AFC U-19 C'ship Qualifiers: India face Saudi Arabia in second match

07 Nov 2019 | 7:04 PM
Rajkot, Nov 7 (UNI) Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the second T-20I of the three match series, here at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.
07 Nov 2019 | 6:10 PM
Chandigarh, Nov 7 (UNI) Serving nine aces and winning four of six break points, ninth seed Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated eight seed Jay Clarke of Great Britain in the $54,160 Hyogo Noah Challenger in Kobe, Japan on Thursday.
07 Nov 2019 | 5:51 PM
Ulan Bator, Nov 7 (Xinhua) The Asian Youth Boxing Championships for female and male boxers will take place in Mongolia's capital Ulan Bator this month, the Mongolian Boxing Federation (MBF) said on Thursday.
07 Nov 2019 | 5:46 PM
Antigua, Nov 7 (UNI) Adding another feather to her cap, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has become the second fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in one-day internationals.
07 Nov 2019 | 5:08 PM
Al Khobar (Saudi Arabia), Nov 7 (UNI) India will face hosts Saudi Arabia in their second match of the AFC U-19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers, scheduled to be here at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium on Friday.