Sunday, Nov 3 2019 | Time 10:27 Hrs(IST)
image
  • ASEAN Summit: Session on 'multilateralism and connectivity' starts today
  • India undergoing transformative changes, improved connectivity to boost ties: PM
  • People offer Araghya to rising sun on the fourth day of Chhath
  • Thirty-fifth ASEAN summit kicks off in Thailand
  • Vietnamese PM directs ministerial delegations go to Britain following truck deaths
  • UN committee approves draft resolution on peaceful uses of outer space
  • Trump may invite Ukrainian President to White House
  • Trump says could invite Ukrainian president to White House
  • UN chief rings alarm over rise in attacks, threats against journalists
  • Storms kill 2, leave over 400,000 in dark in Canada's Quebec
  • French soldier killed in Mali
  • ASEAN still interested in possibility of broad Eurasian partnership – Russian Govt
  • Almost all California fires over 70pc contained, Fire Protection Department says
  • US Secretary of Commerce to start 6-day trip to southeastern Asia on Sunday
  • MP CM releases film on Arjun Singh
WorldPosted at: Nov 2 2019 3:38PM


PM arrives Bangkok, all eyes on RCEP leaders' meet

PM arrives Bangkok, all eyes on RCEP leaders' meet

Bangkok, Nov 2 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on a three-day visit on Saturday to attend the crucial Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and ASEAN-India and East Asia Summit.
He will co-chair the 16th ASEAN-India Summit on Sunday.
"Reached Thailand to take part in the ASEAN related Summits, including the India-ASEAN Summit and other programmes. I look forward to interacting with world leaders as well as Thailand’s dynamic Indian community during this visit," the Prime Minister tweeted after arrival here.
In a missive in the micro blogging site, MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar wrote, "India's engagement with the region is based on the solid foundation of historical linkages and shared history and culture."
"At the RCEP Summit, we will take stock of the progress in RCEP negotiations. We will consider all issues including whether India’s concerns and interests in trade in goods, services, and investments are being fully accommodated, during this Summit," Mr Modi has said in a pre-departure statement.
In an interview to 'Bangkok Post, Prime Minister said that a 'mutually beneficial' RCEP in which all sides gain reasonably will be in the interests of India and of all partners in the negotiation.
"We have put forward reasonable proposals in a clear manner and are engaged in negotiations with sincerity," Mr Modi said adding, "We would like to see commensurate levels of ambition on services from many of our partners, even as we are ready to address their sensitivities".
The Prime Minister will address the Indian community at the National Indoor Stadium here in the evening.
The leaders' meeting on RCEP will be held on Monday.
Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary East in the Ministry of External Affairs, has said there are some critical issues on the RCEP negotiations.
"India remains engaged to find resolutions of these issues," she has said in Delhi on Thursday.
"There are some critical issues still outstanding and efforts are being made to resolve them to provide a fair and a transparent trading environment," she has said.
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday met Chinese Vice-minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen and discussed bringing a trade balance between the two nations while curbing market-distorting trade practices.
UNI DEVN SB 1527

More News

India undergoing transformative changes, improved connectivity to boost ties: PM

03 Nov 2019 | 9:54 AM

Bangkok, Nov 3 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that in pursuance of his government's firm and committed Act East Policy, adequate attention is being given to enhance connectivity with this region and direct connectivity between ports on Thailand’s west coast and ports on India’s east coast will enhance the economic partnership.

see more..

Thirty-fifth ASEAN summit kicks off in Thailand

03 Nov 2019 | 9:42 AM

Bangkok, Nov 3 (UNI) The 35th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the related summits kicked off here on Sunday with focus on multilateralism and connectivity.

see more..

Vietnamese PM directs ministerial delegations go to Britain following truck deaths

03 Nov 2019 | 9:35 AM

Hanoi, Nov 3 (UNI) Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Sunday sent a message of condolences to families of victims and requested sending ministerial working groups immediately to Britain following news of Essex lorry victims being Vietnamese nationals.

see more..

UN committee approves draft resolution on peaceful uses of outer space

03 Nov 2019 | 9:24 AM

United Nations, Nov 3 (UNI) A United Nations (UN) General Assembly committee has approved a draft resolution that urges UN member states to abide by international rules of outer space uses and contribute to the prevention of an arms race in outer space.

see more..

UN Secy Gen forewarns over surge in attacks, threats against journalists

03 Nov 2019 | 9:18 AM

United Nations, Nov 3 (UNI) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned against the rise of attacks and threats targeting media workers, on the occasion of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

see more..
image