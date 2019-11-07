Thursday, Nov 7 2019 | Time 03:35 Hrs(IST)
image
  • Jail guards rape inmate’s wife
  • All-round Roston Chase show secures first ODI for West Indies
  • Russia, India Working on Defense Industry Cooperation Program Until 2030
  • Indian Military to Partake in 2020 Moscow Victory Day Parade - Indian Defense Minister
  • Maha may cause rain in MP
  • WADA President Says Doubts Current RUSADA Involvement in Moscow Lab Data Manipulation
SportsPosted at: Nov 6 2019 10:10PM


NorthEast edge past Hyderabad to go top

Hyderabad, Nov 6 (UNI) A late Maximiliano Barreiro penalty proved to be the difference as NorthEast United FC defeated Hyderabad FC to climb to the top of the Hero Indian Super League standings at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium here on Wednesday.
The teams had their fair share of moments in a closely-contested tie, but a handball in the 86th minute helped NorthEast United edge past their opponents.
Robert Jarni's team remain unbeaten and have eight points from four games, while Hyderabad sit ninth on the table with three points.
Please log in to get detailed story.
More News

WADA President Says Doubts Current RUSADA Involvement in Moscow Lab Data Manipulation

07 Nov 2019 | 12:30 AM

Katowice (Poland), Nov 6 (Sputnik) Outgoing World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Craig Reedie said Wednesday that, in his opinion, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in its current form has not been involved in the alleged manipulation of data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

see more..
AIFF serves show cause notice to club FC Goa, its players

AIFF serves show cause notice to club FC Goa, its players

06 Nov 2019 | 11:00 PM

Kolkata, Nov 6 (UNI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee today served show cause notices to club FC Goa, its players Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous and masseur Rajesh Pandidhar for misconduct during Hero Indian Super League Match 13 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa played on November 1 last 2019 at Guwahati.

see more..

NorthEast edge past Hyderabad to go top

06 Nov 2019 | 10:10 PM

Hyderabad, Nov 6 (UNI) A late Maximiliano Barreiro penalty proved to be the difference as NorthEast United FC defeated Hyderabad FC to climb to the top of the Hero Indian Super League standings at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium here on Wednesday.

see more..

J&K Police Officer Dushyant Sharma to attend Chef De Mission seminar for SAF Games

06 Nov 2019 | 9:21 PM

Jammu, Nov 6 (UNI) Jammu and Kashmir Police Officer Dushyant Sharma has been invited to attend the Chef De Mission for 13th South Asian Games 2019 to be held at Kathmandu in Nepal.

see more..
Bangladesh eye historic series win in India

Bangladesh eye historic series win in India

06 Nov 2019 | 8:17 PM

Rajkot, Nov 6 (UNI) Mahmudullah's men are riding high on their first win in Twenty20
International cricket against India, can they capitalise on that to seal the series with
another win when they meet here for the second game of the three-match series on
Thursday?
The win in Delhi in tough conditions was just what Bangladesh needed after a
tumultuous few weeks, and with several of their big names missing.

see more..
image