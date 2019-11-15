Manushi Chhillar to make Bollywood debut with YRF's 'Prithviraj'

New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is all set to make a dream debut in Bollywood as Yash Raj Films (YRF) has signed her in the lead role of their biggest historical film ‘Prithviraj’.



Based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj, the movie stars superstar Akshay Kumar in and as Prithviraj and Manushi will play the role of the gorgeous Sanyogita, Prithiviraj’s love of life.











Prithviraj is being directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya – based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning Pinjar.







Dwivedi says, 'We auditioned a lot of young, fresh faces for the role because we were looking for a stunningly gorgeous Indian heroine. While Sanyogita was an incredibly beautiful person, she was also a strong, confident girl. We were looking to find someone who could match the magnetic persona of Sanyogita and we found that in Manushi. She auditioned for the role a couple of times because we wanted to be dead sure with this casting and she nailed it each time. She has been rehearsing six days a week since then and she is being thoroughly groomed for the last nine months by YRF.'







'It is a huge honour to have been chosen by a production house like Yash Raj Films as their heroine! I’m thoroughly happy and thrilled about the learnings that I will have through this journey. My life, so far, has really been a fairy tale. From becoming Miss India and then Miss World to now getting such a big project as my debut film, it’s like a new, exciting chapter of my life. It is a huge responsibility to play princess Sanyogita. She was a powerful personality and she stood up for what is right and took the most important decisions of her life by herself. Her life is an extremely important chapter in Indian history and I will try my best to play her as accurately as possible,' Manushi adds.







‘Prithviraj’ will release worldwide on Diwali 2020.



