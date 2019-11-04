Principal Secy takes high level meeting with Punjab,Haryana,Delhi to tackle air pollution

Pollution: Principal Secy asks Cabinet Secy to monitor situation on daily basis 03 Nov 2019 | 11:09 PM New Delhi, Nov 3 (UNI) In view of alarming pollution level in the National Capital and surrounding areas, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Dr P K Mishra here on Sunday took a high level meeting and directed the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guaba to monitor the situation on a daily basis and state Chief Secretaries round-the-clock. see more..

Tis Hazari court scuffle: Kejriwal meets injured lawyers 03 Nov 2019 | 10:57 PM New Delhi, Nov 3 (UNI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited St Stephen's Hospital to meet the lawyers who were injured in a clash with Delhi Police at Tis Hazari Court and assured them that the Delhi government will bear their medical expenses. see more..

Govt knew about Pegasus: Cong 03 Nov 2019 | 10:35 PM New Delhi, Nov3 (UNI) Taking a dig at the Centre over the snooping row, the Congress party here on Sunday said that the BJP-led government was aware of snooping on politicians, social activists and journalist ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election but still kept quite. see more..