We will accept SC's decision on Ayodhya issue: Maulana Arshad Madani

New Delhi, Nov 6 (UNI) Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind president Maulana Syed Arshad Madani on Wednesday said they would accept the judgement of the Supreme Court on Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid issue and also appealed Muslims to respect the order.

'We reiterate our old stand that whatever judgment SC delivers on the basis of facts and evidence, we will accept it and will appeal to Muslims and fellow citizens to respect it. We advise everyone to accept the judgment irrespective of whoever's favour it comes in. Rule of law is supreme and should be abided,' Madani told mediapersons.

He said that the Babri Masjid case is not a mere case of land dispute but a test case of supremacy of law.

'Every justice loving person wants that the case should be adjudicated on the basis of hard facts and evidence and not on the basis of faith and belief,'he said.

He said his organization was hopeful that the verdict will be in their favour, but in either situation they would appeal to all to accept the judgment and maintain peace.

In this context, he added that the SC said it is a title suit case only.

'We had met Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on the issue and I am glad that all concerned parties are willing to abide by our stand,' he said.

He also made it clear that the chairman or president of any waqf board is only a custodian or trustee of the waqf properties and he has no right to donate or surrender any mosque or waqf property as he is not an owner.

'According to the law and justice and fairness,the historic Babri masjid has always remained as a mosque and today also it is a mosque under the Shariah law and will remain till the day of judgement, even if the government or any power tried to change the status of the mosque. Therefore, any individual or organisation has no right to surrender the mosque in the hope of getting any alternative,' he said.

Taking umbrage over Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christian refugees will be given Indian nationality by amending the Citizenship act, he said,'Mr Shah's statement smacks of religious prejudice and reflects that only Muslims are on the target of any NRC exercise.'

Maulana Madani condemned the Home Minister's statement and termed it as a part of BJP's politics of polarisation.

His comments come a day after Muslim leaders of all sects met RSS leaders at minority minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s residence, and resolved to maintain communal amity regardless of the outcome of the Ayodhya case.

