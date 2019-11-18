Monday, Nov 18 2019 | Time 15:18 Hrs(IST)
States » South
Posted at: Nov 18 2019 2:40PM


Palaniswami greets Justice Bobde on his elevation as CJI

Chennai, Nov 18 (UNI) Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today
congratulated Justice S A Bobde on his elevation as the Chief Justice of India and
wished him all success.
More News

Public prosecutor handled murder case of Walayar sisters sacked : CM
18 Nov 2019 | 3:11 PM

18 Nov 2019 | 3:11 PM

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 18 (UNI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday told the Assembly that the public prosecutor who handled the murder case of Walayar sisters have been sacked.

Attack on MLA: Five arrested in Mysuru

18 Nov 2019 | 3:05 PM

Mysuru, Nov 18 (UNI) Five people were arrested in connection with an attack on Narasimharaja (NR) Assembly MLA Tanveer Sait.

Wild elephant killed man in badipur

18 Nov 2019 | 2:34 PM

Chamarajanagara, Nov 18 (UNI) A 54-year-old villager was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

TSRTC strike enters 45th day today

18 Nov 2019 | 2:32 PM

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (UNI) The strike by more than 48,000 employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) entered the 45th day on Monday even as lakhs of people continue to suffer.

