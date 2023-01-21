Ukrainian shelling injures 5 civilians in DPR over past 24 hours - Authorities

More News
21 Jan 2023 | 12:26 PM
Donetsk, Jan 21 (UNI) At least five civilians sustained injuries as a result of Ukrainian troops’ shelling in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said on Saturday.see more..
21 Jan 2023 | 12:10 PM
Moscow, Jan 21 (UNI) It is too early to draw any conclusions regarding the assassination attempt on Dmitry Sytyi, the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic, as the investigation is still ongoing, CAR Prime Minister Felix Moloua told Sputnik.see more..
21 Jan 2023 | 12:07 PM
Wellington, Jan 21 (UNI) New Zealand Labour MP Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister after becoming the only nominee for the party's leadership, media reports said.see more..
21 Jan 2023 | 11:40 AM
Washington, Jan 21 (UNI) A US Navy SEAL who deserted his post to work as a foreign fighter in Ukraine was killed by Russian forces this week, TIME reported, citing a Navy official.see more..
21 Jan 2023 | 10:26 AM
Washington, Jan 21 (UNI) The number of employees at Twitter has decreased by about 80% since US entrepreneur Elon Musk’s multibillion-dollar acquisition, CNBC reports citing internal company records.see more..