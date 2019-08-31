Real Sociedad confirm signing of former Spain defender Monreal

Madrid, Aug 31 (Xinhua) Spanish club Real Sociedad on Saturday confirmed the signing of 33-year-old former Spain international defender Nacho Monreal from English Premier League club Arsenal.

Monreal has agreed a two-year contract with the San Sebastian based outfit and returns to La Liga after six years in England.

"Real Sociedad and Arsenal FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Nacho Monreal to the 'Blue and whites'. Real Sociedad have reached an agreement with the player until June 30, 2021 and the official presentation will be on Monday," said the statement on the Real Sociedad website.