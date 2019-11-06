Wednesday, Nov 6 2019 | Time 21:32 Hrs(IST)
image
  • Cabinet clears MoU b/w India, Maldives on training of Judicial Officers in India
  • Cabinet okays MoUs b/w India, Germany in health
  • Cabinet approves MoU b/w India & Paraguay for tourism
  • J&K Police Officer Dushyant Sharma to attend Chef De Mission seminar for SAF Games
  • Cabinet okays MoU b/w India, Brazil in field Health, Medicine
  • Cabinet approves MoU between India, Bangladesh on withdrawal of water from Feni river
  • Cabinet approves protocol amending Convention between India, Brazil to avoid double taxation
  • Cabinet approves MoU between India, Switzerland on Climate Change, Environment
  • Cabinet approves cadre review of Posts & Telegraphs Building Works Service, Group A
  • Cabinet approves MoU between India, Guinea for renewable energy
  • Onion price increase: Cong accuses Govt for protecting hoarders, middlemen
  • Govt to infuse Rs 10,000 cr into cash-strapped realty sector
  • Set timelines to bring aspirational districts up to national average: PM
  • Centre to infuse Rs 10,000 cr into cash-strapped realty sector
  • All parties doing religion, caste politics while BSP working for all:Mayawati
SportsPosted at: Nov 6 2019 6:00PM


Russia answered All WADA questions regarding inconsistent data - Sports Minister

Moscow, Nov 6 (Sputnik) Moscow’s anti-doping laboratory has answered all the questions put forward by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian Minister of Sports Pavel Kolobkov told reporters on Wednesday.
The statement came in response to claims made by German sports journalists, Hajo Seppelt, citing sources, that Russia only answered 23 of 31 WADA questions regarding the alleged inconsistencies in the Moscow lab data.
"We answered all 31 questions. There were an additional eight questions, plus some clarifying ones. Answers to all WADA questions were received," Kolobkov told reporters at the World Conference on Doping in Sport being held in the Polish city of Katowice.
Please log in to get detailed story.
More News

J&K Police Officer Dushyant Sharma to attend Chef De Mission seminar for SAF Games

06 Nov 2019 | 9:21 PM

Jammu, Nov 6 (UNI) Jammu and Kashmir Police Officer Dushyant Sharma has been invited to attend the Chef De Mission for 13th South Asian Games 2019 to be held at Kathmandu in Nepal.

see more..
Bangladesh eye historic series win in India

Bangladesh eye historic series win in India

06 Nov 2019 | 8:17 PM

Rajkot, Nov 6 (UNI) Mahmudullah's men are riding high on their first win in Twenty20
International cricket against India, can they capitalise on that to seal the series with
another win when they meet here for the second game of the three-match series on
Thursday?
The win in Delhi in tough conditions was just what Bangladesh needed after a
tumultuous few weeks, and with several of their big names missing.

see more..

Akashjeet (5 for 18) bowls out Chandigarh for 69

06 Nov 2019 | 8:09 PM

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (UNI) A deadly spell of bowling by Akashjeet (5 for 18) skittled out Chandigarh to 69 all out in 36.

see more..

Sukhpreet, Jitin and Deep Munim into last four

06 Nov 2019 | 7:35 PM

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (UNI) CLTA trarinees Sukhpreet Singh Jhoje and Jitin Kumar Chetry stormed into semifinals in boys under-16 singles of CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament at the Sector 10 Tennis Stadium here on Wednesday.

see more..

Mumbai’s weak defense face test of time against Goa

06 Nov 2019 | 7:21 PM

Mumbai, Nov 6 (UNI) Jorge Costa will be keen to undo the mistakes of last season
when Mumbai City FC face FC Goa here at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday.

see more..
image