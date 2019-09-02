China's Wang Qiang into maiden Grand Slam quarters at US Open

More News
02 Sep 2019 | 7:44 AM
Bratislava, Sept 2 (Xinhua) The Slovak national team failed to resist the power and skill of Italy in its maiden round-of-16 match at the 2019 Women's European Volleyball Championship and lost 25-20, 25-23, 25-20 on Sunday in front of a national-record crowd of 6,430 spectators in Bratislava. see more..
02 Sep 2019 | 7:33 AM
Warsaw, Sept 2 (Xinhua) Germany women's volleyball team outplayed Slovenia 3-0 Sunday, securing their European Championship's quarterfinal spot in Lodz, Poland. see more..
02 Sep 2019 | 7:21 AM
New York, Sept 2 (Xinhua) Chinese number one Wang Qiang rocketed into her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal with a career-best win at the US Open, upsetting Roland Garros champion and no. see more..
02 Sep 2019 | 6:27 AM
Rio De Janeiro, Sept 2 (Xinhua) Inter Milan loanee Gabriel Barbosa continued his prolific scoring run with a goal in each half as Flamengo routed defending champions Palmeiras 3-0 in Brazil's Serie A championship on Sunday. see more..
01 Sep 2019 | 11:16 PM
Shanghai, Sept 1 (Xinhua) Team USA pocketed its first victory of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup as the defending champion beat the Czech Republic 88-67 in Group E here on Sunday. see more..