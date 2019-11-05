Why is the Home Minister 'mum' on Delhi police protest, asks Cong

New Delhi, Nov 5 (UNI) Attacking the BJP government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the clash between police personnel and advocates and subsequent protest by Delhi police at the national capital, Congress on Tuesday said it is 'a new low' for the country since Independence.

The party questioned the silence of the Home Minister on the matter.

"A new low in 72 years when Delhi Police is protesting and has ‘gheraoed’ the Police Headquarter. Home Minister Amit Shah is ‘mum’. Why is Home Minister ‘missing in action’ as law and order crumbles in the Capital", tweeted AICC communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Questioning high ranking officers' reluctance to support them, hundreds of police personnel protested outside the police headquarters at ITO since morning over the clash between advocates and police at Teez Hazari Court complex on Saturday and Saket Court on Monday.

In a video statement posted in Twitter, Mr Surjewala pointed out that the Delhi police, which is directly under charge of Home Ministry, Government of India, is protesting on the street.

"The Home Minister Amit Shah and the Home Ministry is missing in action. On one side lawyers have being shot at and beaten up and on the other the police is being beaten up", he said.

The Congress spokesperson asked who is going to protect the law and order and citizens of the national capital of Delhi.

"Is this the new India that the BJP used to tell us about," he asked and added, "Where will BJP take the country?"

"Where is Home minister Amit Shah. Please come forward and tell us how do you want to ensure that law and order is maintained in the national capital of Delhi and the entire matter is being sorted out as per the cannons of law," Mr Surjewala said.

