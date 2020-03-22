Sunday, Mar 22 2020 | Time 03:12 Hrs(IST)
image
  • COVID-19: Jabalpur – a town ‘under siege’
  • BJP focussing on fighting COVID-19
  • Number of COVID-19 Cases in US' New York State Exceeds 10,000 - Governor
  • Putin, Conte Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic, Measures to Prevent Virus From Spreading - Kremlin
  • Ex-MLA lauds Modi, lambasts Cong
  • Over 1,800 New COVID-19 Cases Registered in France Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry
  • Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Surges by 793 to 4,825 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Official
  • Noida, Moradabad reports one case each, total corona toll in UP reaches to 26
  • In'tl flights shall be suspended from March 22
  • Road Mishap claims 12 lives in Bangladesh
States » EastPosted at: Mar 21 2020 11:26PM


Coronavirus reaches North East, Assam confirms first case

Coronavirus reaches North East, Assam confirms first case

Guwahati, Mar 21 (UNI) The first case of coronavirus infection was reported in Assam when a four-year-old girl, who had traveled from Bihar, tested positive for the virus at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) on Saturday.
Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Roshni Korati informed that the test run at JMCH laboratory has tested positive, and the sample has been sent to Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) at Lahowal in Dibrugarh for re-check.
The girl, who had come from Bihar with her mother and her elder sister on March 19 by train, were admitted to JMCH the next day, as the girl exhibited symptoms.
"The case is from Pulibor (near Jorhat town), of a 4.5-yrs-old child who came from Bihar. The girl, her sister and her mother came to Jorhat on March 19. ASHA, ANM and MPW (Health Department workers) visited the family on 20th and brought them to JMCH as the girl exhibited symptoms. A sample was taken and tested and today evening, the result had come," Korati said.
"We have started contact tracing. Everybody is being placed under home isolation, including the ASHA, etc. The family has been shifted to JMCH isolation ward," she added.
Prof. Hiranya Kumar Goswami of Assam Medical College and Hospital at Dibrugarh confirmed that the sample has been sent for recheck at RMRC.
He said, "The laboratory has received the sample and by tomorrow morning, around 10-11 AM, we will get the result."
Sources at JMCH said the sample of the girl has tested positive for Corona Virus Infection Disease (COVID), but the results from Lahowal laboratory will further confirm whether the strain is COVID-19 or not.
Meanwhile, state Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati that vigil was being kept in the area where the patient was staying. "We are keeping tab on who the family came into contact with", he said.
He also appealed the people to make tomorrow's Janta Curfew a success for the sake of defeating the virus.
UNI ABI-SG JAL 2317

More News

NCC assists Shillong administration in fight against Coronavirus

21 Mar 2020 | 11:43 PM

Shillong, Mar 21 (UNI) In the wake of fast-spread of deadly Coronavirus and to help in containing it, the cadets of National Cadets Corps (NCC) on Saturday assisted the Civil administration in enforcing the Prohibitory Orders issued by the state as well as the central government.

see more..
Coronavirus reaches North East, Assam confirms first case

Coronavirus reaches North East, Assam confirms first case

21 Mar 2020 | 11:26 PM

Guwahati, Mar 21 (UNI) The first case of coronavirus infection was reported in Assam when a four-year-old girl, who had traveled from Bihar, tested positive for the virus at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) on Saturday.

see more..

Guv urges CM to withdraw circular stating schools, madrasas to remain open on Sunday

21 Mar 2020 | 11:16 PM

Kolkata, Mar 21 (UNI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to withdraw a circular which states that schools and madrasas would remain open on Sunday for distribution of essentials.

see more..
Assam confirms first case of COVID-19

Assam confirms first case of COVID-19

21 Mar 2020 | 10:18 PM

Guwahati, Mar 21 (UNI) Assam on Saturday reported first case of the deadly novel coronavirus, after a 4-year-old girl was tested positive for the virus at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) on Saturday.

see more..
COVID-19: Bengal Reports 4th COVID-19 Positive Case after a man admitted to PVT Hospital

COVID-19: Bengal Reports 4th COVID-19 Positive Case after a man admitted to PVT Hospital

21 Mar 2020 | 9:53 PM

Kolkata, Mar 21 (UNI) A 57-year-old man, a resident of Dum Dum, was today found positive with coronavirus, hours after a girl was diagnosed COVID-19 positive and admitted to the state-owned ID Hospital in the city, the 4th such case reported in West Bengal so far.

see more..
image