Satwiksairaj and Chirag enter semis of BWF China Open

Fuzhou (China), Nov 8 (UNI) Continuing their brilliant run in the tournament, Indian men's star doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the semi-finals of the ongoing BWF China Open after beating World No 3 pair of Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen, here on Friday.

The Indian duo defeated the former world champions 21-19, 21-15 in the quarter-final clash which lasted for 43 minutes at the Haixia Olympics Sports Center.

The pair of Satwik and Chirag took a 3-0 lead in the first game and conceded it only once at 17-16. Both of them showed amazing reflexes and took the first game 21-19.