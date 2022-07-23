UN to continue talking to EU, US & Russia

More News
23 Jul 2022 | 7:20 PM
Beijing, July 23 (UNI/Sputnik) Nine people were killed and seven others injured in a coal mine collapse in Gansu province in northwest China on Saturday, Chinese media reported.see more..
23 Jul 2022 | 6:52 PM
Khartoum, July 23 (UNI/Sputnik) About 140,000 Sudanese who fled their homes due to an inter-tribal conflict that had broken out in July in the southeast state of Blue Nile are threatened by the emergence of cholera and malaria epidemics, the state's health minister, Gamal Nasser al-Sayed, told Sputnik on Saturday.see more..
23 Jul 2022 | 6:20 PM
Beijing, July 23 (UNI) A Chinese court executed a man in southwestern Sichuan province on Saturday in a 2020 domestic violence case that had sparked national outrage.see more..
23 Jul 2022 | 5:47 PM
London, July 23 (UNI) Rishi Sunak on Saturday called himself the underdog in the Conservative leadership race.see more..
23 Jul 2022 | 5:41 PM
Berlin, July 23 (UNI/Sputnik) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said a joint picture of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and their Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi is a "challenge" to NATO.see more..