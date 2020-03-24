Tuesday, Mar 24 2020 | Time 17:55 Hrs(IST)
image
  • Special pay for doctors, nurses, medical staff treating corona patients : CM
  • Iltija welcomes release of Omar after about 8 months of detention
  • UP COVID-19 cases rise to 35
  • Cab Secy asks states to enhance surveillance & contact tracing of all COVID-19 positive cases
  • Sri Lanka imposes indefinite curfew in 3 districts as COVID-19 cases rise
  • Covid19: Invest India Business Immunity Platform launched to help businesses
  • COVID-19: Assam Health minister warns of tough times
  • NO NEW COVID-19 CASE IN DELHI IN LAST 40 HOURS: KEJRIWAL
  • Masks worth Rs 15 cr seized; four held in Mumbai
  • Guidelines being finalised to allow food units to remain open: Harsimrat
  • COVID-19: 62-yr-old referred to Govt Medical College, Amritsar; nine test negative
  • Over 4 kg heroin seized near Ferozpur border
  • 2 CRPF jawans killed in fratricidal firing in Srinagar
  • Covid-19: FIR filed against woman for visiting market while in home quarantine
  • Sensex regains 692 79 pts
SportsPosted at: Mar 24 2020 3:11PM


Chinese star footballer expected to recover from coronavirus within two weeks, expert says

Beijing, Mar 24 (Xinhua) Chinese best-known footballer Wu Lei can recover from COVID-19 in one week or two if the illness does not cause severe symptoms, said a Chinese expert.
Wu, who plays for Spanish La Liga strugglers Espanyol, has been tested positive, and he is in self-isolation at home in Barcelona with mild symptoms, the Chinese Football Association said last Saturday.
Wu can regain his health fast if his symptoms do not turn severe, Jiang Weiping, a lung specialist from Shanghai Huadong Hospital, was quoted as saying by Shanghai-based Great Sports Channel on Tuesday.
Please log in to get detailed story.
More News

IOC discussing with Japanese government about Tokyo 2020 scenario planning

24 Mar 2020 | 3:59 PM

Lausanne, Mar 24 (Xinhua) The International Olympic Committee is discussing with the Japanese government, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee about the scenario planning including postponement of the Games and will communicate in due course, an IOC Spokesperson told Xinhua on Tuesday.

see more..

Chinese star footballer expected to recover from coronavirus within two weeks, expert says

24 Mar 2020 | 3:11 PM

Beijing, Mar 24 (Xinhua) Chinese best-known footballer Wu Lei can recover from COVID-19 in one week or two if the illness does not cause severe symptoms, said a Chinese expert.

see more..

US Olympic committee calls for postponement of Tokyo Olympics

24 Mar 2020 | 1:11 PM

Washington, Mar 23 (Xinhua) The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said on Monday that "the path toward postponement" of the Tokyo Games is "most promising" after surveying about 2,000 American athletes.

see more..

Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus

24 Mar 2020 | 1:09 PM

Beijing, Mar 24 (Xinhua) The Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix, originally planned to be held on June 7, has been postponed.

see more..

Olympic flame to be carried by car in Japan leg of torch relay

24 Mar 2020 | 12:04 PM

Tokyo, Mar 24 (Xinhua) The Tokyo organizing committee is planning to carry the Olympic flame by car instead of by torchbearers when the Japan leg of the torch relay starts later this week in Fukushima Prefecture, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

see more..
image