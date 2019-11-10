Sunday, Nov 10 2019 | Time 12:26 Hrs(IST)
image
  • Around 36 militants surrendered in E Afghan province
  • Post Ayodhya verdict, BJP has to deal with fear mongering & being prisoners of past
  • KPL match fixing: CCB arrests Haryana based bookie
  • Catalan pro-independence protesters rally on Spain's silence day ahead of elections
  • Trail of destruction in South 24 Pgs and coastal areas of Bengal due to "Bulbul"; Two killed; as many missing
  • Iran actions within JCPOA, says senior nuclear chief
  • Xi visits Greece ahead of BRICS Summit
  • Spain's general election: Polls to open for fourth vote in 4 years
  • Severe Cyclone storm "Bulbul" finally makes landfall over Indo-Bangladesh coast on Saturday night
  • Two killed, 6 injured as car hits lorry in TN
  • Before CJI Gogoi's retirement, all eyes on fate of high-profile cases including Rafale
  • Thousands gather to celebrate Japan's Naruhito enthronement
  • PM greets people on Milad-Un-Nabi, speaks to Mamata on cyclone
  • Three killed in fire in Canada
  • Three dead In Australian bushfires
SportsPosted at: Nov 10 2019 6:33AM


Messi hat-trick helps Barca to 4-1 win over Celta, while Real Madrid score 4 in Eibar

Madrid, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Leo Messi scored a hat-trick of two free kicks and a penalty as FC Barcelona retained their place at the top of the Liga Santander with a 4-1 win at home to Celta on Saturday night.
Messi was again Barca's savior and his contribution helped produce a score which flatters a side that struggled especially in the first half to produce the fluid football that has characterized their game over recent seasons.
New Celta coach Oscar Garcia, a former Camp Nou veteran, set his side up to push Barca high up the field and Barca were under pressure until Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Joseph Aidoo handled Junior Firpo's ball into the area.
Please log in to get detailed story.
More News

Morozov, Campbell become overall winners at FINA Swimming World Cup

10 Nov 2019 | 12:01 PM

Doha, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Sprint freestyle specialists Vladimir Morozov of Russia and Cate Campbell of Australia took the overall winner trophies on the last day of the seventh leg at the FINA Swimming World Cup which concluded here on Saturday.

see more..

Bayern crush runners-up Dortmund 4-0 in Bundesliga

10 Nov 2019 | 6:48 AM

Berlin, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Robert Lewandowski's brace helped Bayern Munich to inflict hapless Borussia Dortmund a heavy 4-0 defeat in the Bundesliga "Klassiker" in the 11th round on Saturday.

see more..

First Paralympic swimming competition kicks off in Sarajevo

10 Nov 2019 | 6:35 AM

SARAJEVO, Nov 10 (Xinhua) The first Paralympic swimming competition "Sarajevo Open 2019-We are All Equal in Water" was officially opened in Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH's) capital Saturday afternoon.

see more..

Messi hat-trick helps Barca to 4-1 win over Celta, while Real Madrid score 4 in Eibar

10 Nov 2019 | 6:33 AM

Madrid, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Leo Messi scored a hat-trick of two free kicks and a penalty as FC Barcelona retained their place at the top of the Liga Santander with a 4-1 win at home to Celta on Saturday night.

see more..

ATK beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1 in Hero ISL

09 Nov 2019 | 11:21 PM

Kolkata, Nov 9 (UNI) Roy Krishna excelled for ATK as they handed Jamshedpur FC their first defeat after a 3-1 result at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday.

see more..
image