SportsPosted at: Nov 12 2019 7:57PM


Katy Perry set to 'Roar' at ICC Women's T20 World Cup final on International Women's Day

Dubai, Nov 12 (UNI) Global pop superstar Katy Perry will perform exclusively at the
final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on March 8 - International Women’s
Day – at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Richa shines as Bengal Women's U23 start with a win

12 Nov 2019 | 10:17 PM

Kolkata, Nov 12 (UNI) Riding on Richa Ghosh's superb 69 off 55 balls Bengal
Women's started their Women's U-23 T20 Trophy campaign with a victory after
beating Odhisa by 7 wickets today.

Bengal lose against Haryana in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

12 Nov 2019 | 10:10 PM

Kolkata, Nov 12 (UNI) After winning two matches in a row Bengal's first defeat of Syed
Mushtaq Ali Trophy came against Haryana at BKC Ground in Mumbai today.

MP CM meets footballers

12 Nov 2019 | 9:17 PM

Bhopal, Nov 12 (UNI) Members of a team, which is to participate in the Asian Under-18 Boys Football Competition in Indonesia, were thrilled to be shaking hands on Tuesday with none other than Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath at his residence.

Mohammedan Sporting wins Sikkim Governor’s Gold Cup

12 Nov 2019 | 8:59 PM

Gangtok, Nov 12 ( UNI ) Mohammedan Sporting Club edged past Sikkim Himalayan
FC 2-1 to claim the 39th Sikkim Governor’s Gold Cup at the Paljor Stadium here on
Tuesday.

see more..
