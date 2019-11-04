PM Narendra Modi to unveil 5th India International Science Festival at Biswa Bangla Convention Center in city tomorrow

Kolkata, Nov 4 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 5th India International Science Festival by addressing the audience at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in the city through video conference at 4 pm on Tuesday.

The four-day science festival is being organized in the city from November 5-8 with prime objective is to instill scientific temper among the masses, showcase India’s contribution in the field of S&T over the years and encourage translation of its benefits to people. It aims to build a strategy for inclusive advancement of Science and Technology.

The Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare along with several other cabinet ministers and state ministers, dignitaries, scientists, academicians and government officials will be part of the 4-day celebration of science.