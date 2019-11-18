Uddhav cancels his proposed visit to Ayodhya

MKM protests meagre compensation to affected farmers 18 Nov 2019 | 2:13 PM Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Nov 18 (UNI) Maratha Kranthi Morcha (MKM) on Monday held demonstrations at historic Kranthi chowk protesting against the meagre compensation announced by the state Governor Bhagatsingh Koshyari to the affected farmers, whose khariff crops were damaged due to recent rain furry across the state. see more..

Shiv Sena protests against Mumbai Metro 18 Nov 2019 | 1:57 PM Mumbai, Nov 18 (UNI) More than 200 Shiv Sainiks, accompanied by local residents, on Monday staged noisy demonstrations against the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and some private builders for air and noise pollution, huge traffic snarls in south Mumbai’s congested Thakurdwar region here. see more..

Three youths killed in accident 18 Nov 2019 | 12:01 PM Kolhapur, Nov 18 (UNI) Three youths were killed in a collision between a bike on Kolhapur-Sangli bypass road here, police said on Monday. see more..

If Balasaheb were alive, so there would not have been any delay in govt formation: Danve 18 Nov 2019 | 10:34 AM Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Nov 18 (UNI) Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Raosaheb Danve has said that if today, Balasaheb Thackeray were alive, so present political situation for the government formation would not have been emerged in Maharashtra. see more..