Country needs to create 30 crore jobs: PM Gandhinagar, Jan 9 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off a string of events here, opening the India International Exchange (India INX) at the GIFT City's International Financial Centre (IFSC), laying the foundation stone of the country's first five star, three tower hotel over a railway station, complete with a helipad.

Demonetisation will have significant impact on GDP: Manmohan Singh New Delhi, Jan 9 (UNI) Reiterating his view that the demonetization would adversely impact the country's GDP, former Prime Minister and noted economists Manmohan Singh today said that the NDA government's decision would have a 'significant' impact on the GDP.