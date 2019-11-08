WADA world conference concludes with new president elected and new code approved

Katowice, Poland, Nov 8 (Xinhua) The fifth world conference on doping in sport concluded here on Thursday as Witold Banka was elected as the new president of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and new anti-doping code was approved as well.

The new World Anti-Doping Code and seven international standards have been reviewed and approved during the conference. The standards for education and for results management are newly created as WADA ever listed.

WADA launched the review process of the new Code and standards in December 2017. The new code, with some amendments on athletes' rights, anti-doping labs and test, punishment and sanctions, will take effect on January 1, 2021.