  • PM, Amarinder partake langar in Punjab govt pandal, CM honours PM, Guv
  • SC verdict is justice to entire India : Shanta
  • Mah Guv invites BJP to form the govt
  • Verdict on Ayodhya issue should be honoured by all : Ashwani
  • All schools to remain closed in Bhagalpur district till November 11
  • Jharkhand remains calm post Ayodhya verdict, as everyone appeals for restrain
  • Ayodhya shadow: MP CM confers with police top brass
  • PM’s congratulatory phone call with PM Jugnauth of Mauritius
  • Akhikesh used poetry to react on Ayodhya verdict
  • 'There should be no provocative acts using the judgment, which will disrupt communal harmony' : CPI(M)
  • 'Bulbul' to cross Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Sagar Island & Khepupara by late evening/night
  • UP Shia Waqf Board raises question on Sunni being given land for Mosque in Ayodhya
  • Protests taken out to demand Assembly session to discuss Manipur's integrity issue
  • IMA Scam: CBI registers one more case in connection with multi-crore fraud in K'taka
SportsPosted at: Nov 9 2019 6:26PM


'Leave Pant alone,' Rohit Sharma urges critics

Nagpur, Nov 9 (UNI) Stand-in India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday strongly backed an under-fire Rishabh Pant and asked the critics to give some breathing space to the young wicketkeeper-batsman, so that he can play with full freedom .
Rishabh Pant has been under the scanner in the recent times for his injudicious shot selections. He became the centre of unwanted attention due to his poor glovework in the second T20 against Bangladesh in Rajkot.
While addressing the reporters on the eve of third T20I, Rohit said, ''You know there is a lot of talk happening about Rishabh Pant every day, every minute. I just feel that he needs to be allowed to do what he wants to do on the field. I would request everyone to keep their eyes away from him for a while.
More News

Manush's injury pullout leaves door ajar for remaining title aspirants

09 Nov 2019 | 8:17 PM

Bhavnagar, Nov 9 (UNI) Second-seed Manush Shah’s withdrawal in the
round of 32 has not only jeopardised his chance of winning a medal but
also deprived him of valuable points in the UTT National Ranking (Central
Zone) Table Tennis Championships at the SAG Sports Complex here
today.

BWF China Open: Satwiksairaj-Chirag loses to World No 1 pair in semis

09 Nov 2019 | 6:36 PM

Fuzhou (China), Nov 9 (UNI) India's charismatic pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy bowed out of the China Open 2019 semi-finals after losing to the World No 1 Indonesian pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya, here on Saturday.

Manpreet eyes 2023 Hockey WC to complete 'unfinished business'

09 Nov 2019 | 6:16 PM

New Delhi, Nov 9 (UNI) After a disappointing outing at the FIH Men's World Cup last year, Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh on Saturday said he believes his team can bring to conclusion, the 'unfinished business' of a podium finish, when the country hosts the World Cup in 2023 at home.

India look to quell Bangladesh's hopes of historic series win

India look to quell Bangladesh's hopes of historic series win

09 Nov 2019 | 5:25 PM

Nagpur, Nov 9 (UNI) With the series tied at 1-1, India and Bangladesh have all to play
for in the third and final game at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

