Spain look to seal top seeding against Romania with nothing to play for

Madrid, Nov 17 (Xinhua) Spain coach Roberto Moreno will make sweeping changes on Monday when his side entertain Romania in Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Spain are already assured of qualifying for next summer's European Championship finals and a team made up of fringe players delighted fans in Cadiz with an easy 7-0 win over Malta on Friday night.

Romania are likely to pose more of a threat than a Malta side that spent virtually 90 minutes camped in their own penalty area, but a 2-0 defeat at home to Sweden on Friday leaves the Romanians without a chance of qualifying for the finals and what could have been a key match for the visitors is now just a matter of salvaging some pride.