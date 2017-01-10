Gandhinagar, Jan 9 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off a string of events here, opening the India International Exchange (India INX) at the GIFT City’s International Financial Centre (IFSC), laying the foundation stone of the country's first five star, three tower hotel over a railway station, complete with a helipad.see more.. 09 Jan 2017 | 11:05 PM
Bengaluru, Jan 9 (UNI) President Pranab Mukherjee today urged upon the Indian diaspora to share their expertise and contribute to the Indian growth story.see more.. 09 Jan 2017 | 7:42 PM
Lucknow, Jan 9 (UNI) Extending an olive branch to the warring faction, Samajwadi Patry patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tonight declared that Akhilesh Yadav would be the Chief Ministerial face of the party in the forthcoming Assembly elections.see more.. 09 Jan 2017 | 10:52 PM
New Delhi, Jan 9 (UNI) Reiterating his view that the demonetization would adversely impact the country’s GDP, former Prime Minister and noted economists Manmohan Singh today said that the NDA government's decision would have a ‘significant’ impact on the GDP.see more.. 09 Jan 2017 | 7:35 PM
New Delhi, Jan 9 (UNI) The Congress today wrote to the Election Commission, demanding removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s posters from petrol pumps in election bound states, sources said.see more.. 09 Jan 2017 | 8:01 PM
Lucknow, Jan 9 (UNI) The state unit of BJP will start its process to select candidates from tomorrow, for the seven-phase Assembly polls, scheduled to be held between February 11 and March 8.see more.. 09 Jan 2017 | 10:30 PM
Visakhapatnam Jan 9 (UNI) Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region and Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh today said that terror activities and hawala transactions have come down by 60 and 50 per cent, respectively, post demonetisation of higher value notes.see more.. 09 Jan 2017 | 11:22 PM