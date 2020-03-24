Tuesday, Mar 24 2020 | Time 08:37 Hrs(IST)
  • New Zealand confirms 40 new COVID-19 cases
  • Sambhaji Brigade providing free food to students in view of curfew
  • Trump confirms first lady tests negative for coronavirus
  • Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Egypt Rises by 39 to 366 - Health Ministry
  • Number of Coronavirus Cases in Turkey Increases to 1,549, Death Toll Reaches 37 - Minister
  • China's Wuhan reports 1 new COVID-19 case in six days
  • Coronavirus Vaccines Expected by 2021-2022 - WH Official
  • Ronaldinho barred from receiving visitors in jail
  • 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on Chinese mainland
  • Trump Says US Economy to Reopen Earlier Than 3-4 Months Amid COVID-14 Crisis
  • WHO delivers new shipment of medical supplies for COVID-19 response to Iran
  • FIFA, WHO launch joint campaign to equip football community to tackle COVID-19
  • Coronavirus cases top 700 in Finland, more measures expected
  • COVID-19 short-term impact on U S economy catastrophic: expert
  • Air Traffic Between US, Other Countries Dropped by 87 per cent Due to COVID-19 - DHS
Rio De Janeiro, Mar 24 (Xinhua) Brazilian football great Ronaldinho will no longer receive visits at the Paraguayan jail where he is being held as local authorities attempt to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Ronaldinho and his brother, Roberto Assis, have been imprisoned since March 6 for allegedly using fake passports to enter the South American country.
More News

Rio De Janeiro, Mar 24 (Xinhua) Brazilian football great Ronaldinho will no longer receive visits at the Paraguayan jail where he is being held as local authorities attempt to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

FIFA, WHO launch joint campaign to equip football community to tackle COVID-19

24 Mar 2020 | 5:32 AM

Geneva, Mar 24 (UNI) FIFA, the international governing body of football, and the World Health Organization (WHO) have teamed up to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) by launching a new awareness campaign led by world-renowned footballers, who are calling on all people around the world to follow five key steps to stop the spread of the disease.

Dr Lucas Penchel accepts sanction for violation of UFC Anti-Doping Policy

24 Mar 2020 | 12:49 AM

Colorado Springs, Mar 23 (UNI) USADA announced on Monday that Dr Lucas Penchel, of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, has accepted a two-year sanction for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP) resulting from his complicity in the administration and use of over-limit intravenous (IV) infusions of permitted substances on June 2, 2017 and November 3, 2017 by Carlos Costa and Paulo Costa, respectively.

ICC Women’s T20 WC breaks all T20 viewership record in women's cricket

23 Mar 2020 | 11:13 PM

New Delhi, Mar 23 (UNI) The recently concluded ICC Womens' T-20 World Cup saw unprecedented growth in the consumption of T20 womens' cricket, resulting in the official broadcaster Star Sports setting new records.

COVID-19: Gambhir offers Rs 50 lakh from MPLADS for Delhi govt hospitals

23 Mar 2020 | 11:12 PM

New Delhi, Mar 23 (UNI) Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Monday offered to release Rs 50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for equipment to treat COVID-19 patients in Delhi government hospitals.

