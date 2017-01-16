Top News

Akhilesh gets Samajwadi Party symbol 'Cycle' New Delhi, Jan 16 (UNI) In a major blow to veteran Samajwadi Party founder leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Election Commission today allotted 'Cycle' symbol to his rival camp headed by his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. see more.. Tweet

GST to be rolled out from July 1 instead of April 1: Jaitley New Delhi, Jan 16 (UNI) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced that the date for effective implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been deferred to July 1, 2017, since the final draft and getting approval from the Legislative bodies is yet to be done. see more.. Tweet

BJP is strongest contender in UP: Rajnath Raipur, Jan 16 (UNI) Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh today claimed that the BJP has emerged as the strongest contender in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh even as infighting continued in the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP). see more.. Tweet

Akhilesh Govt against Muslims : Mulayam Lucknow, Jan 16(UNI) Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav today hit out at his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav by alleging his rival faction for being anti-Muslim. see more.. Tweet

RBI raises ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 per day New Delhi/Mumbai, Jan 16 (UNI) In a major relief for ATM users, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today raised ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 per day from current Rs 4,500 with immediate effect and will be operative within the existing overall weekly limit. see more.. Tweet