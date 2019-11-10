Bayern crush runners-up Dortmund 4-0 in Bundesliga

More News
10 Nov 2019 | 6:35 AM
SARAJEVO, Nov 10 (Xinhua) The first Paralympic swimming competition "Sarajevo Open 2019-We are All Equal in Water" was officially opened in Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH's) capital Saturday afternoon.see more..
10 Nov 2019 | 6:33 AM
Madrid, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Leo Messi scored a hat-trick of two free kicks and a penalty as FC Barcelona retained their place at the top of the Liga Santander with a 4-1 win at home to Celta on Saturday night.see more..
09 Nov 2019 | 11:21 PM
Kolkata, Nov 9 (UNI) Roy Krishna excelled for ATK as they handed Jamshedpur FC their first defeat after a 3-1 result at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday.see more..
09 Nov 2019 | 10:11 PM
Nairobi, Nov 9 (Xinhua) Zambia took a significant step towards punching their ticket to the final qualifying round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in women's football when they frustrated host Kenya in a 2-2 draw in the first leg here on Friday.see more..
09 Nov 2019 | 8:34 PM
New Delhi, Nov 9 (UNI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday appointed Thomas Dennerby as the head coach of the Indian Women’s U-17 team for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World 2020.see more..