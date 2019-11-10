Bayern crush runners-up Dortmund 4-0 in Bundesliga

Berlin, Nov 10 (Xinhua) Robert Lewandowski's brace helped Bayern Munich to inflict hapless Borussia Dortmund a heavy 4-0 defeat in the Bundesliga "Klassiker" in the 11th round on Saturday.

The "Bavarians" staged a powerful performance over 90 minutes as their victory never seemed in doubt against Dortmund, who struggled to gain a foothold into the encounter at all.

Hansi Flick's men gained the upper hand from the starting whistle and needed only 17 minutes to open the scoring as Dortmund were unable to clear the ball from the area, allowing Benjamin Pavard to cross into the path of Lewandowski, who nodded home the opener for his 15th goal of the season at the back post.