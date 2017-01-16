New Delhi, Jan 16 (UNI) In a major blow to veteran Samajwadi Party founder leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Election Commission today allotted 'Cycle' symbol to his rival camp headed by his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.see more.. 16 Jan 2017 | 7:34 PM
New Delhi, Jan 16 (UNI) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced that the date for effective implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been deferred to July 1, 2017, since the final draft and getting approval from the Legislative bodies is yet to be done.see more.. 16 Jan 2017 | 7:39 PM
Raipur, Jan 16 (UNI) Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh today claimed that the BJP has emerged as the strongest contender in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh even as infighting continued in the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP).see more.. 16 Jan 2017 | 9:03 PM
Lucknow, Jan 16(UNI) Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav today hit out at his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav by alleging his rival faction for being anti-Muslim.see more.. 16 Jan 2017 | 7:34 PM
New Delhi/Mumbai, Jan 16 (UNI) In a major relief for ATM users, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today raised ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 per day from current Rs 4,500 with immediate effect and will be operative within the existing overall weekly limit.see more.. 16 Jan 2017 | 5:38 PM
New Delhi, Jan 16 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tomorrow inaugurate the second Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship geo-political conference, held annually.see more.. 16 Jan 2017 | 4:59 PM
New Delhi, Jan 16 (UNI) Expressing his willingness to fight the coming Assembly elections in Punjab from any seat that the Congress high command offers him, former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu today said that his only agenda in the elections was to restore the state of Punjab, to its old prosperity.see more.. 16 Jan 2017 | 2:03 PM