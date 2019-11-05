HAL state of the Art FIFA Standard Footbal Complex to be dedicated to nation

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (UNI) A Football Complex with the State-of-the-Art artificial Football ground with flood lighting as per FIFA standards will be inaugurated at HAL Sports Club here tomorrow by Mr V M Chamola, Director (HR) in the presence of former Indian Football team captain Baichung Bhutia and Mr Shekhar Shrivastava, CEO (Bangalore Complex, HAL).



“The aim is to spot and develop players of exceptional caliber and prepare them to be professional players for the tough domestic and international tournaments and provide the right kind of infrastructure that matches the international standards”, says Mr Chamola.