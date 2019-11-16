Saturday, Nov 16 2019 | Time 19:15 Hrs(IST)
image
States » WestPosted at: Nov 16 2019 5:15PM


Shiv Sena not to attend NDA meet in New Delhi: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Nov 16 (UNI) Following the resignation of Shiv Sena central minister Arvind Sawant, the party on Saturday announced that it will not attend the NDA meet scheduled in New Delhi on Sunday on the eve of parliament session.
While addressing a press conference, party MP Sanjay Raut said, "No… We will not attend the meeting," indicating that the party has virtually split from the BJP-led NDA.
When questioned, State BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari declined to offer any specific comments, but asked the media to pose the question to Sena why it would not attend the NDA conclave on Sunday.
The second biggest group supporting the NDA after the BJP, the Sena has 18 Lok Sabha MPs and had been a constituent of the NDA during the tenure of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and later in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the first six months of Modi's second tenure.
However, after a bitter public brawl over the post of Chief Minister and other power-sharing squabbles with former CM Devendra Fadnavis and others, the Sena is now charting a new course by preparing to form the Maharashtra government with the NCP-Congress, stunning the BJP.
Incidentally, on Sunday, NCP President Sharad Pawar and Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi are likely to have a critical meeting to finalise the government in Maharashtra.
Political sources say it was ‘natural and wise’ for the Sena to stay away from the NDA meeting to avoid sending conflicting signals to the Congress-NCP ahead of government formation.
Sunday also happens to be the seventh death anniversary of the Shiv Sena founder, Bal Thackeray, and the party has plans to commemorate it in a big way with a function at the Shivaji Park and other memorial events across Maharashtra.
Lowest min temp of 10 deg C recorded in MP's Betul

16 Nov 2019 | 6:47 PM

Pune, Nov 16 (UNI) Night temperatures were above normal in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Saurashtra and Kutch, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala as well as in remaining parts of Konkan and Goa, and Rayalaseema.

Goa Governor condoles death of DGP Pranab Nanda

16 Nov 2019 | 6:41 PM

Panaji, Nov 16 (UNI) Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday condoled the death of Director General of Police (DGP) Pranab Nanda, IPS.

Mah governor announces financial relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rains

16 Nov 2019 | 6:29 PM

Mumbai, Nov 16 (UNI) The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday took stock of the damage to crops caused by unseasonal rains during October – November 2019, and announced the financial relief to the affected farmers.

Mah: Meet of Sena-NCP-Cong legislature delegation postponed

16 Nov 2019 | 6:15 PM

Mumbai, Nov 16 (UNI) Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress legislature delegation on Saturday postponed their meet with Governor B S Koshyari citing logistical reasons.

Shiv Sena hits out at BJP in Saamana editorial; hints of horse-trading taking Prez rule's cover

16 Nov 2019 | 5:53 PM

Mumbai, Nov 16 (UNI) The Shiv Sena penned an editorial in Saamana on Saturday, and continuing its' trend, the party launched verbal salvos against its' former long-time ally Bharatiya Janata Party.

