Rafiq sworn in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

FEDCO signs MoU with Australia-based Village Energy to install smart meters 13 Nov 2019 | 5:59 PM Kolkata, Nov 13 (UNI) Feedback Energy Distribution Company (FEDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Australia-based ‘Village Energy’ to install smart meters and demand-side management (DSM) measures in its areas of operation. see more..

CenturyPly hands out INR 2 lakh to Tata Medical Centre towards treatment and care of under privileged patients of breast cancer 13 Nov 2019 | 5:56 PM Kolkata, Nov 13 (UNI) CenturyPly, the largest manufacturer of multi-use plywood and decorative including laminates and veneers in India, today announced their contribution of INR 2 lakh to Tata Medical Centre towards care and treatment of unprivileged patients of Breast Cancer. see more..

Diabetic Foot Syndrome- the less spoken condition among Diabetics 13 Nov 2019 | 5:53 PM Kolkata, Nov 13 (UNI) Diabetic Foot Syndrome- the less spoken condition among Diabetics

Studies - have established India as the home to a majority of diabetics across the globe and by

2030; India will have the largest number of diabetic patients. see more..

Rs 84,000 seized from Pakur Zilla Parishad Chairman 13 Nov 2019 | 5:47 PM Pakur, Nov 13 (UNI) Members of the Static Surveillance Team (SST) have seized a sum of Rs 84,000 in cash from Pakur Zilla Parishad Chairman Babudhan Murmu in this district. see more..