  • CBI's all India raids in 187 places in Rs 7,200 cr bank fraud cases, incriminating documents seized
  • Cyclone Maha: Educational institution in Palghar district closed for three days
  • Puri Sankaracharaya welcomes Apex court’s interim judgment on Sri Jagannath temple
  • Sena has not given any prposal for formation of Govt : BJP
  • Cops-lawyers conflict: Police personnel in Delhi end 11-hour protest
  • Crime Branch cops targeted in MP
  • Javadekar meets Bangladesh counterpart, discusses about ties, film production
  • Take stubble burning as SC order's violation; stop construction,ensure 24*7 power in NCR:UP CS
  • Medanta's entry to improve healthcare in UP: Chief Minister
  • Rashid Khan urges Afghanistan to play 'smart cricket' against West Indies
  • Cabinet Secretary reviews air pollution situation
  • Smith powers Australia to series lead against Pakistan
  • Odd-Even Day 2 a success: Sisodia
SportsPosted at: Nov 5 2019 4:40PM


HAL state of the Art FIFA Standard Footbal Complex to be dedicated to nation

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (UNI) A Football Complex with the State-of-the-Art artificial Football ground with flood lighting as per FIFA standards will be inaugurated at HAL Sports Club here tomorrow by Mr V M Chamola, Director (HR) in the presence of former Indian Football team captain Baichung Bhutia and Mr Shekhar Shrivastava, CEO (Bangalore Complex, HAL).

“The aim is to spot and develop players of exceptional caliber and prepare them to be professional players for the tough domestic and international tournaments and provide the right kind of infrastructure that matches the international standards”, says Mr Chamola.
Smith powers Australia to series lead against Pakistan

05 Nov 2019 | 8:25 PM

Canberra, Nov 5 (UNI) Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 International
series against Pakistan with a comfortable seven-wicket win here on Tuesday.

Bale in Wales squad despite suffering calf injury

05 Nov 2019 | 7:49 PM

London, Nov 5 (Xinhua) Wales coach Ryan Giggs has included Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale in his squad for the vital Euro 2020 qualifying games against Azerbaijan and Hungary despite the 30-year-old not playing since October 13.

Krishan, Ajay and Suryanshi move into quarters

05 Nov 2019 | 7:14 PM

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (UNI) Top seed Krishan Hooda and qualifier Shashikant Rajput advanced into boys singles quarterfinals of the CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament at the Sector 10 Tennis Stadium here on Tuesday.

Real Madrid looking for key victory against Galatasaray in Champions League

05 Nov 2019 | 5:23 PM

Madrid, Nov 5 (Xinhua) Real Madrid entertains Galatasaray in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday in a game where a win will go a long way to assuring their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

