WADA world conference concludes with new president elected and new code approved

08 Nov 2019 | 6:53 AM
08 Nov 2019 | 6:53 AM
MADRID, Nov 8 (Xinhua) Espanyol may be struggling second from bottom of the Liga Santander in Spain but Pablo Machin's side booked their place in the knockout stage of the Europa League with a 6-0 win at home to Bulgarian side Ludogorets on Thursday night.
08 Nov 2019 | 12:25 AM
08 Nov 2019 | 12:25 AM
Moscow, Nov 7 (Sputnik) The Foundation Board of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Thursday endorsed the nomination of Polish Minister of Sport and Tourism Witold Banka for the post of the organization's new president.
07 Nov 2019 | 11:24 PM
07 Nov 2019 | 11:24 PM
Rajkot, Nov 7 (UNI) Riding on the blistering knock by captain Rohit Sharma, 85 off 43 balls, India thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T-20I to level the three-match series 1-1, here at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.
07 Nov 2019 | 11:20 PM
07 Nov 2019 | 11:20 PM
Luanda, Nov 7 (Xinhua) The Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) released on Thursday the list of 12 players who will make up the senior women's basketball team to take part in the African Olympic qualifiers in Mozambique, after their participation was in doubt due to financial difficulties.
07 Nov 2019 | 10:14 PM
Chandigarh, Nov 7 (UNI) CLTA trainee top seed Krishan Hooda entered finals in the boys under-18 singles final of the CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament at the Sector 10 Tennis Stadium here on Thursday.