Saturday, Aug 31 2019 | Time 19:58 Hrs(IST)
SportsPosted at: Aug 31 2019 3:47PM


Real Sociedad confirm signing of former Spain defender Monreal

Madrid, Aug 31 (Xinhua) Spanish club Real Sociedad on Saturday confirmed the signing of 33-year-old former Spain international defender Nacho Monreal from English Premier League club Arsenal.
Monreal has agreed a two-year contract with the San Sebastian based outfit and returns to La Liga after six years in England.
"Real Sociedad and Arsenal FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Nacho Monreal to the 'Blue and whites'. Real Sociedad have reached an agreement with the player until June 30, 2021 and the official presentation will be on Monday," said the statement on the Real Sociedad website.
More News

Dominant first quarter propels Italy over Philippines in basketball World Cup

31 Aug 2019 | 7:34 PM

Foshan, China, Aug 31 (Xinhua) Italy took on first quarter dominance to seal their 108-62 victory over the Philippines in Group D of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 here on Saturday.

Great teamwork carries Poland over Venezuela in FIBA World Cup

31 Aug 2019 | 7:32 PM

Beijing, Aug 31 (Xinhua) Team Poland delivered great teamwork to bag their first victory at FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 by beating Venezuela 80-69 on Saturday.

Serbia's head coach: Good start but a long way ahead

31 Aug 2019 | 7:28 PM

Foshan, China, Aug 31 (Xinhua) Serbia's head coach Sasha Djordjevic kept a cool mindset about his team's lop-sided win over Angola in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 opener here on Saturday.

Puerto Rico stuns Iran 83-81 in FIBA World Cup opener

31 Aug 2019 | 7:19 PM

Guangzhou, Aug 31 (Xinhua) Thanks to David Huertas' crazy fourth quarter and Javier Mojica's last shot, Puerto Rico came back from 19 points down to win over Iran 83-81 in the opening game of Group C in the FIBA Basketball World Cup here on Saturday.

Ishan Kishan’s fifty helps India A defeat S Africa A by 2 wickets

31 Aug 2019 | 7:15 PM

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 31 (UNI) Ishan Kishan's brilliant innings of 55 off 24 (5 fours and 4 sixes) helped India A beat South Africa A by two wickets in a rain curtailed second unofficial ODI match, here at Greenfield International Stadium on Saturday.

