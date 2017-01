Top News

Akhilesh gets Samajwadi Party symbol 'Cycle' New Delhi, Jan 16 (UNI) In a major blow to veteran Samajwadi Party founder leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Election Commission today allotted 'Cycle' symbol to his rival camp headed by his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. see more.. Tweet

BJP is strongest contender in UP: Rajnath Raipur, Jan 16 (UNI) Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh today claimed that the BJP has emerged as the strongest contender in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh even as infighting continued in the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP). see more.. Tweet

Akhilesh Govt against Muslims : Mulayam Lucknow, Jan 16(UNI) Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav today hit out at his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav by alleging his rival faction for being anti-Muslim. see more.. Tweet