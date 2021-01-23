Afghanistan reports 36 new Covid-19 cases

More News
23 Jan 2021 | 6:40 PM
Colombo, Jan 23 (UNI) Sri Lankan Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi tested positive for the COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test, local media reported on Saturday.see more..
23 Jan 2021 | 5:23 PM
Islamabad, Jan 23 (UNI) The United Nations has asked all its staff across the world to avoid travelling on Pakistan-registered airline, including the national flag carrier, over the alleged dubious licenses of their pilots, according to media reports on Saturday.see more..
23 Jan 2021 | 5:10 PM
Kampala, Jan 23 (UNI) The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), deployed in Somalia as part of the African Union’s (AU) peacekeeping mission, killed 189 Al Shabaab militants during several military operations, the UPDF said.see more..
23 Jan 2021 | 5:03 PM
Manila, Jan 23 (UNI) At least thirteen people, including a police officer, were killed and four others injured before dawn on Saturday during a police operation in the southern Philippine Maguindanao province, the police said.see more..
23 Jan 2021 | 4:48 PM
Jakarta, Jan 23 (UNI) Three people died and one was missing in the floods that have submerged eight sub-districts in Manado City, North Sulawesi province, a local official said on Saturday.see more..