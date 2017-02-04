Top News

Akhilesh responsible for killing of people in Lucknow and Meerut: Piyush Goyal Lucknow, Feb 3 (UNI) Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal today said that jungle raj prevails in Uttar Pradesh and it is reflected in the way two innocent people were shot dead in Lucknow and Meerut. see more.. Tweet

More surgical strikes possible: Rajnath Singh warns Islamabad New Delhi, Feb 3 (UNI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that India could not rule out more surgical strikes in Pakistan-controlled territory. see more.. Tweet

Ex-CBI Director Joginder Singh dies New Delhi, Feb 3 (UNI) Former CBI Director Joginder Singh passed away today after prolonged illness, family sources said here. see more.. Tweet

Udyanotsav: Mughal Gardens to showcase flowers named after Prez, his wife New Delhi, Feb 3(UNI) The Udyanotsav-2017 will offer a very special gift to the visitors of Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens in the form of special roses named after President Pranab Mukherjee and his late wife Suvra Mukherjee. see more.. Tweet