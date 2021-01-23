Saturday, Jan 23 2021 | Time 20:38 Hrs(IST)
WorldPosted at: Jan 23 2021 4:32PM


Afghanistan reports 36 new Covid-19 cases

Kabul, Jan 23 (UNI) Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry reported 36 new Coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the total nationwide infections to 54,595.
The pandemic has so far claimed 2,378 lives in Afghanistan since February last year, up by five in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, 237,185 tests for the virus have been carried out in Afghanistan as of Saturday.
UNI XC-GNK
Sri Lankan Health Minister contracts coronavirus

23 Jan 2021 | 6:40 PM

Colombo, Jan 23 (UNI) Sri Lankan Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi tested positive for the COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test, local media reported on Saturday.

UN cautions staff from travelling in Pakistan-registered airlines

23 Jan 2021 | 5:23 PM

Islamabad, Jan 23 (UNI) The United Nations has asked all its staff across the world to avoid travelling on Pakistan-registered airline, including the national flag carrier, over the alleged dubious licenses of their pilots, according to media reports on Saturday.

Uganda troops kills 189 Al Shabaab terrorists

23 Jan 2021 | 5:10 PM

Kampala, Jan 23 (UNI) The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), deployed in Somalia as part of the African Union’s (AU) peacekeeping mission, killed 189 Al Shabaab militants during several military operations, the UPDF said.

Thirteen killed in southern Philippine shootout

23 Jan 2021 | 5:03 PM

Manila, Jan 23 (UNI) At least thirteen people, including a police officer, were killed and four others injured before dawn on Saturday during a police operation in the southern Philippine Maguindanao province, the police said.

Three die, one missing in Indonesia's Manado floods

23 Jan 2021 | 4:48 PM

Jakarta, Jan 23 (UNI) Three people died and one was missing in the floods that have submerged eight sub-districts in Manado City, North Sulawesi province, a local official said on Saturday.

