Top News

PM expresses grief over deaths of Army jawans in Kashmir avalanches New Delhi, Jan 26 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed grief over the death of Army jawans in two separate avalanche incidents in Kashmir and said that he has directed the authorities for speedy search and rescue operation.

PM greets people on Republic Day New Delhi, Jan 26 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished people of the country on the occasion of the Republic day.