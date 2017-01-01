Sunday, Jan 1st 2017 | Time 16:09 Hrs(IST)
  • More than 20 killed, dozens injured after fire on Indonesian tourist boat
  • China c.bank adviser calls for flexible 2017 growth target
  • Islamic State attack near Najaf kills seven police -sources
  • J&K HC asks Army, others to file objection to petition in 3 civilian arrest case
  • UNI NEWS DIGEST AT 1500 HRS FOR JANUARY 1, 2017
  • DRI sleuths seize 8.7 kg gold bar smuggled from Sri Lanka
  • Air Marshal Hari Kumar takes over as chief of Western Air Command
  • Newlands' seam-friendly wicket favours South Africa
  • PM's address disappointing; No reduction in corruption due to demonetisation :Kejriwal
Akhilesh convention draws huge crowd: Mulayam calls for parliamentary board meeting

Lucknow, Jan 1(UNI) Ahead of the crucial emergency national delegate meet called by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his political guru Ram Gopal Yadav here today, Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav has called for an urgent meeting of the party's parliamentary board here at his residence, this morning.

   01 Jan 2017 | 12:39 PM
Akhilesh made SP President; Shivpal removed, Amar sacked

Lucknow, Jan 1(UNI) The ruling Samajwadi Party today split, when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was declared as the new national president of the party, replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav.

   01 Jan 2017 | 12:19 PM
PM wishes health and happiness to people on New Year

New Delhi, Jan 1 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people of the country a Happy New Year.

   01 Jan 2017 | 12:43 PM
39 killed in Istanbul nightclub gun attack, manhunt under way

By Humeyra Pamuk and Nick Tattersall ISTANBUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) A lone gunman opened fire on New Year revellers at a packed nightclub on the shores of Istanbul's Bosphorus waterway today killing at least 39 people, including many foreigners, then fled the scene.

   01 Jan 2017 | 4:09 PM
India, Pak exchange list of nuclear installations

New Delhi, Jan 1 (UNI) India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against each others' facilities.

   01 Jan 2017 | 2:19 PM
New Army Chief downplays seniority violation

New Delhi, Jan 1 (UNI) New Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today started his innings, expressing confidence that the superseded officers will continue to work with him, in the interest of the Army.

   01 Jan 2017 | 1:01 PM
TN CM extend new year greetings to Prez, Vice-President, PM, Governor

Chennai, Jan 1 (UNI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today extended new year greetings to President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao.

   01 Jan 2017 | 1:44 PM

Pilgrims enjoy hassle free new year darshan of Lord Venkateswara

01 Jan 2017 | 3:57 PM

Tirumala, Jan 1 (UNI) The pilgrims who thronged the abode of Lord Venkateswara for New Year darshan expressed their immense pleasure when they had a hassle free darshan and thanked Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the elaborate arrangements.

Delay in proposed export centre, Stakeholders submits DPR, final estimates to govt

01 Jan 2017 | 11:23 AM

By: B S Prabhurajan Mysuru, Jan 1(UNI) The proposed export centre at the industrial area in Hebbal has been plagued by delay and is only now inching towards the construction stage with stakeholders submitting the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and the final estimates to the government for its final approval.

2016 laid foundation for high growth in aviation sector

Modi announces soaps for house buyers

MobiKwik registers 1000 pc growth post demonetisation

29 Dec 2016 | 2:33 PM

New Delhi, Dec 29 (UNI) Mobile wallet major MobiKwik today said it has achieved the milestone of one million merchants on its payment network, registering 1,000 per cent growth since the demonetisation of high value currency notes.

53 pct of Indians buy their smartphones online: Study

ICICI Bank launches 'Eazypay'

Alibaba Group’s 9Apps partners with Gameloft to distribute top games in India

Now pay for fuel and LPG at BPCL using Ola Money

Baxi Taxi ties up with MobiKwik wallet for digital payments

