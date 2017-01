Top News

Stable govt in Punjab vital for India's security: PM Kotkapura, Punjab, Jan 29 (UNI) Batting for the BJP-SAD alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said a stable, capable and reliable government in Punjab was essential for the security of the country which shares the border with a state such as Pakistan.

Federer edges Nadal to win Australian Open By Ian Ransom MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (REUTERS) Roger Federer shrugged off a decade of grand slam heartbreak against Rafal Nadal, felling his great rival 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 in a classic Australian Open final to capture his 18th major title.