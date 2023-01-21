Ukrainian shelling injures 5 civilians in DPR over past 24 hours - Authorities

Donetsk, Jan 21 (UNI) At least five civilians sustained injuries as a result of Ukrainian troops’ shelling in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, from 08:00 local time [05:00 GMT] on January 20 to 08:00 on January 21, five civilians were injured as a result of Ukrainian armed formations’ shelling on the territory of DPR," the defense headquarters said on Telegram.

The republics of Donetsk and Luhansk proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014, amid an armed conflict with Ukrainian forces. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls by the two breakaway republics to help defend them from Ukrainian troops. The republics were incorporated into Russia after referendums in September.

UNI/SPUTNIK GNK