VIZIANAGARAM (Andhra Pradesh) , Jan 22 (UNI) In a major accident, at least 25 passengers were killed and over 50 injured after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed at Komarada mandal in the district late last night.see more.. 22 Jan 2017 | 7:46 AM
New Delhi, Jan 21 (UNI) After keeping him almost four months in custody, Pakistan today handed over Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chohan to Indian authorities this afternoon at Wagah-Attari border post.see more.. 21 Jan 2017 | 5:03 PM
Madurai, Jan 21 (UNI) Tamil Nadu is all set to host ‘Jallikattu’ events after Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, promulgated an ordinance for the conduct of the traditional bull taming events banned by the Supreme Court.see more.. 21 Jan 2017 | 6:33 PM
Lucknow, Jan 21(UNI) The Samajwadi Party-Congress pre-poll alliance which was promising to alter the political equations for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh by consolidating the Muslim vote bank, has collapsed before it could even take off.see more.. 21 Jan 2017 | 8:53 PM
Patna, Jan 21 (UNI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said more than three crore people joined hands for "human chain" today in favour of liquor ban and de-addictions, thereby creating a history.see more.. 21 Jan 2017 | 8:58 PM
New Delhi, Jan 21 (UNI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today chaired an Inter-Ministerial meeting to review the supply of essential commodities in Manipur which has been facing situation of unrest for last three months due to agitation by Nagas.see more.. 21 Jan 2017 | 7:04 PM
New Delhi, Jan 21 (UNI) Terming the ruling of the Election Commission against him as 'completely wrong', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said he would challenge the EC's latest order in court.see more.. 21 Jan 2017 | 6:28 PM