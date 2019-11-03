Bratislava back on winning track in Slovak Basketball League

More News
03 Nov 2019 | 8:25 AM
Cape Town, Nov 3 (Xinhua) South Africans jubilated on Saturday after their national team, the Springboks, beat England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final in Japan.see more..
03 Nov 2019 | 8:11 AM
Bratislava, Nov 3 (Xinhua) In a battle of the top two teams of the men's Slovak Basketball League, second-ranked Zilina hosted the leaders from Bratislava on Saturday but failed to provide a significant challenge to the four-time champions and lost 74-97.see more..
03 Nov 2019 | 8:07 AM
Rio De Janeiro, Nov 3 (Xinhua) The son of football legend Pele has been appointed the youth academy technical director of Brazilian Serie A club Santos, just weeks after his release from jail.see more..
03 Nov 2019 | 8:05 AM
Shanghai, Nov 3 (Xinhua) World number two Rory McIlroy moved to the top with his third consecutive round of 67 at the WGC-HSBC Champions event here on Saturday.see more..
03 Nov 2019 | 8:04 AM
Madrid, Nov 3 (Xinhua) FC Barcelona crashed to a 3-1 defeat away to Levante on a day that saw Real Madrid also fail to win.see more..