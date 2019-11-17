Mercurial striker Kisekka back to Kerala FC in Hero I-League 17 Nov 2019 | 6:43 PM New Delhi, Nov 17 (UNI) After spending a season in the Kolkata Maidan, the mercurial Henry Kisekka has now returned to Gokulam Kerala FC, where he had started out on his Indian sojourn just about two seasons ago. see more..

Acclimatising to conditions in Muscat top priority now: Stimac 17 Nov 2019 | 6:41 PM Muscat (Oman), Nov 17 (UNI) In the search of their first win in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers, the Blue Tigers reached here on Sunday and and coach Stimac feels acclimatising to conditions is our top priority right now. see more..

South African footballer banned six months for pushing referee 17 Nov 2019 | 5:59 PM Johannesburg, Nov 17 (Xinhua) Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola has been banned for six months for shoving a referee, for which he received only a yellow card. see more..

Verschoor edges Vips in F3 Macao GP 17 Nov 2019 | 5:56 PM By Michael Butterworth

Macao, Nov 17 (Xinhua) Dutch racer Richard Verschoor survived an intense challenge from Juri Vips to take victory in Sunday's Formula 3 Macao Grand Prix and win the FIA F3 World Cup. see more..