Women's tennis world no 1 Ash Barty loses Fed Cup thriller

10 Nov 2019 | 4:23 PM
St Lucia, Nov 10 (UNI) Fifteen-year-old Shafali Verma broke Sachin Tendulkar’s longstanding record to become the youngest Indian to score an international fifty (49 off 73) in the first T20I against West Indies.see more..
10 Nov 2019 | 2:45 PM
Madid, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Spain coach Roberto Moreno has replaced Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno with Wolverhamton Wanderers forward Adama Traore for the forthcoming European Championship qualifying matches at home to Malta and Romania.see more..
10 Nov 2019 | 2:38 PM
Fuzhou, China, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Chinese shuttlers Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dongping claimed the mixed doubles title at BWF Fuzhou China Open, beating compatriots world No.see more..
10 Nov 2019 | 2:34 PM
Sydney, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Women's tennis world No 1 Ash Barty has been defeated by France's Kristina Mladenovic at the Fed Cup in the Australian city of Perth on Sunday.see more..
10 Nov 2019 | 12:24 PM
Chandigarh, Nov 10 (UNI) Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan, partnering with Purav Rana and seeded fourth, defeated second seeded Andre Goransson of Switzerland and Christopher Rungkat of Indonesida in straight sets 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the doubles final of the $54,160 Hyogo Noah Challenger in Kobe (Japan).see more..