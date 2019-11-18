Monday, Nov 18 2019 | Time 15:18 Hrs(IST)
States » WestPosted at: Nov 18 2019 3:18PM


Uddhav cancels his proposed visit to Ayodhya

Mumbai, Nov 18 (UNI) Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday cancelled his scheduled Ayodhya visit citing security concerns, party sources said.
Hailing Supreme Court's decision on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case, Uddhav had said that he will go to Ayodhya on November 24.
"Due to security concerns in Ayodhya, the Shiv Sena chief did not get permission from security agencies to visit the place," party sources said.

More News

MKM protests meagre compensation to affected farmers

18 Nov 2019 | 2:13 PM

Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Nov 18 (UNI) Maratha Kranthi Morcha (MKM) on Monday held demonstrations at historic Kranthi chowk protesting against the meagre compensation announced by the state Governor Bhagatsingh Koshyari to the affected farmers, whose khariff crops were damaged due to recent rain furry across the state.

Shiv Sena protests against Mumbai Metro

18 Nov 2019 | 1:57 PM

Mumbai, Nov 18 (UNI) More than 200 Shiv Sainiks, accompanied by local residents, on Monday staged noisy demonstrations against the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and some private builders for air and noise pollution, huge traffic snarls in south Mumbai’s congested Thakurdwar region here.

Three youths killed in accident

18 Nov 2019 | 12:01 PM

Kolhapur, Nov 18 (UNI) Three youths were killed in a collision between a bike on Kolhapur-Sangli bypass road here, police said on Monday.

If Balasaheb were alive, so there would not have been any delay in govt formation: Danve

18 Nov 2019 | 10:34 AM

Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Nov 18 (UNI) Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Raosaheb Danve has said that if today, Balasaheb Thackeray were alive, so present political situation for the government formation would not have been emerged in Maharashtra.

Three youths die in motorcycle-tempo collision in Kolhapur

18 Nov 2019 | 9:02 AM

Kolhapur, Nov 18 (UNI) Three youths were killed in a motorcycle-tempo head-on collision at Jainapur village in Shirol tehsil of this district, near Kante Maka on Kolhapur-Sangli bypass road on late Sunday, police said.

