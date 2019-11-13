Rafiq sworn in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

More News
13 Nov 2019 | 5:59 PM
Kolkata, Nov 13 (UNI) Feedback Energy Distribution Company (FEDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Australia-based ‘Village Energy’ to install smart meters and demand-side management (DSM) measures in its areas of operation.see more..
13 Nov 2019 | 5:56 PM
Kolkata, Nov 13 (UNI) CenturyPly, the largest manufacturer of multi-use plywood and decorative including laminates and veneers in India, today announced their contribution of INR 2 lakh to Tata Medical Centre towards care and treatment of unprivileged patients of Breast Cancer.see more..
13 Nov 2019 | 5:53 PM
Kolkata, Nov 13 (UNI) Diabetic Foot Syndrome- the less spoken condition among Diabeticssee more..
Studies - have established India as the home to a majority of diabetics across the globe and by
2030; India will have the largest number of diabetic patients.
13 Nov 2019 | 5:47 PM
Pakur, Nov 13 (UNI) Members of the Static Surveillance Team (SST) have seized a sum of Rs 84,000 in cash from Pakur Zilla Parishad Chairman Babudhan Murmu in this district.see more..
13 Nov 2019 | 5:46 PM
Ranchi, Nov 13 (UNI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and national vice president of the party Prashant Kishore are among the star campaigners who will be campaigning for their party candidates in the Assembly elections of Jharkhand.see more..