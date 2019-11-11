Monday, Nov 11 2019 | Time 23:24 Hrs(IST)
image
  • Bangladesh appoints new High Commissioner to India
  • MP Guv’s Nanak Jayanti greetings
  • Arunachal Speaker emphasises on significance of agriculture
  • Industrial production contracts 4 3 per cent in Sept
  • Youth Congress seeks CBI probe in implementation of Saubhagya in Meghalaya
  • Arunachal Speaker emphasises on significance of agriculture
  • 'Can't make these mistakes again and again': Mahmudullah rues batting collapse
  • MP CM’s Gurpurab wishes
  • Mah: NCP's 'clock' races against time with 24 hr deadline for staking claim in govt formation
  • Rohit Sharma rates series-deciding win as 'one of the best comebacks' in T20Is for India
  • Hope hundred secures series whitewash for West Indies
  • Nanak awakened India and preached equality: MP CM
  • Mah: Guv Koshyari sends invite to NCP to stake claim to form govt
  • Mamata promises Guru Nanak memorial bhavan in Kolkata
  • CRPF begins process to take over security of Gandhi family
IndiaPosted at: Nov 11 2019 7:22PM


Prez greets people on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

New Delhi, Nov 11 (UNI) President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted fellow citizens on the eve of birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
In a message on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, he said, the life and teachings of the Sikh Guru
conveyed "the ideals of love, compassion, equality and harmony."
Please log in to get detailed story.
More News
CRPF begins process to take over security of Gandhi family

CRPF begins process to take over security of Gandhi family

11 Nov 2019 | 10:14 PM

New Delhi, Nov 11 (UNI) The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has initiated the process to take over the security of Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who have been downgraded from Special Protection Group to CRPF’s Z plus security cover from.

see more..
India rising up to assume a leadership position in global arena: Naidu

India rising up to assume a leadership position in global arena: Naidu

11 Nov 2019 | 9:04 PM

New Delhi, Nov 11 (UNI) India is rising in the global arena to assume a leadership position whether it is the issue of climate change, multilateral trade liberalisation or in geo-political affairs, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu stated on Monday.

see more..

Lashkar terrorist arrested for raising funds to conduct terror acts in India

11 Nov 2019 | 8:25 PM

New Delhi, Nov 11 (UNI) National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested absconding accused Javed alias Javed Ali on Sunday for his role in funding a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative named Sheikh Abdul Nayeem alias Sohel Khan, who has been already arrested and charge sheeted for criminal conspiracy to carry out subversive activities in India along with his associates.

see more..

Delhi Govt is an equal partner in DMRC: Gahlot

11 Nov 2019 | 8:21 PM

New Delhi, Nov 11 (UNI) Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday requested DMRC to decide in the Delhi Government nominees to its Director Board and abstain from taking decisions illegally without having a say on crucial issues by the Delhi Government.

see more..

Akshaya Patra Foundation to serve mid-day meals to over 20,000 children in Mandya, Mysuru districts

11 Nov 2019 | 8:18 PM

New Delhi, Nov 11 (UNI) The Akshaya Patra Foundation inaugurated its new kitchen in Mahadevapura village of Mandya district, Karnataka, on November 10, to serve nutritious mid-day meals to children.

see more..
image