Liverpool beat Man City as Leicester, Chelsea move 2nd and 3rd

London, Nov 11 (Xinhua) Leaders Liverpool took an important step towards the Premier League title with a 3-1 win at home to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.
The win gives Liverpool 34 points from their first 12 games of the campaign and lifts them nine points ahead of Manchester City, who drop to fourth in the table, with Leicester and Chelsea moving into second and third places with 26 points each.
City dominated the opening minutes of the game only to find themselves 2-0 down after 13 minutes thanks to a stunning Fabinho strike in the sixth minute and a Mohamed Salah header seven minutes later.
Federer loses, Djokovic cruises at ATP Finals

11 Nov 2019 | 7:45 AM

London, Nov 11 (Xinhua) The six-time champion Roger Federer lost to Dominic Thiem 7-5, 7-5 in his first match at the ATP World Tour Finals here on Sunday after world No.

Messi hat-trick takes Barca top as Real Madrid impress in Eibar

11 Nov 2019 | 7:44 AM

Madrid, Nov 11 (Xinhua) Leo Messi scored a hat-trick of two free-kicks and a penalty as FC Barcelona beat Celta Vigo to go into the international break as Liga Santander leaders.

3rd T20I: Chahar's hat-trick power India to series win over Bangladesh

3rd T20I: Chahar's hat-trick power India to series win over Bangladesh

10 Nov 2019 | 11:45 PM

Nagpur, Nov 10 (UNI) Pacer Deepak Chahar's sensational bowling performance (6/7) and newbie Shivam Dube's 3 wickets helped India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final T20I to win the series 2-1, here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

Hero U-17 Women’s Championship to commence from Nov 11 at Kalyani

10 Nov 2019 | 10:31 PM

Kolkata, Nov 10 (UNI) The Hero U-17 Women’s Championship 2019, organized by
Football Sports Development Limited and Reliance Foundation, will get underway
from Monday at Kalyani in West Bengal.

