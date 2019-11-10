Sunday, Nov 10 2019 | Time 09:22 Hrs(IST)
SportsPosted at: Nov 10 2019 6:48AM


Bayern crush runners-up Dortmund 4-0 in Bundesliga

Berlin, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Robert Lewandowski's brace helped Bayern Munich to inflict hapless Borussia Dortmund a heavy 4-0 defeat in the Bundesliga "Klassiker" in the 11th round on Saturday.
The "Bavarians" staged a powerful performance over 90 minutes as their victory never seemed in doubt against Dortmund, who struggled to gain a foothold into the encounter at all.
Hansi Flick's men gained the upper hand from the starting whistle and needed only 17 minutes to open the scoring as Dortmund were unable to clear the ball from the area, allowing Benjamin Pavard to cross into the path of Lewandowski, who nodded home the opener for his 15th goal of the season at the back post.
First Paralympic swimming competition kicks off in Sarajevo

10 Nov 2019 | 6:35 AM

SARAJEVO, Nov 10 (Xinhua) The first Paralympic swimming competition "Sarajevo Open 2019-We are All Equal in Water" was officially opened in Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH's) capital Saturday afternoon.

Messi hat-trick helps Barca to 4-1 win over Celta, while Real Madrid score 4 in Eibar

10 Nov 2019 | 6:33 AM

Madrid, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Leo Messi scored a hat-trick of two free kicks and a penalty as FC Barcelona retained their place at the top of the Liga Santander with a 4-1 win at home to Celta on Saturday night.

ATK beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1 in Hero ISL

09 Nov 2019 | 11:21 PM

Kolkata, Nov 9 (UNI) Roy Krishna excelled for ATK as they handed Jamshedpur FC their first defeat after a 3-1 result at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday.

Zambia women football team draws Kenya in Olympics qualifier

09 Nov 2019 | 10:11 PM

Nairobi, Nov 9 (Xinhua) Zambia took a significant step towards punching their ticket to the final qualifying round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in women's football when they frustrated host Kenya in a 2-2 draw in the first leg here on Friday.

Thomas Dennerby appointed coach of India U17 women's team

09 Nov 2019 | 8:34 PM

New Delhi, Nov 9 (UNI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday appointed Thomas Dennerby as the head coach of the Indian Women’s U-17 team for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World 2020.

