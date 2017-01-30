Top News

India beat England in nail biter T20I, remain alive in series Nagpur, Jan 29 (UNI) Some phenomenal bowling by Jasprit Bumrah in the final over helped Team India to register a thrilling five-wicket win over England and level the three-match series 1-1 at the VCA stadium here tonight.

Stable govt in Punjab vital for India's security: PM Kotkapura, Punjab, Jan 29 (UNI) Batting for the BJP-SAD alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said a stable, capable and reliable government in Punjab was essential for the security of the country which shares the border with a state such as Pakistan.

Notification for fourth phase of elections in UP to be issued tomorrow Lucknow, Jan 29(UNI) The notification for the fourth phase of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh would be issued tomorrow when process in 53 Assembly segments in 12 districts, particularly of Bundelkhand region will go to polls on February 23.

UP polls: Rahul, Akhilesh launch joint campaign with grand road show in Lucknow Lucknow, Jan 29 (UNI) After taking blessings of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi launched their joint election campaign for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls with a grand road show here today.

Federer edges Nadal to win Australian Open By Ian Ransom MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (REUTERS) Roger Federer shrugged off a decade of grand slam heartbreak against Rafal Nadal, felling his great rival 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 in a classic Australian Open final to capture his 18th major title.