Thursday, Nov 7 2019 | Time 20:30 Hrs(IST)
SportsPosted at: Nov 7 2019 5:08PM


AFC U-19 C'ship Qualifiers: India face Saudi Arabia in second match

AFC U-19 C'ship Qualifiers: India face Saudi Arabia in second match

Al Khobar (Saudi Arabia), Nov 7 (UNI) India will face hosts Saudi Arabia in their second match of the AFC U-19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers, scheduled to be here at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium on Friday.
India had lost 0-2 against a strong Uzbekistan team in their opening match on Wednesday.
'It was not the result that we wanted. But there's no time to sulk on the first loss. We have to pick-up and dust ourselves. The recovery process has started and all the players are determined to do everything it takes to win the next match,' AIFF quoted head coach Floyd Pinto as saying.

2nd T20I: India win toss, opt to bowl against Bangladesh

07 Nov 2019 | 7:04 PM

Rajkot, Nov 7 (UNI) Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the second T-20I of the three match series, here at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

Kobe Challenger: Ramanathan advances to singles q-final and doubles' semis

07 Nov 2019 | 6:10 PM

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (UNI) Serving nine aces and winning four of six break points, ninth seed Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated eight seed Jay Clarke of Great Britain in the $54,160 Hyogo Noah Challenger in Kobe, Japan on Thursday.

Asian youth boxers to compete in Mongolia

07 Nov 2019 | 5:51 PM

Ulan Bator, Nov 7 (Xinhua) The Asian Youth Boxing Championships for female and male boxers will take place in Mongolia's capital Ulan Bator this month, the Mongolian Boxing Federation (MBF) said on Thursday.

Smriti Mandhana becomes 2nd fastest Indian to score 2000 ODI runs

07 Nov 2019 | 5:46 PM

Antigua, Nov 7 (UNI) Adding another feather to her cap, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has become the second fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in one-day internationals.

AFC U-19 C'ship Qualifiers: India face Saudi Arabia in second match

07 Nov 2019 | 5:08 PM

Al Khobar (Saudi Arabia), Nov 7 (UNI) India will face hosts Saudi Arabia in their second match of the AFC U-19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers, scheduled to be here at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium on Friday.

