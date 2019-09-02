Monday, Sep 2 2019 | Time 09:05 Hrs(IST)
SportsPosted at: Sep 2 2019 7:21AM


China's Wang Qiang into maiden Grand Slam quarters at US Open

New York, Sept 2 (Xinhua) Chinese number one Wang Qiang rocketed into her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal with a career-best win at the US Open, upsetting Roland Garros champion and no.2 seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia in straight sets on Sunday.

The Chinese player had not been able to win a set from Barty in two previous meetings last year, losing in the Strasbourg quarterfinals and Zhuhai final, but in Sunday's match, the 27-year-old hit top form to sweep past Barty 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 22 minutes.
Slovakia's maiden round-of-16 ends with a loss and standing ovations

02 Sep 2019 | 7:44 AM

Bratislava, Sept 2 (Xinhua) The Slovak national team failed to resist the power and skill of Italy in its maiden round-of-16 match at the 2019 Women's European Volleyball Championship and lost 25-20, 25-23, 25-20 on Sunday in front of a national-record crowd of 6,430 spectators in Bratislava.

Germany reach European Women's Volleyball Championship quarterfinal

02 Sep 2019 | 7:33 AM

Warsaw, Sept 2 (Xinhua) Germany women's volleyball team outplayed Slovenia 3-0 Sunday, securing their European Championship's quarterfinal spot in Lodz, Poland.

Flamengo beat Palmeiras to remain top of Brazil's Serie A

02 Sep 2019 | 6:27 AM

Rio De Janeiro, Sept 2 (Xinhua) Inter Milan loanee Gabriel Barbosa continued his prolific scoring run with a goal in each half as Flamengo routed defending champions Palmeiras 3-0 in Brazil's Serie A championship on Sunday.

Defending champion US pockets opening win at FIBA Basketball World Cup (updated)

01 Sep 2019 | 11:16 PM

Shanghai, Sept 1 (Xinhua) Team USA pocketed its first victory of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup as the defending champion beat the Czech Republic 88-67 in Group E here on Sunday.

