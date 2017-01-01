Top News

Akhilesh convention draws huge crowd: Mulayam calls for parliamentary board meeting Lucknow, Jan 1(UNI) Ahead of the crucial emergency national delegate meet called by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his political guru Ram Gopal Yadav here today, Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav has called for an urgent meeting of the party's parliamentary board here at his residence, this morning.

Akhilesh made SP President; Shivpal removed, Amar sacked Lucknow, Jan 1(UNI) The ruling Samajwadi Party today split, when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was declared as the new national president of the party, replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav.

39 killed in Istanbul nightclub gun attack, manhunt under way By Humeyra Pamuk and Nick Tattersall ISTANBUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) A lone gunman opened fire on New Year revellers at a packed nightclub on the shores of Istanbul's Bosphorus waterway today killing at least 39 people, including many foreigners, then fled the scene.

India, Pak exchange list of nuclear installations New Delhi, Jan 1 (UNI) India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against each others' facilities.

New Army Chief downplays seniority violation New Delhi, Jan 1 (UNI) New Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today started his innings, expressing confidence that the superseded officers will continue to work with him, in the interest of the Army.