UN to continue talking to EU, US & Russia

Washington, July 23 (UNI/Sputnik) The United Nations will continue to stay engaged with partners in the European Union, the United States and Russia to understand any obstacles to grain exports in the wake of the deal with Ukraine, UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebecca Grynspan told Sputnik.

"We will continue to be engaged. And obviously we will be talking to our partners in the rest of the world, in the EU, in the US and we will continue to talk to our Russian counterparts to understand what are the problems and obstacles that they're facing in terms of food and fertilizers and raw materials for fertilizers export," Grynspan said.

Earlier in the day, the defense ministers of Russia and Turkey and the infrastructure minister of Ukraine met in Istanbul to ink a UN-brokered deal on grain exports.

