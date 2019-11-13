Wednesday, Nov 13 2019 | Time 18:09 Hrs(IST)
image
  • JD(S) to field candidates for all the 15 Assembly seats: Gowda
  • India ready to overcome challenges and brave adversities against Afghanistan
  • Indo-Uzbekistan field training exercise Dustlik-2019 concludes
  • It's official: All disqualified MLAs to join BJP tomorrow
  • In a Literary touch, Aavin milk sachets to sport Thirukkural
  • Cong welcomes SC order striking down Finance Act rules for tribunals
  • Grenade explosion at festival in Southeastern Myanmar kills 4: Reports
  • Passport rule asking SRS certificate for gender determination : Madras HC issues notice to External Affairs, Law Ministries
  • Prakash Javadekar takes charge as Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister
  • Start-up Area project within Amaravati city not found feasible: Minister
  • AgustaWestland case: CBI to soon file charge sheet
  • Jammu; Four killed, six injured as van rolls down gorge in Kishtwar
  • Suspense looms large over AJSU-BJP alliance in Jharkhand
  • JNU row: EC announces rollback in hostel fee
  • Finance Act 2017: SC refers issue to larger bench
States » EastPosted at: Nov 13 2019 1:09PM


Rafiq sworn in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

Rafiq sworn in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

Shillong, Nov 13 (UNI) Justice Muhammad Rafiq was on Wednesday sworn in as Chief
Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.
Governor Tathagata Roy administered the oath of office to Justice Rafiq at Raj Bhavan.

Please log in to get detailed story.
More News

FEDCO signs MoU with Australia-based Village Energy to install smart meters

13 Nov 2019 | 5:59 PM

Kolkata, Nov 13 (UNI) Feedback Energy Distribution Company (FEDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Australia-based ‘Village Energy’ to install smart meters and demand-side management (DSM) measures in its areas of operation.

see more..

CenturyPly hands out INR 2 lakh to Tata Medical Centre towards treatment and care of under privileged patients of breast cancer

13 Nov 2019 | 5:56 PM

Kolkata, Nov 13 (UNI) CenturyPly, the largest manufacturer of multi-use plywood and decorative including laminates and veneers in India, today announced their contribution of INR 2 lakh to Tata Medical Centre towards care and treatment of unprivileged patients of Breast Cancer.

see more..

Diabetic Foot Syndrome- the less spoken condition among Diabetics

13 Nov 2019 | 5:53 PM

Kolkata, Nov 13 (UNI) Diabetic Foot Syndrome- the less spoken condition among Diabetics
Studies - have established India as the home to a majority of diabetics across the globe and by
2030; India will have the largest number of diabetic patients.

see more..

Rs 84,000 seized from Pakur Zilla Parishad Chairman

13 Nov 2019 | 5:47 PM

Pakur, Nov 13 (UNI) Members of the Static Surveillance Team (SST) have seized a sum of Rs 84,000 in cash from Pakur Zilla Parishad Chairman Babudhan Murmu in this district.

see more..
Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishore among star campaigners for JD-U

Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishore among star campaigners for JD-U

13 Nov 2019 | 5:46 PM

Ranchi, Nov 13 (UNI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and national vice president of the party Prashant Kishore are among the star campaigners who will be campaigning for their party candidates in the Assembly elections of Jharkhand.

see more..
image