Liverpool beat Man City as Leicester, Chelsea move 2nd and 3rd

London, Nov 11 (Xinhua) Leaders Liverpool took an important step towards the Premier League title with a 3-1 win at home to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The win gives Liverpool 34 points from their first 12 games of the campaign and lifts them nine points ahead of Manchester City, who drop to fourth in the table, with Leicester and Chelsea moving into second and third places with 26 points each.

City dominated the opening minutes of the game only to find themselves 2-0 down after 13 minutes thanks to a stunning Fabinho strike in the sixth minute and a Mohamed Salah header seven minutes later.