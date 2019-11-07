NorthEast edge past Hyderabad to go top

More News
07 Nov 2019 | 12:30 AM
Katowice (Poland), Nov 6 (Sputnik) Outgoing World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Craig Reedie said Wednesday that, in his opinion, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in its current form has not been involved in the alleged manipulation of data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.see more..
06 Nov 2019 | 11:00 PM
Kolkata, Nov 6 (UNI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee today served show cause notices to club FC Goa, its players Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous and masseur Rajesh Pandidhar for misconduct during Hero Indian Super League Match 13 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa played on November 1 last 2019 at Guwahati.see more..
06 Nov 2019 | 10:10 PM
Hyderabad, Nov 6 (UNI) A late Maximiliano Barreiro penalty proved to be the difference as NorthEast United FC defeated Hyderabad FC to climb to the top of the Hero Indian Super League standings at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium here on Wednesday.see more..
06 Nov 2019 | 9:21 PM
Jammu, Nov 6 (UNI) Jammu and Kashmir Police Officer Dushyant Sharma has been invited to attend the Chef De Mission for 13th South Asian Games 2019 to be held at Kathmandu in Nepal.see more..
06 Nov 2019 | 8:17 PM
Rajkot, Nov 6 (UNI) Mahmudullah's men are riding high on their first win in Twenty20 see more..
International cricket against India, can they capitalise on that to seal the series with
another win when they meet here for the second game of the three-match series on
Thursday?
The win in Delhi in tough conditions was just what Bangladesh needed after a
tumultuous few weeks, and with several of their big names missing.