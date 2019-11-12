Katy Perry set to 'Roar' at ICC Women's T20 World Cup final on International Women's Day

Richa shines as Bengal Women's U23 start with a win 12 Nov 2019 | 10:17 PM Kolkata, Nov 12 (UNI) Riding on Richa Ghosh's superb 69 off 55 balls Bengal

Women's started their Women's U-23 T20 Trophy campaign with a victory after

beating Odhisa by 7 wickets today. see more..

Bengal lose against Haryana in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 12 Nov 2019 | 10:10 PM Kolkata, Nov 12 (UNI) After winning two matches in a row Bengal's first defeat of Syed

Mushtaq Ali Trophy came against Haryana at BKC Ground in Mumbai today. see more..

MP CM meets footballers 12 Nov 2019 | 9:17 PM Bhopal, Nov 12 (UNI) Members of a team, which is to participate in the Asian Under-18 Boys Football Competition in Indonesia, were thrilled to be shaking hands on Tuesday with none other than Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath at his residence. see more..

Mohammedan Sporting wins Sikkim Governor’s Gold Cup 12 Nov 2019 | 8:59 PM Gangtok, Nov 12 ( UNI ) Mohammedan Sporting Club edged past Sikkim Himalayan

FC 2-1 to claim the 39th Sikkim Governor’s Gold Cup at the Paljor Stadium here on

Tuesday. see more..