cash donation that can be received by political parties is Rs 2,000.

   01 Feb 2017 | 1:56 PM
Budget 2017-18 provides for Multi Modal Transport Planning: Gadkari

Budget 2017-18 provides for Multi Modal Transport Planning: Gadkari

New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari today welcomed the thrust accorded by the Union Budget 2017-18, to multi modal transport planning and synergising investments in railways, roads, waterways and civil aviation.

   01 Feb 2017 | 8:31 PM

Election

SP-Cong alliance runs into rough weather in UP polls

SP-Cong alliance runs into rough weather in UP polls

01 Feb 2017 | 2:09 PM

Lucknow, Feb 1 (UNI) Even as Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav recently displayed a perfect chemistry during Lucknow road show and are proposing a joint rally in Agra on February 3, the alliance between the two parties is reportedly facing teething troubles in most of the areas.

Will get positive response from voters: Rajpal Yadav

'Baatichoka' politics by BSP in UP Polls

'Will not support BJP post polls': Sharad Pawar

Ground Zero: A political chawpal and story of 'Hindu Jat uncle' and his Muslim Jat nephew

Those who subscribe BJP, RSS ideology think they know everything: Rahul Gandhi

Business & Economy

CII Goa State Council chairman hails Union Budget

01 Feb 2017 | 10:12 PM

Panaji, Feb 1 (UNI) Industry body, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Goa State Council Council chairman Shekhar Sardessai, today termed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitely as a 'pragmatic' and 'prudent' budget with focus on fundamentals.

Honda cars post muted sales of 16,574 units in Jan 2017

WB signs agreement with Govt to improve quality of education in 200 Engineering Institutes

India Inc hails Budget; Calls it growth oriented

Aim of Budget to provide more money, resources in rural areas; make economy clean: Jaitley

MARKET-GUJ-BULLION

Science & Technology

Celestial cat & cosmic lobster – one at 'War,' other at 'Peace'

Celestial cat & cosmic lobster – one at ‘War,’ other at ‘Peace’

01 Feb 2017 | 7:09 PM

New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) Cat's Paw Nebula (NGC 6334) is located about 5500 light-years away from Earth, while Lobster Nebula (NGC 6357) is more remote, at a distance of 8000 light-years - both located in the constellation of Scorpius (The Scorpion), near the tip of its stinging tail.

Chimps can be as cruel as men, but rarely

A step closer to drug against antimicrobial resistance

Bag-like sea creature is oldest known human ancestor

Super-sizing nature havens would add people to valued species list

Both push and pull drive our galaxy's race through space

Startup World

Mevolife launches fitness app

Mevolife launches fitness app

29 Jan 2017 | 2:26 PM

Mumbai, Jan 29 (UNI) MevoLife - a fitness system that boosts your health and lifestyle - announced the launch of its merchandise and fitness app - MevoLife by Lauren Gottlieb, Bollywood actress, dance and fitness Diva.

Start-up coalition formed

VC funding in Healthcare IT/Digital health crosses USD 5B in 2016

Renowned dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant launches dance practice app ‘Natyarambha’

AccorHotels opens first ibis in Kochi

FreeCharge, Faasos enter pact to offer e-wallet payment solution

Sports

Old guards Suresh Raina, Dhoni drive India to a T20 series win

02 Feb 2017 | 12:07 AM

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (UNI) India overwhelmed England in all formats with a 2-1 win in the T20 series in a rather subdued challenge deciding match of the decider with a overwhelming 75 run win at M Chinnaswamy stadium here today.

Scoreboard

Raina, Dhoni guide India to challenging 202/6 against England

Yuzvendra Chahal's six wicket haul helps India salvage whitewash against England

Leicester's Ulloa won't strike after failing to leave

Tottenham's Kane calls for referees to provide protection

Parliament

Tax sops for common man, MSMEs, push to rural sector in Jaitley's Budget ahead of Assembly polls

01 Feb 2017 | 9:42 PM

New Delhi, Feb 1 (UNI) Ahead of the Assembly polls in five states, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today tabled the Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament, proposing to give a major push to rural development and agriculture and tax reliefs for the common man recovering from the blow of demonetisation, besides announcing a slew of measures to bring transparency in political funding.

Govt to amend Negotiable Instruments Act on cheque bounce disputes: FM

Outlay for BBBP, Maternity Benefit Programmes up

Jaitley at his sarcastic best: Mocks at citizens' tax evading habits

Budget Allocation for Water Resources Ministry increased by more than 11pc

Tobacco items to be dearer, Point-of-Sales machines, solar energy glasses to be cheaper

