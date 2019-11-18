Sixteen trapped in north China coal mine blast

Taiyuan, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) Sixteen people were trapped in a coal mine gas explosion in north China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said Monday.

Preliminary investigation showed that 34 miners were working underground at the coal mine in Pingyao County, when the blast happened at 1:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Shanxi Administration of Coal Mine Safety.

So far, 18 people were saved, among whom five were sent to the hospital.