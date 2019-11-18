Sixteen trapped in north China coal mine blast

More News
18 Nov 2019 | 7:44 PM
Islamabad, Nov 18 (UNI) A wooden boat capsized in Pakistan's eastern district of Okara on Monday, killing 10 passengers and leaving several others missing, a government official said.see more..
18 Nov 2019 | 7:25 PM
Tripoli, Nov 18 (UNI) As many as seven people were killed and 15 injured in an air strike that hit a factory in south Tripoli, an official statement said here on Monday.see more..
18 Nov 2019 | 5:52 PM
Islamabad, Nov 18 (UNI) Pakistan successfully carried out the training launch of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Shaheen-I, on Monday, the army said.see more..
18 Nov 2019 | 5:47 PM
Hong Kong, Nov 18 (UNI) Hong Kong’s High Court ruled on Monday that the recently introduced regulation prohibiting residents from wearing face masks was incompatible with the Basic Law, the city’s de facto constitution.see more..
18 Nov 2019 | 5:43 PM
Tbilisi, Nov 18 (UNI) Georgian government will not call early parliamentary elections despite ongoing rallies, the secretary general of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Kakha Kaladze, said on Monday.see more..