Tuesday, Nov 5 2019 | Time 19:42 Hrs(IST)
image
  • Disappointment looms large in Haryana governor's address : Selja
  • GoC Tiger Division, Jammu Mayor call on Lt Guv Murmu
  • FIR against 48 ryots for paddy straw burning in Bathinda: DC
  • Article 371 will remain in force: Union MoS Sarangi
  • Apex court seeks J&K report on alleged detention of minors; Pleadings to resume tomorrow
  • HC orders departmental proceedings against investigating officer in inadvertent release of 2 Sri Lankans
  • Social harmony should be strengthened, says Naqvi ahead of Ayodhya verdict
  • Recruitment rally to be organized in Reasi and Rajouri areas: Gen Rawat
  • MHA files application before Delhi HC seeking clarification on order of no action against lawyers
  • CM urges PM to allocate Mandakani coal block to APGENCO Thermal power plants
  • No separate env clearance required to produce add'l Ethanol from B-heavy molasses:Javadekar
  • Kashmir returned migrant labouers in Bengal to get Rs 50,000 as one time assistance
  • US formally pulls out of Paris climate accord
  • Cops-lawyers conflict: Advocates, police should work in complete harmony, avers LG
IndiaPosted at: Nov 5 2019 5:15PM


Why is the Home Minister 'mum' on Delhi police protest, asks Cong

Why is the Home Minister 'mum' on Delhi police protest, asks Cong

New Delhi, Nov 5 (UNI) Attacking the BJP government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the clash between police personnel and advocates and subsequent protest by Delhi police at the national capital, Congress on Tuesday said it is 'a new low' for the country since Independence.
The party questioned the silence of the Home Minister on the matter.
"A new low in 72 years when Delhi Police is protesting and has ‘gheraoed’ the Police Headquarter. Home Minister Amit Shah is ‘mum’. Why is Home Minister ‘missing in action’ as law and order crumbles in the Capital", tweeted AICC communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Questioning high ranking officers' reluctance to support them, hundreds of police personnel protested outside the police headquarters at ITO since morning over the clash between advocates and police at Teez Hazari Court complex on Saturday and Saket Court on Monday.
In a video statement posted in Twitter, Mr Surjewala pointed out that the Delhi police, which is directly under charge of Home Ministry, Government of India, is protesting on the street.
"The Home Minister Amit Shah and the Home Ministry is missing in action. On one side lawyers have being shot at and beaten up and on the other the police is being beaten up", he said.
The Congress spokesperson asked who is going to protect the law and order and citizens of the national capital of Delhi.
"Is this the new India that the BJP used to tell us about," he asked and added, "Where will BJP take the country?"
"Where is Home minister Amit Shah. Please come forward and tell us how do you want to ensure that law and order is maintained in the national capital of Delhi and the entire matter is being sorted out as per the cannons of law," Mr Surjewala said.
UNI KNA AR 1711

More News

Apex court seeks J&K report on alleged detention of minors; Pleadings to resume tomorrow

05 Nov 2019 | 7:33 PM

New Delhi, Nov 5 (UNI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Juvenile Justice Committee of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, comprising of four sitting HC judges, to file a fresh detailed report on the alleged detention of minors by security forces in the state.

see more..

Recruitment rally to be organized in Reasi and Rajouri areas: Gen Rawat

05 Nov 2019 | 7:28 PM

New Delhi, Nov 5 (UNI) Stating that the religious leaders could play a vital role in shaping the young minds, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said that the army will conduct a recruitment rally in Reasi and Rajouri areas in a bid that the youths can join the defence forces.

see more..

MHA files application before Delhi HC seeking clarification on order of no action against lawyers

05 Nov 2019 | 7:25 PM

New Delhi, Nov 5 (UNI) An application was filed on behalf of Ministry of Home Affairs seeking clarification on an order of the Delhi High Court that directed no coercive step be taken against lawyers against whom an FIR was registered following the clashes between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday .

see more..

Railways observe Vigilance Awareness Week against corruption

05 Nov 2019 | 7:23 PM

New Delhi, Nov 5 (UNI) Indian Railways has observed Vigilance Awareness Week- 2019 with the theme “Integrity- A way of life” from October 28 to November 2 all over Indian Railways with mass participation at all levels.

see more..

No separate env clearance required to produce add'l Ethanol from B-heavy molasses:Javadekar

05 Nov 2019 | 7:21 PM

New Delhi, Nov 5 (UNI) In a move to benefit cane farmers and sugar industry, the Union Government on Tuesday announced that no separate environmental clearance was required to produce additional ethanol from B-heavy molasses as it does not contribute to the pollution load.

see more..
image