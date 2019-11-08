Satwiksairaj and Chirag enter semis of BWF China Open

More News
08 Nov 2019 | 3:48 PM
Fuzhou (China), Nov 8 (UNI) Continuing their brilliant run in the tournament, Indian men's star doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the semi-finals of the ongoing BWF China Open after beating World No 3 pair of Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen, here on Friday.see more..
08 Nov 2019 | 3:02 PM
Napier, Nov 8 (UNI) The dominant side of England was on display here on Friday, see more..
with Dawid Malan scoring a 51-ball 103 not out and Eoin Morgan adding a 41-ball
91.
08 Nov 2019 | 2:37 PM
Rajkot, Nov 8 (UNI) India off-spinner Washington Sundar, who claimed 1/25 to help see more..
his side restrict Bangladesh to a modest 153/6 in the second T20I here, is confident
that the hosts can now go on to win the series in Nagpur.
08 Nov 2019 | 2:35 PM
Lucknow, Nov 8 (UNI) Having lost their previous 10 one-day internationals, including see more..
the series opener against West Indies, Afghanistan now face an uphill challenge in
the second ODI on Saturday here to draw level in the three-match affair.
08 Nov 2019 | 1:27 PM
Bengaluru, Nov 8 (UNI) The Karnataka state cricket association (KSCA) on Friday suspended Belagavi Panthers franchise from the KPL league for their alleged involvment in match fixing.see more..