Messi hat-trick helps Barca to 4-1 win over Celta, while Real Madrid score 4 in Eibar

10 Nov 2019 | 12:01 PM
Doha, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Sprint freestyle specialists Vladimir Morozov of Russia and Cate Campbell of Australia took the overall winner trophies on the last day of the seventh leg at the FINA Swimming World Cup which concluded here on Saturday.see more..
10 Nov 2019 | 6:48 AM
Berlin, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Robert Lewandowski's brace helped Bayern Munich to inflict hapless Borussia Dortmund a heavy 4-0 defeat in the Bundesliga "Klassiker" in the 11th round on Saturday.see more..
10 Nov 2019 | 6:35 AM
SARAJEVO, Nov 10 (Xinhua) The first Paralympic swimming competition "Sarajevo Open 2019-We are All Equal in Water" was officially opened in Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH's) capital Saturday afternoon.see more..
10 Nov 2019 | 6:33 AM
Madrid, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Leo Messi scored a hat-trick of two free kicks and a penalty as FC Barcelona retained their place at the top of the Liga Santander with a 4-1 win at home to Celta on Saturday night.see more..
09 Nov 2019 | 11:21 PM
Kolkata, Nov 9 (UNI) Roy Krishna excelled for ATK as they handed Jamshedpur FC their first defeat after a 3-1 result at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday.see more..