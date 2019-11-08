Satwiksairaj and Chirag enter semis of BWF China Open

Friday, Nov 8 2019 | Time 16:12 Hrs(IST)
  • 25th KIFF stage all set, excitement quotient rising
  • African Swine Fever slashing global meat output: FAO
  • Turbulence can hit anybody, any sphere, focus key for survival : N Srinivasan
  • Maldives joins Indian Ocean Rim Association
  • Man succumbs to injuries in Srinagar grenade attack
  • UP Cong demands white paper on investments made by govt departments of GPF, CPF
  • Body of girl missing since 3 days recovered in Jhansi
  • Nobel laureate Amartya Sen saddened at Nabanita Deb Sen's demise
  • Sr BSP leader from Azamgarh joins SP: Bahujan Uthan Party merges with SP
  • Punjab govt takes anti-India App issue with Google, Amarinder demands its immediate removal
  • Iran Air Forces down drone near Persian Gulf
  • BJP govt in UP granting compensation on caste lines: Akhilesh Yadav
  • GAIL registers PAT of Rs 1,064 cr during Q2 FY20
  • Asian Shooting C'ship: Chinki Yadav enters final, secures India's 11th Olympic quota
SportsPosted at: Nov 8 2019 3:48PM


Fuzhou (China), Nov 8 (UNI) Continuing their brilliant run in the tournament, Indian men's star doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the semi-finals of the ongoing BWF China Open after beating World No 3 pair of Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen, here on Friday.
The Indian duo defeated the former world champions 21-19, 21-15 in the quarter-final clash which lasted for 43 minutes at the Haixia Olympics Sports Center.
The pair of Satwik and Chirag took a 3-0 lead in the first game and conceded it only once at 17-16. Both of them showed amazing reflexes and took the first game 21-19.

