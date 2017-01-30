Nagpur, Jan 29 (UNI) Some phenomenal bowling by Jasprit Bumrah in the final over helped Team India to register a thrilling five-wicket win over England and level the three-match series 1-1 at the VCA stadium here tonight.see more.. 29 Jan 2017 | 11:27 PM
Kotkapura, Punjab, Jan 29 (UNI) Batting for the BJP-SAD alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said a stable, capable and reliable government in Punjab was essential for the security of the country which shares the border with a state such as Pakistan.see more.. 29 Jan 2017 | 8:34 PM
New Delhi, Jan 29 (UNI) A mix of Indian and Western compositions enthralled the audience at Beating the Retreat' ceremony, 2017 with the dominance of the Desi tunes adding special flavour to the ceremony.see more.. 29 Jan 2017 | 7:55 PM
Lucknow, Jan 29(UNI) The notification for the fourth phase of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh would be issued tomorrow when process in 53 Assembly segments in 12 districts, particularly of Bundelkhand region will go to polls on February 23.see more.. 29 Jan 2017 | 6:08 PM
Lucknow, Jan 29 (UNI) After taking blessings of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi launched their joint election campaign for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls with a grand road show here today.see more.. 29 Jan 2017 | 6:29 PM
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (REUTERS) Roger Federer shrugged off a decade of grand slam heartbreak against Rafal Nadal, felling his great rival 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 in a classic Australian Open final to capture his 18th major title.see more.. 29 Jan 2017 | 7:43 PM
Chandigarh, Jan 29 (UNI) The Election Commission today banned exit polls between February 4 and March 8 in the poll bound states of India including the Amritsar Lok Sabha bye-poll.see more.. 29 Jan 2017 | 6:56 PM