Sunday, Sep 1 2019 | Time 11:06 Hrs(IST)
image
  • Bangladesh govt withdraws 139 NGO's from Rohingya camps
  • NCP exodus saga continues: Osmanabad MLA to join BJP
  • Nearly thirty injured as huge screen collapses at rap concert in Germany
  • Five of family killed in road accident
  • Qianhai – a new dream city in China
  • Kerala always world's centre stage of boat races: Sachin Tendulkar
  • 2nd Test: Bumrah's hat-trick rattles Windies batting
  • Russia Takes Over UN Security Council Rotating Presidency on September 1
  • Kenyan Steeplechase world record holder awarded wild card for Doha
  • China claims second gold at 2019 World Rowing Championships
  • Javelin world champ Yego recovers to defend title
  • Thousands protest against British PM's move to suspend parliament
  • Trump tweets photo citing Iranian satellite launch pad explosion, says US not involved
  • Iran says US "flexible" on oil sales
  • SP announces candidate for Gangoh Assembly bypolls
SportsPosted at: Sep 1 2019 6:05AM


China claims second gold at 2019 World Rowing Championships

Linz-Ottensheim, Austria, Sept 1 (Xinhua) China took its second gold medal at the 2019 World Rowing Championships here on Saturday.

In the Women's Quadruple Sculls (W4x) competition, the Chinese rowers Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lyu Yang and Cui Xiaotong dominated the 2,000m race and finished first in 6 minutes and 34.65 seconds. Poland edged a hard fought second with 06:36.59, beating the Netherlands (06:36.62) by a slender margin.
Please log in to get detailed story.
More News

Racy start to Kerala's CBL boat league, Tropical Titan wins in first leg

01 Sep 2019 | 8:36 AM

Alappuzha, Sep 1 (UNI) Pallathuruthi Boat Club, Alappuzha, won the 67th Nehru Trophy Boat Race and topped the first round of the Champions Boat League (CBL) here today, as the pioneering three-month sporting event got off to a racy start in the sprawling Punnamada Lake here, on Saturday evening.

see more..

Kerala always world's centre stage of boat races: Sachin Tendulkar

01 Sep 2019 | 8:33 AM

Alappuzha, Sep 1 (UNI) The crowds on either side of the sprawling Punnamada lake here cheered in frenzy on Saturday evening as Sachin Tendulkar was invited to speak at the inauguration of the Champions Boat League alongside the historical Nehru Trophy Boat Race.

see more..

Kenyan Steeplechase world record holder awarded wild card for Doha

01 Sep 2019 | 6:15 AM

Nairobi, Sept 1 (Xinhua) Olympic 5,000m silver medalist Hellen Obiri and Beatrice Chepkoech are among a horde of elite runners who have been awarded wild cards to the World Championships due September 28 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.

see more..

Kenya targets women's volleyball World Cup in Japan

01 Sep 2019 | 6:10 AM

Nairobi, Sept 1 (Xinhua) Kenya now wants to ruffle feathers at this year's volleyball World Cup, which will be held in Japan in September.

see more..

China claims second gold at 2019 World Rowing Championships

01 Sep 2019 | 6:05 AM

Linz-Ottensheim, Austria, Sept 1 (Xinhua) China took its second gold medal at the 2019 World Rowing Championships here on Saturday.

see more..
image