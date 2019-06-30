Trump arrives in demilitarised zone between Koreas

Washington, Jun 30 (UNI) US President Donald Trump on Sunday arrived in the demilitarised zone, which separates North and South Korea, where he expects to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The helicopter carrying Trump and a pool of reporters arrived at a landing zone south of the demarcation line at around 1430 hrs local time (5:30GMT), according to CNN.

This will be the first meeting between a US and North Korean leaders in the demilitarised zone.