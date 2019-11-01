Sanjeev Nandan Sahai assumes charge as Secretary, Ministry of Power

More News
01 Nov 2019 | 8:49 PM
New Delhi, Nov 1 (UNI) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal asked Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash to communicate to all Principal Secretaries/Secretaries/HODs for strict compliance of orders of the Supreme Court regarding release of advertisements in media by the government, a statement from the LG Office said here on Friday.see more..
01 Nov 2019 | 8:48 PM
By Nirendra Dev
New Delhi, Nov 1 (UNI) Now that Naga peace talks have ended on a 'positive note' and the ball is in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's court to take a final call on a report from interlocutor and Nagaland Governor R N Ravi, perhaps the neighbouring state of Manipur and one politician can make some difference.see more..
01 Nov 2019 | 8:35 PM
New Delhi, Nov 1 (UNI) Air Marshal Amit Dev on Friday took over as Air Officer In Charge Personnel at the Air Headquarters Vayu Bhawan, here.see more..
01 Nov 2019 | 8:33 PM
New Delhi, Nov 1 (UNI) Air Marshal Manavendra Singh on Friday took over as Director General (DG) Inspection and Safety at Air Headquarters RK Puram here.see more..
01 Nov 2019 | 8:25 PM
New Delhi, Nov 1 (UNI) The Army Aviation Corps on Friday celebrated its 34th Raising Day.see more..