Thomas Dennerby appointed coach of India U17 women's team 09 Nov 2019 | 8:34 PM New Delhi, Nov 9 (UNI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday appointed Thomas Dennerby as the head coach of the Indian Women’s U-17 team for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World 2020. see more..

Manush's injury pullout leaves door ajar for remaining title aspirants 09 Nov 2019 | 8:17 PM Bhavnagar, Nov 9 (UNI) Second-seed Manush Shah’s withdrawal in the

round of 32 has not only jeopardised his chance of winning a medal but

also deprived him of valuable points in the UTT National Ranking (Central

Zone) Table Tennis Championships at the SAG Sports Complex here

today. see more..

BWF China Open: Satwiksairaj-Chirag loses to World No 1 pair in semis 09 Nov 2019 | 6:36 PM Fuzhou (China), Nov 9 (UNI) India's charismatic pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy bowed out of the China Open 2019 semi-finals after losing to the World No 1 Indonesian pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya, here on Saturday. see more..

'Leave Pant alone,' Rohit Sharma urges critics 09 Nov 2019 | 6:26 PM Nagpur, Nov 9 (UNI) Stand-in India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday strongly backed an under-fire Rishabh Pant and asked the critics to give some breathing space to the young wicketkeeper-batsman, so that he can play with full freedom . see more..