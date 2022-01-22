SA fined for slow over-rate

Paarl (South Africa), Jan 22 (UNI) South Africa have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second ODI.

Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Temba Bavuma’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Bavuma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Adrien Holdstock, third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth umpire Allauhudien Palekar levelled the charge.

UNI PN