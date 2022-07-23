Saturday, Jul 23 2022 | Time 19:40 Hrs(IST)
image
WorldPosted at: Jul 23 2022 4:24PM


UN to continue talking to EU, US & Russia

Washington, July 23 (UNI/Sputnik) The United Nations will continue to stay engaged with partners in the European Union, the United States and Russia to understand any obstacles to grain exports in the wake of the deal with Ukraine, UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebecca Grynspan told Sputnik.
"We will continue to be engaged. And obviously we will be talking to our partners in the rest of the world, in the EU, in the US and we will continue to talk to our Russian counterparts to understand what are the problems and obstacles that they're facing in terms of food and fertilizers and raw materials for fertilizers export," Grynspan said.
Earlier in the day, the defense ministers of Russia and Turkey and the infrastructure minister of Ukraine met in Istanbul to ink a UN-brokered deal on grain exports.
UNI/SPUTNIK GNK SY
Tags: #UN to continue talking to EU# US & Russia
More News
9 killed in Chinese coal mine collapse

9 killed in Chinese coal mine collapse

23 Jul 2022 | 7:20 PM

Beijing, July 23 (UNI/Sputnik) Nine people were killed and seven others injured in a coal mine collapse in Gansu province in northwest China on Saturday, Chinese media reported.

see more..

Inter-tribal conflict in Sudan displaces 140,000 in July

23 Jul 2022 | 6:52 PM

Khartoum, July 23 (UNI/Sputnik) About 140,000 Sudanese who fled their homes due to an inter-tribal conflict that had broken out in July in the southeast state of Blue Nile are threatened by the emergence of cholera and malaria epidemics, the state's health minister, Gamal Nasser al-Sayed, told Sputnik on Saturday.

see more..

Chinese man executed for killing wife while livestreaming

23 Jul 2022 | 6:20 PM

Beijing, July 23 (UNI) A Chinese court executed a man in southwestern Sichuan province on Saturday in a 2020 domestic violence case that had sparked national outrage.

see more..
Rishi Sunak calls self 'underdog' in UK PM race

Rishi Sunak calls self 'underdog' in UK PM race

23 Jul 2022 | 5:47 PM

London, July 23 (UNI) Rishi Sunak on Saturday called himself the underdog in the Conservative leadership race.

see more..

German FM calls ‘challenge’ to NATO joint picture of Erdogan & partners

23 Jul 2022 | 5:41 PM

Berlin, July 23 (UNI/Sputnik) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said a joint picture of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and their Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi is a "challenge" to NATO.

see more..
image