Satyarthi urges PM to amend Air Act 1981

New Delhi, Nov 14 (UNI) As the national capital chokes due to rising levels of air pollution, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Thursday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend the Air Act 1981 and come up with a five-year national action plan, ensuring clear air for the people of the country, especially the Delhiites.

In an open letter addressed to the children, who the Nobel laureate said he thought, have fallen silent, grasping for breath. "We have choked your voices in this gloomy polluted air," he lamented.

"Standing with you, I call upon the Honourable Prime Minister of India, to demonstrate his visionary leadership by amending the Air Act 1981 and coming up with a five-year national action plan, to ensure clear air", he said.