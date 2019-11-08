Friday, Nov 8 2019 | Time 11:37 Hrs(IST)
image
  • Former Mohun Bagan secretary Anjan Mitra dies at 72
  • PM to attend BRICS Summit in Brazil: Chinese Prez Xi also expected
  • Weatherman predicts Bulbul rushing with a speed of 10 kmph
  • Afghan EC to recount Presidential vote ballots at 8,400 sites: Official
  • Jawan martyred as Pakistan violates truce along LoC in Poonch
  • UN chief warns against extremism in national politics
  • Five dead, more than 100 injured as magnitude 5 9 quake hits Iran
  • Sena remains defiant, Sanjay Raut tweets quoting Vajpayee to mock at BJP
  • Pine forest burning in New Zealand's south island
  • Advani turns 92, PM Modi greets him on his birthday
  • Earthquake in northwestern Iran leaves 4 people dead, 70 wounded - Reports
  • WADA world conference concludes with new president elected and new code approved
  • Bolton's lawyers warn of legal action if subpoena issued in impeachment probe - Official
  • House impeachment investigators release closed-door testimony of state dept official Kent
  • CRPF const killed in Chhattisgarh
SportsPosted at: Nov 8 2019 6:55AM


WADA world conference concludes with new president elected and new code approved

Katowice, Poland, Nov 8 (Xinhua) The fifth world conference on doping in sport concluded here on Thursday as Witold Banka was elected as the new president of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and new anti-doping code was approved as well.
The new World Anti-Doping Code and seven international standards have been reviewed and approved during the conference. The standards for education and for results management are newly created as WADA ever listed.
WADA launched the review process of the new Code and standards in December 2017. The new code, with some amendments on athletes' rights, anti-doping labs and test, punishment and sanctions, will take effect on January 1, 2021.
Please log in to get detailed story.
More News

Spanish strugglers Espanyol reach knockout stage of Europa League with 6-0 win

08 Nov 2019 | 6:53 AM

MADRID, Nov 8 (Xinhua) Espanyol may be struggling second from bottom of the Liga Santander in Spain but Pablo Machin's side booked their place in the knockout stage of the Europa League with a 6-0 win at home to Bulgarian side Ludogorets on Thursday night.

see more..

WADA foundation board approves Poland's Witold Banka as organisation's next president

08 Nov 2019 | 12:25 AM

Moscow, Nov 7 (Sputnik) The Foundation Board of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Thursday endorsed the nomination of Polish Minister of Sport and Tourism Witold Banka for the post of the organization's new president.

see more..
2nd T20: Rohit powers India to series-levelling 8 wicket victory over Bangladesh

2nd T20: Rohit powers India to series-levelling 8 wicket victory over Bangladesh

07 Nov 2019 | 11:24 PM

Rajkot, Nov 7 (UNI) Riding on the blistering knock by captain Rohit Sharma, 85 off 43 balls, India thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T-20I to level the three-match series 1-1, here at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

see more..

Angolan Basketball Federation names women's team for Olympic qualifiers

07 Nov 2019 | 11:20 PM

Luanda, Nov 7 (Xinhua) The Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) released on Thursday the list of 12 players who will make up the senior women's basketball team to take part in the African Olympic qualifiers in Mozambique, after their participation was in doubt due to financial difficulties.

see more..

Vaishnavi Adkar in line for a double title in AITA Super Series

07 Nov 2019 | 10:14 PM

(Rptg, under correct file name)
Chandigarh, Nov 7 (UNI) CLTA trainee top seed Krishan Hooda entered finals in the boys under-18 singles final of the CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament at the Sector 10 Tennis Stadium here on Thursday.

see more..
image