Bratislava back on winning track in Slovak Basketball League

Bratislava, Nov 3 (Xinhua) In a battle of the top two teams of the men's Slovak Basketball League, second-ranked Zilina hosted the leaders from Bratislava on Saturday but failed to provide a significant challenge to the four-time champions and lost 74-97.



Zilina's undefeated streak on home court got snapped in the seventh round. Bratislava needed to boost the team's morale after losing to the Dutch team ZZ Leiden in the FIBA Europe Cup last Wednesday and succeeded in doing so.