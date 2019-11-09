'Leave Pant alone,' Rohit Sharma urges critics

Nagpur, Nov 9 (UNI) Stand-in India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday strongly backed an under-fire Rishabh Pant and asked the critics to give some breathing space to the young wicketkeeper-batsman, so that he can play with full freedom .

Rishabh Pant has been under the scanner in the recent times for his injudicious shot selections. He became the centre of unwanted attention due to his poor glovework in the second T20 against Bangladesh in Rajkot.

While addressing the reporters on the eve of third T20I, Rohit said, ''You know there is a lot of talk happening about Rishabh Pant every day, every minute. I just feel that he needs to be allowed to do what he wants to do on the field. I would request everyone to keep their eyes away from him for a while.