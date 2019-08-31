Real Sociedad confirm signing of former Spain defender Monreal

More News
31 Aug 2019 | 7:34 PM
Foshan, China, Aug 31 (Xinhua) Italy took on first quarter dominance to seal their 108-62 victory over the Philippines in Group D of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 here on Saturday. see more..
31 Aug 2019 | 7:32 PM
Beijing, Aug 31 (Xinhua) Team Poland delivered great teamwork to bag their first victory at FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 by beating Venezuela 80-69 on Saturday. see more..
31 Aug 2019 | 7:28 PM
Foshan, China, Aug 31 (Xinhua) Serbia's head coach Sasha Djordjevic kept a cool mindset about his team's lop-sided win over Angola in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 opener here on Saturday. see more..
31 Aug 2019 | 7:19 PM
Guangzhou, Aug 31 (Xinhua) Thanks to David Huertas' crazy fourth quarter and Javier Mojica's last shot, Puerto Rico came back from 19 points down to win over Iran 83-81 in the opening game of Group C in the FIBA Basketball World Cup here on Saturday. see more..
31 Aug 2019 | 7:15 PM
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 31 (UNI) Ishan Kishan's brilliant innings of 55 off 24 (5 fours and 4 sixes) helped India A beat South Africa A by two wickets in a rain curtailed second unofficial ODI match, here at Greenfield International Stadium on Saturday. see more..