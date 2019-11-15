Friday, Nov 15 2019 | Time 00:40 Hrs(IST)
image
  • Missile fired from Gaza for 2nd time since ceasefire - Israeli Army
  • Terrorism has slowed down economic growth of developing nations: Modi
  • BRICS Business Council should create roadmap to achieve $500 bln Intra-BRICS trade target by next summit: PM Modi
  • Magnitude-7 4 earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast, tsunami warning issued
IndiaPosted at: Nov 14 2019 7:06PM


Satyarthi urges PM to amend Air Act 1981

New Delhi, Nov 14 (UNI) As the national capital chokes due to rising levels of air pollution, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Thursday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend the Air Act 1981 and come up with a five-year national action plan, ensuring clear air for the people of the country, especially the Delhiites.
In an open letter addressed to the children, who the Nobel laureate said he thought, have fallen silent, grasping for breath. "We have choked your voices in this gloomy polluted air," he lamented.
"Standing with you, I call upon the Honourable Prime Minister of India, to demonstrate his visionary leadership by amending the Air Act 1981 and coming up with a five-year national action plan, to ensure clear air", he said.
Please log in to get detailed story.
More News

Centre proposes ammendments in Private Security Agency rules to make Licensing Portal more useful

14 Nov 2019 | 9:17 PM

New Delhi, Nov 14 (UNI) With an aim to make Private Security Agency Licensing Portal more useful, the Centre has proposed some amendments in the 2006 rule, the Home Ministry officials said on Thursday.

see more..
Article 370 was regressive, says Jitendra Singh

Article 370 was regressive, says Jitendra Singh

14 Nov 2019 | 8:04 PM

New Delhi, Nov 14 (UNI) Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region and Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh on Thursday declared Article 370 as "regressive" which had led the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into economic deprivation.

see more..
PM condoles death of mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh

PM condoles death of mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh

14 Nov 2019 | 7:59 PM

New Delhi, Nov 14 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of famous mathematician Dr.

see more..
Art 370 abrogation: SC sets Dec 10 to start final hearing

Art 370 abrogation: SC sets Dec 10 to start final hearing

14 Nov 2019 | 7:50 PM

New Delhi, Nov 14 (UNI) The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the advocates connected with the Jammu and Kashmir special status abrogation matter to prepare a compilation of the material and documents and fixed the case for starting the final hearing from December 10 onwards.

see more..
Unique tradition in Sabrimala temple not a gender bias: VHP

Unique tradition in Sabrimala temple not a gender bias: VHP

14 Nov 2019 | 7:47 PM

New Delhi, Nov 14 (UNI) In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision of referring the petitions seeking review of its judgement allowing entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala to a larger bench, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Thursday hoped that the apex court would consider the fact that the unique tradition of the temple is not gender discrimination.

see more..
image