Sensex loses early momentum, enters negative territory

Mumbai, Mar 24 (UNI) Benchmark Sensex on Tuesday failed to hold gains in the opening bell as the domestic stock market continued to remain volatile.

BSE Sensex jumped over 1,450 points at the opening bell while NSE Nifty crossed the 8,000 point mark. But soon after trading started, both benchmarks gave up most of the gains.

At around 0935 hours, BSE Sensex was trading 225 points or 0.87 per cent higher at 26,206.45 and by 0950 hrs, entered negative territory.

Market conditions remained volatile as uncertainty continues over the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Barring IT, FMCG and pharma, all other sectoral indices were trading in the red.

The gainers were Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech gaining more than six per cent. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) also gained during morning trade.

Nifty IT Index was up almost five per cent, Nifty Pharma up by almost four per cent. However, Nifty Bank gave up all gains and slipped into negative territory.

UNI SV JTS 1120