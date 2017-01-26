New Delhi, Jan 26 (UNI) India today celebrated its 68th Republic Day with a customary parade showcasing its military might, rich cultural heritage and its economic and social achievements.see more.. 26 Jan 2017 | 5:30 PM
New Delhi, Jan 26 (UNI) President Pranab Mukherjee today said India and the United Arab Emirates as responsible nations should continue collective efforts against the forces of extremism, terrorism and intolerance which attempt to weaken the very fabric of our societies.see more.. 26 Jan 2017 | 5:19 PM
New Delhi, Jan 26 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed grief over the death of Army jawans in two separate avalanche incidents in Kashmir and said that he has directed the authorities for speedy search and rescue operation.see more.. 26 Jan 2017 | 4:32 PM
New Delhi, Jan 26 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished people of the country on the occasion of the Republic day.see more.. 26 Jan 2017 | 1:31 PM
New Delhi, Jan 26 (UNI) One of the longest serving diplomats in India, Russian Ambassador Alexander Kadakin passed away here this morning after a brief illness.see more.. 26 Jan 2017 | 4:40 PM
Lucknow, Jan 26 (UNI) Mafia don Mukhtar Ansari led Quami Ekta Dal today merged with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).see more.. 26 Jan 2017 | 6:01 PM
New Delhi, Jan 26 (UNI) After a brief spell of pleasant weather, chill today returned to the capital city after light to moderate rains hit the national capital this afternoon.see more.. 26 Jan 2017 | 4:52 PM