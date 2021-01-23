Afghanistan reports 36 new Covid-19 cases

Kabul, Jan 23 (UNI) Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry reported 36 new Coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the total nationwide infections to 54,595.

The pandemic has so far claimed 2,378 lives in Afghanistan since February last year, up by five in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, 237,185 tests for the virus have been carried out in Afghanistan as of Saturday.

