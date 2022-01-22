SA fined for slow over-rate

More News
22 Jan 2022 | 7:16 PM
Kolkata, Jan 22 (UNI) Indian football legend and one of India's most skilled coaches Subhas Bhowmick passed away here on Saturday morning at the age of 72.
22 Jan 2022 | 7:11 PM
Mumbai, Jan 22 (UNI) The 2022 Indian Premier League is expected to begin on March 27 and run till May end. The decision was taken in a meeting between BCCI officials and owners of 10 franchises on Saturday.
22 Jan 2022 | 6:55 PM
Mumbai, Jan 22 (UNI) India and Chinese Taipei will be aiming to boost their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Group A campaigns when they clash at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on January 23.
22 Jan 2022 | 6:32 PM
Lucknow, Jan 22 (UNI) Former world champion PV Sindhu and youngster Malvika Bansod entered the women's singles final of the Syed Modi International tournament here on Saturday.
22 Jan 2022 | 6:06 PM
Fatorda, Jan 22 (UNI) ATK Mohun Bagan will be eager to relaunch their top-of-the-table surge when they take on volatile Odisha FC in a rescheduled 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) game at the PJN Stadium here on Sunday.
PJN Stadium here on Sunday.