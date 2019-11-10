Messi hat-trick helps Barca to 4-1 win over Celta, while Real Madrid score 4 in Eibar

Madrid, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Leo Messi scored a hat-trick of two free kicks and a penalty as FC Barcelona retained their place at the top of the Liga Santander with a 4-1 win at home to Celta on Saturday night.

Messi was again Barca's savior and his contribution helped produce a score which flatters a side that struggled especially in the first half to produce the fluid football that has characterized their game over recent seasons.

New Celta coach Oscar Garcia, a former Camp Nou veteran, set his side up to push Barca high up the field and Barca were under pressure until Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Joseph Aidoo handled Junior Firpo's ball into the area.