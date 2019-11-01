Sanjeev Nandan Sahai assumes charge as Secretary, Ministry of Power

Delhi LG asks CS to direct top officials to compliance SC orders on advt in media by govt 01 Nov 2019 | 8:49 PM New Delhi, Nov 1 (UNI) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal asked Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash to communicate to all Principal Secretaries/Secretaries/HODs for strict compliance of orders of the Supreme Court regarding release of advertisements in media by the government, a statement from the LG Office said here on Friday. see more..

Manipur and 'first' BJP CM Biren Singh may make some difference in Naga peace deal 01 Nov 2019 | 8:48 PM By Nirendra Dev New Delhi, Nov 1 (UNI) Now that Naga peace talks have ended on a 'positive note' and the ball is in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's court to take a final call on a report from interlocutor and Nagaland Governor R N Ravi, perhaps the neighbouring state of Manipur and one politician can make some difference.

Air Marshal Amit Dev assumes charge as Air Officer In Charge Personnel 01 Nov 2019 | 8:35 PM New Delhi, Nov 1 (UNI) Air Marshal Amit Dev on Friday took over as Air Officer In Charge Personnel at the Air Headquarters Vayu Bhawan, here.

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh takes charge as DG Inspection and Safety 01 Nov 2019 | 8:33 PM New Delhi, Nov 1 (UNI) Air Marshal Manavendra Singh on Friday took over as Director General (DG) Inspection and Safety at Air Headquarters RK Puram here.