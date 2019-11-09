PM calls for upholding teachings, values preached by Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Dera Baba Nanak, Nov 9 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for upholding the teachings and values of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Addressing the gathering, while participating in the special event organised on the occasion of inauguration of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) and the Kartarpur Corridor, Mr Modi said here, "I feel honoured to dedicate the Kartarpur Corridor to the nation at the holy site of Dera Baba Nanak."

He said the inauguration of the ICP and Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of 550th Guru Nanak Jayanti was a blissful blessing, which would ease the travel to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), the Punjab Government and also to those, who built the corridor in a record time frame to facilitate the movement of pilgrims across the border.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan and all those on the other side of the border, who made this possible.

He described Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji as an inspiration not only to India, but also to the whole world.

'Guru Nanak Dev Ji was not only the first Guru of the Sikhs, but a philosopher and a pillar of support for all living beings.

'Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught us the importance of living by true values and also gave an economic system based on honesty and self-confidence. He taught about equality, brotherhood and unity in the society and fought for removing various social evils,' Mr Modi added.

Describing Kartarpur as a holy place filled with the divine aura of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Mr Modi said this corridor would help thousands of devotees and pilgrims.

He said several programmes are being held across the country and the world on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, through Indian Embassies.

He said in the last five years, the government has taken various steps to protect the country's rich heritage and culture.

He recalled that 350th Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary was celebrated across the country, adding that a 750-bed modern hospital was built at Jamnagar in Gujarat in the honour of Guru Gobind Singh ji.

The Prime Minister said the Guru Vani is being translated in various world languages to benefit the younger generations, with the help of UNESCO. He mentioned that Sultanpur Lodhi is being developed as a heritage town and a special train is launched connecting all the important sites linked to Guru Nanak Ji.

He said among the Sri Akal Takht, Damdama Sahib, Tejpur Sahib, Keshgarh Sahib, Patna Sahib and Huzoor Sahib, the train and air connectivity is being strengthened and a special flight has begun offering its services between Amritsar and Nanded.

Similarly, during the Air India flight from Amritsar to London, 'Ek Omkar message' is being played.

MORE UNI DB RJ 1624