Top News

25 killed as Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Exp train derailed in AP VIZIANAGARAM (Andhra Pradesh) , Jan 22 (UNI) In a major accident, at least 25 passengers were killed and over 50 injured after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed at Komarada mandal in the district late last night.

After 4 months of confinement Pakistan hands over Indian soldier New Delhi, Jan 21 (UNI) After keeping him almost four months in custody, Pakistan today handed over Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chohan to Indian authorities this afternoon at Wagah-Attari border post.

'Jallikattu events to be held in TN, CM to flag off' Madurai, Jan 21 (UNI) Tamil Nadu is all set to host 'Jallikattu' events after Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, promulgated an ordinance for the conduct of the traditional bull taming events banned by the Supreme Court.

SP-Congress alliance in UP collapses before taking off Lucknow, Jan 21(UNI) The Samajwadi Party-Congress pre-poll alliance which was promising to alter the political equations for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh by consolidating the Muslim vote bank, has collapsed before it could even take off.

Bihar creates history against liquor ban and addictions: Nitish Patna, Jan 21 (UNI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said more than three crore people joined hands for "human chain" today in favour of liquor ban and de-addictions, thereby creating a history.

Rajnath Singh reviews situation in Manipur New Delhi, Jan 21 (UNI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today chaired an Inter-Ministerial meeting to review the supply of essential commodities in Manipur which has been facing situation of unrest for last three months due to agitation by Nagas.