World Athletics Head Reportedly Asks IOC' Bach to Postpone Tokyo 2020 Olympics

23 Mar 2020 | 12:21 PM
Tokyo, Mar 23 (Sputnik) The cancellation of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic is out of question, Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Monday, adding that different scenarios will be studied.see more..
23 Mar 2020 | 10:57 AM
Buenos Aires, Mar 23 (Xinhua) Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez has urged football fans to be patient about the suspension of domestic competitions because of the coronavirus.see more..
23 Mar 2020 | 10:54 AM
Ottawa, Mar 23 (Xinhua) Canada announced on Sunday night that it will not send Canadian athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.see more..
23 Mar 2020 | 8:03 AM
Moscow, Mar 23 (Sputnik) Team Australia could not be assembled for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games amid the coronavirus pandemic, Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced in a statement on Monday.see more..
23 Mar 2020 | 7:59 AM
Moscow, Mar 23 (Sputnik) The Tokyo Olympics could be postponed if the Games cannot be held safely in full format amid the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says.see more..