Thomas Dennerby appointed coach of India U17 women's team

New Delhi, Nov 9 (UNI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday appointed Thomas Dennerby as the head coach of the Indian Women’s U-17 team for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World 2020.
The 60-year old UEFA Pro Diploma holder has a rich experience of 30 years coaching in which he guided Sweden Women’s National Team to a third-place finish in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Germany 2011, and a quarterfinal spot in the 2012 London Olympics.

New Delhi, Nov 9 (UNI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday appointed Thomas Dennerby as the head coach of the Indian Women’s U-17 team for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World 2020.

Manush's injury pullout leaves door ajar for remaining title aspirants

Bhavnagar, Nov 9 (UNI) Second-seed Manush Shah’s withdrawal in the
round of 32 has not only jeopardised his chance of winning a medal but
also deprived him of valuable points in the UTT National Ranking (Central
Zone) Table Tennis Championships at the SAG Sports Complex here
today.

BWF China Open: Satwiksairaj-Chirag loses to World No 1 pair in semis

Fuzhou (China), Nov 9 (UNI) India's charismatic pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy bowed out of the China Open 2019 semi-finals after losing to the World No 1 Indonesian pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya, here on Saturday.

'Leave Pant alone,' Rohit Sharma urges critics

Nagpur, Nov 9 (UNI) Stand-in India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday strongly backed an under-fire Rishabh Pant and asked the critics to give some breathing space to the young wicketkeeper-batsman, so that he can play with full freedom .

Manpreet eyes 2023 Hockey WC to complete 'unfinished business'

Manpreet eyes 2023 Hockey WC to complete 'unfinished business'

New Delhi, Nov 9 (UNI) After a disappointing outing at the FIH Men's World Cup last year, Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh on Saturday said he believes his team can bring to conclusion, the 'unfinished business' of a podium finish, when the country hosts the World Cup in 2023 at home.

