IndiaPosted at: Nov 15 2019 12:50PM


SC quashes ED plea challenging bail to DK Shivakumar

New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) The Supreme Court on Friday nixed the Enforcement Directorate's petition challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case.
A bench, comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat dismissed the request of the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal.
The Apex Court also pulled up ED for copy pasting arguments from their plea against Congress leader P Chidambaram.
The Top Court also issued a notice in the plea filed by Shivakumar seeking quashing of charges against him by the Income Tax department based on which the ED had filed the charge sheet.
The ED had moved the Supreme Court to challenging the October 23 Delhi High Court verdict granting bail to Shivakumar, saying the Congress leader could tamper with the evidence in the case.
Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was booked along with Haumanthaiah an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Rashtrapati Bhavan to host conference of Directors of IITs, NITs and IIEST on Nov 19

15 Nov 2019 | 6:53 PM

New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a conference of the Directors of IITs, NITs and IIEST, Shibpur on November 19.

15 Nov 2019 | 6:46 PM

New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the Mukhyamantri Septic Tank Safai Yojana, under which the Delhi Jal Board will deploy 80 trucks, along with trained staff to ensure the cleaning and maintenance of the septic tanks across Delhi.

India can be role model for world because of it's robust family value system: VP

15 Nov 2019 | 6:38 PM

New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said India could be a role model for the entire world because of it's robust family value system which had successfully withstood the test of time.

15 Nov 2019 | 6:36 PM

New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Today was the last working day for Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi who is slated to retire on November 17, Sunday.

15 Nov 2019 | 6:34 PM

New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Today was the last working day for Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi who is slated to retire on November 17, Sunday.

