SC quashes ED plea challenging bail to DK Shivakumar

New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) The Supreme Court on Friday nixed the Enforcement Directorate's petition challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

A bench, comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat dismissed the request of the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal.

The Apex Court also pulled up ED for copy pasting arguments from their plea against Congress leader P Chidambaram.

The Top Court also issued a notice in the plea filed by Shivakumar seeking quashing of charges against him by the Income Tax department based on which the ED had filed the charge sheet.

The ED had moved the Supreme Court to challenging the October 23 Delhi High Court verdict granting bail to Shivakumar, saying the Congress leader could tamper with the evidence in the case.

Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was booked along with Haumanthaiah an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

