Chinese star footballer expected to recover from coronavirus within two weeks, expert says

Beijing, Mar 24 (Xinhua) Chinese best-known footballer Wu Lei can recover from COVID-19 in one week or two if the illness does not cause severe symptoms, said a Chinese expert.

Wu, who plays for Spanish La Liga strugglers Espanyol, has been tested positive, and he is in self-isolation at home in Barcelona with mild symptoms, the Chinese Football Association said last Saturday.

Wu can regain his health fast if his symptoms do not turn severe, Jiang Weiping, a lung specialist from Shanghai Huadong Hospital, was quoted as saying by Shanghai-based Great Sports Channel on Tuesday.