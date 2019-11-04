Sanjay Dutt's look from 'Panipat' is all shades of fierce

New Delhi, Nov 4 (UNI) Superstar Sanjay Dutt on Monday shared his first look from Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Panipat', and he looks as fierce as ever.



The actor will be essaying the role of Afgan warrior Ahmad Shah Abdali in 'Panipat', a movie based on the third battle of Panipat.



The actor shared a poster of his character from the film on his Twitter handle with the caption, "Ahmad Shah Abdali - Death strikes where his shadow falls. Panipat trailer out tomorrow. #PanipatLook'.



Looking at the poster, it's evident that Sanjay Dutt's Ahmad Shah Abdali will prove to be a formidable enemy to Arjun Kapoor's Sadashivrao Bhau.



On the poster, battle-ready Sanjay Dutt is looking fierce and menacing with a full-grown beard accentuating his look. This is Sanjay's third release of the year.



The actor's next lineup of films will see the actor playing a variety of large powerful roles. The poster release of 'KGF 2' sees Dutt playing a dangerous character in a grand get up with an equally heavy name.



UNI PY 1341