Sunday, Jun 30 2019 | Time 16:05 Hrs(IST)
  England win toss, opt to bat against India
WorldPosted at: Jun 30 2019 11:44AM


Trump arrives in demilitarised zone between Koreas

Washington, Jun 30 (UNI) US President Donald Trump on Sunday arrived in the demilitarised zone, which separates North and South Korea, where he expects to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The helicopter carrying Trump and a pool of reporters arrived at a landing zone south of the demarcation line at around 1430 hrs local time (5:30GMT), according to CNN.
This will be the first meeting between a US and North Korean leaders in the demilitarised zone.
Trump crosses inter-Korean border as 1st sitting US President

30 Jun 2019 | 1:01 PM

Seoul, Jun 30 (UNI) US President Donald Trump crossed the inter-Korean border on Sunday to become the first sitting US president to step in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Trump, Moon, Kim make history by meeting in Demilitarised zone

30 Jun 2019 | 12:55 PM

Seoul, Jun 30 (UNI) US President Donald Trump, North Koran leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday made history by meeting in the Demilitarised zone.

Washington, Jun 30 (UNI) US President Donald Trump on Sunday arrived in the demilitarised zone, which separates North and South Korea, where he expects to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

