Top News

Country needs to create 30 crore jobs: PM Gandhinagar, Jan 9 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off a string of events here, opening the India International Exchange (India INX) at the GIFT City's International Financial Centre (IFSC), laying the foundation stone of the country's first five star, three tower hotel over a railway station, complete with a helipad.

Pranab seeks Pravasis to share expertise with Indians Bengaluru, Jan 9 (UNI) President Pranab Mukherjee today urged upon the Indian diaspora to share their expertise and contribute to the Indian growth story.

Mulayam denies split in SP, projects Akhilesh as CM face Lucknow, Jan 9 (UNI) Extending an olive branch to the warring faction, Samajwadi Patry patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tonight declared that Akhilesh Yadav would be the Chief Ministerial face of the party in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Demonetisation will have significant impact on GDP: Manmohan Singh New Delhi, Jan 9 (UNI) Reiterating his view that the demonetization would adversely impact the country's GDP, former Prime Minister and noted economists Manmohan Singh today said that the NDA government's decision would have a 'significant' impact on the GDP.

Assembly Polls: UP BJP to start candidate selection process tomorrow Lucknow, Jan 9 (UNI) The state unit of BJP will start its process to select candidates from tomorrow, for the seven-phase Assembly polls, scheduled to be held between February 11 and March 8.