Khattar congratulates weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal in Tokyo Olympics

Chandigarh, Jul 24 (UNI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for becoming the first Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic silver medal.

The Chief Minister tweeted that he hopes that like Mirabai Chanu, several other players from the country would also win laurels and return home from Japan after winning several medals for India.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for getting India its first medal in Tokyo Olympics' Mr Khattar wrote.

Mirabai won the first medal for the country in the weightlifting event of the 49 kg category.

With this victory, Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics.

