Ronaldinho barred from receiving visitors in jail 24 Mar 2020 | 5:57 AM Rio De Janeiro, Mar 24 (Xinhua) Brazilian football great Ronaldinho will no longer receive visits at the Paraguayan jail where he is being held as local authorities attempt to combat the coronavirus outbreak. see more..

FIFA, WHO launch joint campaign to equip football community to tackle COVID-19 24 Mar 2020 | 5:32 AM Geneva, Mar 24 (UNI) FIFA, the international governing body of football, and the World Health Organization (WHO) have teamed up to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) by launching a new awareness campaign led by world-renowned footballers, who are calling on all people around the world to follow five key steps to stop the spread of the disease. see more..

Dr Lucas Penchel accepts sanction for violation of UFC Anti-Doping Policy 24 Mar 2020 | 12:49 AM Colorado Springs, Mar 23 (UNI) USADA announced on Monday that Dr Lucas Penchel, of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, has accepted a two-year sanction for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP) resulting from his complicity in the administration and use of over-limit intravenous (IV) infusions of permitted substances on June 2, 2017 and November 3, 2017 by Carlos Costa and Paulo Costa, respectively. see more..

ICC Women’s T20 WC breaks all T20 viewership record in women's cricket 23 Mar 2020 | 11:13 PM New Delhi, Mar 23 (UNI) The recently concluded ICC Womens' T-20 World Cup saw unprecedented growth in the consumption of T20 womens' cricket, resulting in the official broadcaster Star Sports setting new records. see more..