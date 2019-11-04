Monday, Nov 4 2019 | Time 01:27 Hrs(IST)
Principal Secy takes high level meeting with Punjab,Haryana,Delhi to tackle air pollution

New Delhi, Nov 3 (UNI) In a high level meeting, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Dr P K Mishra on Sunday evening reviewed the situation arising out of severe air pollution with the States of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi to tackle air pollution.
The meeting comes in the wake of the increasing air pollution levels leading to an emergency-like situation in the NCR.
The meeting reviewed stubble burning, construction activities, burning of wastes and industrial and vehicular pollution.
03 Nov 2019 | 11:09 PM

New Delhi, Nov 3 (UNI) In view of alarming pollution level in the National Capital and surrounding areas, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Dr P K Mishra here on Sunday took a high level meeting and directed the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guaba to monitor the situation on a daily basis and state Chief Secretaries round-the-clock.

Tis Hazari court scuffle: Kejriwal meets injured lawyers

03 Nov 2019 | 10:57 PM

New Delhi, Nov 3 (UNI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited St Stephen's Hospital to meet the lawyers who were injured in a clash with Delhi Police at Tis Hazari Court and assured them that the Delhi government will bear their medical expenses.

New Delhi, Nov 3 (UNI) In view of alarming pollution level in the National Capital and surrounding areas,
Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Dr P K Mishra here on Sunday took a high level meeting and directed the
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guaba to monitor the situation on a daily basis and state Chief Secretaries round-the-clock
The meeting reviewed stubble burning, construction activities, burning of wastes and industrial and vehicular pollution in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

03 Nov 2019 | 10:35 PM

New Delhi, Nov3 (UNI) Taking a dig at the Centre over the snooping row, the Congress party here on Sunday said that the BJP-led government was aware of snooping on politicians, social activists and journalist ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election but still kept quite.

Rajnath calls for isolating nations adopting terrorism as state policy

03 Nov 2019 | 10:25 PM

New Delhi, Nov 3 (UNI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday called for isolating all nations that have adopted terrorism as their state policy and affect the world in one way or the other.

