  • US draw 0-0 with Serbia as Arena returns as coach
  • Gold up on weaker dollar, sluggish U.S. economic data
  • Dollar inches down on lacklustre U.S. growth data
  • US homeland security head: Entry of lawful permanent residents in 'national interest'
  • Japan Dec retail sales rise 0.6 pct year/year
  • Saudi king agrees in call with Trump to support Syria, Yemen safe zones -White House
  • Commando dies in US raid in Yemen, first military op OK'd by Trump
  • Tens of thousands in US cities protest Trump immigration order
  • Canada to offer temporary residency to travelers stranded by US
  • Leading Republican Corker says Trump immigration order 'poorly implemented'
  • In call, Trump, Saudi king pledge to step up counter-terrorism push-source
  • Canada will offer temporary residency to those stranded by US ban
  • Trump says US will resume issuing visas to all countries over next 90 days
  • Saudi king agrees in call with Trump to support Syria, Yemen safe zones -White House
  • Egypt strike late to reach Nations Cup semi-finals
Top News

India beat England in nail biter T20I, remain alive in series

Nagpur, Jan 29 (UNI) Some phenomenal bowling by Jasprit Bumrah in the final over helped Team India to register a thrilling five-wicket win over England and level the three-match series 1-1 at the VCA stadium here tonight.

   29 Jan 2017 | 11:27 PM
Stable govt in Punjab vital for India's security: PM

Kotkapura, Punjab, Jan 29 (UNI) Batting for the BJP-SAD alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said a stable, capable and reliable government in Punjab was essential for the security of the country which shares the border with a state such as Pakistan.

   29 Jan 2017 | 8:34 PM
Beating the Retreat mesmerizes audiences with 'out of the world' music by bands from armed forces

New Delhi, Jan 29 (UNI) A mix of Indian and Western compositions enthralled the audience at Beating the Retreat' ceremony, 2017 with the dominance of the Desi tunes adding special flavour to the ceremony.

   29 Jan 2017 | 7:55 PM
Notification for fourth phase of elections in UP to be issued tomorrow

Lucknow, Jan 29(UNI) The notification for the fourth phase of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh would be issued tomorrow when process in 53 Assembly segments in 12 districts, particularly of Bundelkhand region will go to polls on February 23.

   29 Jan 2017 | 6:08 PM
UP polls: Rahul, Akhilesh launch joint campaign with grand road show in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 29 (UNI) After taking blessings of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi launched their joint election campaign for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls with a grand road show here today.

   29 Jan 2017 | 6:29 PM
Federer edges Nadal to win Australian Open

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (REUTERS) Roger Federer shrugged off a decade of grand slam heartbreak against Rafal Nadal, felling his great rival 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 in a classic Australian Open final to capture his 18th major title.

   29 Jan 2017 | 7:43 PM
Election Commission bans exit poll

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (UNI) The Election Commission today banned exit polls between February 4 and March 8 in the poll bound states of India including the Amritsar Lok Sabha bye-poll.

   29 Jan 2017 | 6:56 PM

States

If Rahul has a child, nobody else will be Cong chief: Amit Shah

29 Jan 2017 | 11:45 PM

New Delhi, Jan 29 (UNI) BJP chief Amit Shah today attacked the Congress for promoting the dynasty politics, saying that if Mr Rahul Gandhi had a child, there was no confusion who would be the Congress President.

Mulayam goes public against SP-Cong alliance

Seven youth embarks on 900 km cycle rally from Kanniyakumari to Chennai

RSS organsies Route March

Collision of ships, CG carries out mopping operations to clear oil slick

More than 1.13 lakh children administered polio drops

Entertainment

29 Jan 2017 | 11:44 AM

New Delhi, Jan 29 (UNI) The producers of historical drama 'Padmavati', whose director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was assaulted by activists of the Rajput Sena on Friday, have expressed shock over the 'unfortunate' incident and said that they stand by the SLB.

We stand by Sanjay Leela Bansali : Viacom 18

Bollywood condemns attack on SLB, calls for united stand to ensure safety of artistes

Actress Barbara Hale, loyal secretary on TV's 'Perry Mason,' dies at 94

British actor John Hurt, star of 'The Elephant Man', dead at 77 - BBC

Ghazal singers to enthral audience

Startup World

Mevolife launches fitness app

29 Jan 2017 | 2:26 PM

Mumbai, Jan 29 (UNI) MevoLife - a fitness system that boosts your health and lifestyle - announced the launch of its merchandise and fitness app - MevoLife by Lauren Gottlieb, Bollywood actress, dance and fitness Diva.

Start-up coalition formed

VC funding in Healthcare IT/Digital health crosses USD 5B in 2016

Renowned dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant launches dance practice app ‘Natyarambha’

AccorHotels opens first ibis in Kochi

FreeCharge, Faasos enter pact to offer e-wallet payment solution

Electronics & Gizmos

Mobile phone industry fully recovered from 'minor' demonetization effect, back on growth track - Samsung

19 Jan 2017 | 5:46 PM

Ahmedabad, Jan 19 (UNI) Samsung, the largest Smartphone selling company in India, today said that the mobile phone industry in the country had fully recovered from the 'minor' effects of demonetisation and the company was showing growth trends in sales in January.

Samsung brings new smartphone Galaxy C9 Pro

Vodafone to offer 4 times more data to its 4G customers

Vodafone launches SuperNet 4G services in Punjab

Samsung Elec to disclose Note 7 probe results on Jan 23 -Yonhap

Govt launches 'SEZ India' app for strong e-Governance drive

Sports

US draw 0-0 with Serbia as Arena returns as coach

30 Jan 2017 | 7:02 AM

Undated, Jan 30 (REUTERS) Forward Jozy Altidore earned his 100th cap for the United States in a goalless draw with Serbia in a friendly at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego in the first match of Bruce Arena's second stint as US head coach.

Egypt strike late to reach Nations Cup semi-finals

No ordinary suburban today as Sutton produce Cup magic

Crazy to rest so many players in FA Cup says Shearer

Andre Ayew penalty sends Ghana into semi-finals

India beat England in nail biter T20I, remain alive in series

