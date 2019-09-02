China's Wang Qiang into maiden Grand Slam quarters at US Open

New York, Sept 2 (Xinhua) Chinese number one Wang Qiang rocketed into her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal with a career-best win at the US Open, upsetting Roland Garros champion and no.2 seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia in straight sets on Sunday.



The Chinese player had not been able to win a set from Barty in two previous meetings last year, losing in the Strasbourg quarterfinals and Zhuhai final, but in Sunday's match, the 27-year-old hit top form to sweep past Barty 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 22 minutes.