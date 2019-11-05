Tuesday, Nov 5 2019 | Time 21:11 Hrs(IST)
States » EastPosted at: Nov 5 2019 5:26PM


Solution-based scientific approach required to address societal, developmental challenges: Vardhan

By Amresh K Srivastava
Kolkata, Nov 5 (UNI) As north India grappling with air pollution gasps for air, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said there is a need for solution based scientific approach to address societal and developmental challenges.
Addressing an event - 'Overseas Ministers and Diplomat Conclave" in the Indian International Science Festival, 2019 here, Mr Vardhan said the nation's Research & Development and academic institutions need to be globally connected to understand and incorporate best practices.

Puri Sankaracharaya welcomes Apex court’s interim judgment on Sri Jagannath temple

05 Nov 2019 | 9:04 PM

Puri, Nov 5 (UNI) Puri Sankaracharya Swamy Neeschalananda Saraswati today
welcomed the interim judgement of Supreme court on Shree Jaganath temple
Puri.

Gonjang Monastery & Govt Hospital host free cataract operation camp

05 Nov 2019 | 8:38 PM

Gangtok, Nov 5 ( UNI) A free Cataract operation camp has been organised at
New Govt Hospital here today.

On line service to be available for DL, RC, Ownership transfer, Revenue collection in Odisha

05 Nov 2019 | 8:35 PM

Bhubaneswar, Nov 5 (UNI) Driving License (DL), Registration Certificate (RC), ownership
transfer of vehicles and revenue collection will be available in online mode by December
2019 in Odisha
A meeting held under the Chairmanship of state Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy today
decided that facilities like online application for DL, RC ownership transfer and revenue
collection would be extended to common service centers (CSCs) operating in different
parts of the state.

Government asks insurance companies to settle claims of victims of recent floods in Patna

05 Nov 2019 | 8:14 PM

Patna, Nov 5 (UNI) Bihar government today directed all Insurance companies to
settle claims of victims of recent floods in Patna within one month.

First Khadi mall of country opens in state capital

05 Nov 2019 | 8:11 PM

Patna, Nov 5 (UNI) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today inaugurated first Khadi mall
of the country in the state capital today.

