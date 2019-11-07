AFC U-19 C'ship Qualifiers: India face Saudi Arabia in second match

Al Khobar (Saudi Arabia), Nov 7 (UNI) India will face hosts Saudi Arabia in their second match of the AFC U-19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers, scheduled to be here at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium on Friday.

India had lost 0-2 against a strong Uzbekistan team in their opening match on Wednesday.

'It was not the result that we wanted. But there's no time to sulk on the first loss. We have to pick-up and dust ourselves. The recovery process has started and all the players are determined to do everything it takes to win the next match,' AIFF quoted head coach Floyd Pinto as saying.