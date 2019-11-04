PM Narendra Modi to unveil 5th India International Science Festival at Biswa Bangla Convention Center in city tomorrow

Monday, Nov 4 2019 | Time 13:59 Hrs(IST)
States » EastPosted at: Nov 4 2019 12:42PM


Kolkata, Nov 4 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 5th India International Science Festival by addressing the audience at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in the city through video conference at 4 pm on Tuesday.
The four-day science festival is being organized in the city from November 5-8 with prime objective is to instill scientific temper among the masses, showcase India’s contribution in the field of S&T over the years and encourage translation of its benefits to people. It aims to build a strategy for inclusive advancement of Science and Technology.
The Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare along with several other cabinet ministers and state ministers, dignitaries, scientists, academicians and government officials will be part of the 4-day celebration of science.

04 Nov 2019 | 1:28 PM

Kolkata, Nov 04 (UNI) National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is collaborating with Indian Society for Ecological Economics (INSEE), Centre for Economic and Social Sciences (CESS), Hyderabad, and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), India to organize the Tenth INSEE Biennial Conference from 6th to 8th November 2019 in Hyderabad.

One killed, 2 others injured in collision between hyva and auto rickshaw in Ranchi

04 Nov 2019 | 1:26 PM

Ranchi, Nov 4 (UNI) A person was killed while two others were seriously injured following a collision between a hyva and an auto rickshaw which took place under Itki police station area on the NH 43.

04 Nov 2019 | 1:23 PM

Kolkata, Nov 4 (UNI) The car of Consulate General of Japan, Kolkata, involved in a fatal accident in which the driver was killed today in West Bengal's Burdwan district, police investigating the road accident said.

Youth hacked to death a man and woman as onlookers watched in awe in a Bengal village

04 Nov 2019 | 1:20 PM

Bankura, Nov 4 (UNI) A youth was today arrested immediately after he axed to death a man and a woman in brazen attacks as many village people watched helplessly in horror in West Bengal's Bankura district.

JMM to release first list of candidates for Assembly polls on Nov 8

04 Nov 2019 | 1:07 PM

Ranchi, Nov 4 (UNI) The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will release the first list of candidates for Vidhan Sabha polls on November 8.

