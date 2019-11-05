Solution-based scientific approach required to address societal, developmental challenges: Vardhan

By Amresh K Srivastava

Kolkata, Nov 5 (UNI) As north India grappling with air pollution gasps for air, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said there is a need for solution based scientific approach to address societal and developmental challenges.

Addressing an event - 'Overseas Ministers and Diplomat Conclave" in the Indian International Science Festival, 2019 here, Mr Vardhan said the nation's Research & Development and academic institutions need to be globally connected to understand and incorporate best practices.