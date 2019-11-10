Sunday, Nov 10 2019 | Time 16:56 Hrs(IST)
image
  • England clinch T20I series after another Super Over
  • PFI TN unit disappointed with Ayodhya verdict
  • Notification for K'taka assy bypolls to be issued on Monday: Chief Electoral Officer
  • BJP slams Sidhu for praising Imran; takes exception to 'Herald' article on SC
  • PM & HM speak to Mamata, assure all Central assistance; Bulbul leaves a trail of destruction in South 24 Pgs
  • Iran discovers new oil field of 53 bln barrels
  • Siddaramaiah slams Centre on withdrawal of Gandhi family's SPG cover
  • Milad-un-Nabi celebrated across Marathwada
  • Delhi air improves slightly, still 'very poor'
  • Iran discovers new oil field with reserves of 53 bln barrels: President Rouhani
  • Three Cong leaders expelled for anti-party activities: DCC
  • 1st T20I: India thrash WI by 84 runs, Shafali becomes youngest Indian to smash int'l fifty
  • 1st T20I: India thrash WI by 84 runs, Shafali becomes youngest Indian to smash int'l fifty
  • US welcomes opening of Kartarpur Corridor
  • No misunderstanding with Yediyurappa: K'taka BJP prez
SportsPosted at: Nov 10 2019 2:34PM


Women's tennis world no 1 Ash Barty loses Fed Cup thriller

Sydney, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Women's tennis world No 1 Ash Barty has been defeated by France's Kristina Mladenovic at the Fed Cup in the Australian city of Perth on Sunday.
The Australian went down 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (1) in a shock upset, leaving her country with a far slimmer hope of claiming its first Fed Cup in 45 years.
France needs just one more win from the two remaining contests to be played on Sunday, to claim the best of five matches and walk away with the top prize in women's tennis.
Please log in to get detailed story.
More News
1st T20I: India thrash WI by 84 runs, Shafali becomes youngest Indian to smash int'l fifty

1st T20I: India thrash WI by 84 runs, Shafali becomes youngest Indian to smash int'l fifty

10 Nov 2019 | 4:23 PM

St Lucia, Nov 10 (UNI) Fifteen-year-old Shafali Verma broke Sachin Tendulkar’s longstanding record to become the youngest Indian to score an international fifty (49 off 73) in the first T20I against West Indies.

see more..

Adama Traore replaces injured Rodrigo Moreno is Spain squad

10 Nov 2019 | 2:45 PM

Madid, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Spain coach Roberto Moreno has replaced Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno with Wolverhamton Wanderers forward Adama Traore for the forthcoming European Championship qualifying matches at home to Malta and Romania.

see more..

Wang-Huang win mixed doubles title at BWF Fuzhou China Open

10 Nov 2019 | 2:38 PM

Fuzhou, China, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Chinese shuttlers Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dongping claimed the mixed doubles title at BWF Fuzhou China Open, beating compatriots world No.

see more..

Women's tennis world no 1 Ash Barty loses Fed Cup thriller

10 Nov 2019 | 2:34 PM

Sydney, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Women's tennis world No 1 Ash Barty has been defeated by France's Kristina Mladenovic at the Fed Cup in the Australian city of Perth on Sunday.

see more..
India's Ramanathan win doubles title in Kobe Challenger

India's Ramanathan win doubles title in Kobe Challenger

10 Nov 2019 | 12:24 PM

Chandigarh, Nov 10 (UNI) Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan, partnering with Purav Rana and seeded fourth, defeated second seeded Andre Goransson of Switzerland and Christopher Rungkat of Indonesida in straight sets 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the doubles final of the $54,160 Hyogo Noah Challenger in Kobe (Japan).

see more..
image