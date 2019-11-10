Women's tennis world no 1 Ash Barty loses Fed Cup thriller

Sydney, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Women's tennis world No 1 Ash Barty has been defeated by France's Kristina Mladenovic at the Fed Cup in the Australian city of Perth on Sunday.

The Australian went down 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (1) in a shock upset, leaving her country with a far slimmer hope of claiming its first Fed Cup in 45 years.

France needs just one more win from the two remaining contests to be played on Sunday, to claim the best of five matches and walk away with the top prize in women's tennis.