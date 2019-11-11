Liverpool beat Man City as Leicester, Chelsea move 2nd and 3rd

More News
11 Nov 2019 | 7:45 AM
London, Nov 11 (Xinhua) The six-time champion Roger Federer lost to Dominic Thiem 7-5, 7-5 in his first match at the ATP World Tour Finals here on Sunday after world No.see more..
11 Nov 2019 | 7:44 AM
Madrid, Nov 11 (Xinhua) Leo Messi scored a hat-trick of two free-kicks and a penalty as FC Barcelona beat Celta Vigo to go into the international break as Liga Santander leaders.see more..
11 Nov 2019 | 7:41 AM
London, Nov 11 (Xinhua) Leaders Liverpool took an important step towards the Premier League title with a 3-1 win at home to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.see more..
10 Nov 2019 | 11:45 PM
Nagpur, Nov 10 (UNI) Pacer Deepak Chahar's sensational bowling performance (6/7) and newbie Shivam Dube's 3 wickets helped India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final T20I to win the series 2-1, here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.see more..
10 Nov 2019 | 10:31 PM
Kolkata, Nov 10 (UNI) The Hero U-17 Women’s Championship 2019, organized by see more..
Football Sports Development Limited and Reliance Foundation, will get underway
from Monday at Kalyani in West Bengal.