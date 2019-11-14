Thursday, Nov 14 2019 | Time 20:05 Hrs(IST)
image
  • Qualifying for Olympics is history, focus on challenges ahead: PR Sreejesh
  • Tandrust Punjab Mission: Surprise checks conducted in fruit, vegetable Mandis
  • MSME sector is the growth engine for India’s development: Gadkari
  • Independent MLA Anant Singh produced before special court
  • Hong Kong Open: K Srikanth enters quarter-finals, HS Prannoy crashes out
  • Seven officials of Falcon Marine Exports held in chlorine gas leak from prawn processing plant
  • BJP releases 3rd list of 15 candidates, Amar Bauri fielded from Chandankiyari, Dinesh Oraon from Sisai
  • JD-S can’t be neglected by both BJP & Congress, says Kumaraswamy
  • Odisha to make Olive Ridley conservation a mass campaign, formulates series of protection measures
  • On C-day, 35 RPF personnel honoured for preventing child trafficking
  • Discrepancies in Home Guard salaries will be probe: Chauhan
  • Car runs over six-month-old in Shimla
  • PM condoles death of mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh
  • On C-day, 35 RPF personnel honoured for preventing child trafficking
  • Brazilian President to be Republic Day’s chief guest
IndiaPosted at: Nov 14 2019 3:33PM


SC verdict on Rafale vindicates Govt stand; Cong should apologise to Nation: BJP

SC verdict on Rafale vindicates Govt stand; Cong should apologise to Nation: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 14 (UNI) BJP on Thursday said the Supreme Court verdict on Rafale vindicated the government stand and demanded that the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi apologise to the Nation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
'Rahul Gandhi needs to apologise to the country, having lost in all three courts -- the first appeal during the entire Rafale hearing, second at the public platform during the LS elections and today, during the review, you lost again,' Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a press conference at party headquarters here.
Mr Gandhi must apologise to the IAF as the Congress ignored its demand for 30 years, the BJP leader said.
He demanded to know at whose behest Mr Gandhi launched this campaign to malign the image of 'honest' Prime Minister Mr Modi adding that Mr Gandhi stooped to a new low in political discourse.
Mr Prasad said the whole campaign of malign was shrouded in deeply suspicious circumstances,
Lambasting the principal opposition Congress, he said 'Congress has a chequered history of taking a sub-contract in a defence contract.'
Taking potshots at the Congress ex-president, the BJP leader alleged that Mr Gandhi misled the country over Rafale pricing.

'On April 29, 2018, he said that the cost of Rafale was Rs 700 crore. In July 2018, it cost Rs 520 crore. On August 10, 2018, he tagged it at Rs 540 crore. On August 11, it was changed to Rs 520 crore again', Mr Prasad said, adding that ' You can see how the cost has fluctuated in his rallies. At one place, he even said that the cost was Rs 570.'
Mr Prasad said Mr Gandhi gave an apology to save himself from contempt proceedings and the court has accepted that by cautioning him.
Mr Gandhi also lied in Parliament that the current President of France Emmanuel Macron had allowed him to disclose details of the deal, Mr Prasad said adding that the French government had to issue a statement that Mr Gandhi was lying.
More UNI RSA ADG 1526

More News
PM condoles death of mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh

PM condoles death of mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh

14 Nov 2019 | 7:59 PM

New Delhi, Nov 14 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of famous mathematician Dr.

see more..
Art 370 abrogation: SC sets Dec 10 to start final hearing

Art 370 abrogation: SC sets Dec 10 to start final hearing

14 Nov 2019 | 7:50 PM

New Delhi, Nov 14 (UNI) The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the advocates connected with the Jammu and Kashmir special status abrogation matter to prepare a compilation of the material and documents and fixed the case for starting the final hearing from December 10 onwards.

see more..
Unique tradition in Sabrimala temple not a gender bias: VHP

Unique tradition in Sabrimala temple not a gender bias: VHP

14 Nov 2019 | 7:47 PM

New Delhi, Nov 14 (UNI) In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision of referring the petitions seeking review of its judgement allowing entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala to a larger bench, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Thursday hoped that the apex court would consider the fact that the unique tradition of the temple is not gender discrimination.

see more..
Govt committed to holistic development of North East: Rai

Govt committed to holistic development of North East: Rai

14 Nov 2019 | 7:38 PM

New Delhi, Nov 14 (UNI) Minister of States for Home Affairs Nityanad Rai on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Government is committed for the holistic development of the North East region.

see more..

Satyarthi urges PM to amend Air Act 1981

14 Nov 2019 | 7:06 PM

New Delhi, Nov 14 (UNI) As the national capital chokes due to rising levels of air pollution, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Thursday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend the Air Act 1981 and come up with a five-year national action plan, ensuring clear air for the people of the country, especially the Delhiites.

see more..
image