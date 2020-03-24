Chinese star footballer expected to recover from coronavirus within two weeks, expert says

More News
24 Mar 2020 | 3:59 PM
Lausanne, Mar 24 (Xinhua) The International Olympic Committee is discussing with the Japanese government, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee about the scenario planning including postponement of the Games and will communicate in due course, an IOC Spokesperson told Xinhua on Tuesday.see more..
24 Mar 2020 | 3:11 PM
Beijing, Mar 24 (Xinhua) Chinese best-known footballer Wu Lei can recover from COVID-19 in one week or two if the illness does not cause severe symptoms, said a Chinese expert.see more..
24 Mar 2020 | 1:11 PM
Washington, Mar 23 (Xinhua) The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said on Monday that "the path toward postponement" of the Tokyo Games is "most promising" after surveying about 2,000 American athletes.see more..
24 Mar 2020 | 1:09 PM
Beijing, Mar 24 (Xinhua) The Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix, originally planned to be held on June 7, has been postponed.see more..
24 Mar 2020 | 12:04 PM
Tokyo, Mar 24 (Xinhua) The Tokyo organizing committee is planning to carry the Olympic flame by car instead of by torchbearers when the Japan leg of the torch relay starts later this week in Fukushima Prefecture, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.see more..